2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Syracuse Safety Andre Cisco

Syracuse safety Andre Cisco has one of the more storybook tales. He is from Valley Stream, New York, and decided to go to school and pursue a collegiate career upstate with the Orange.

For all of the great moments he’s had in the state of New York, Andre Cisco will look to expand his horizons when he’s selected in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Andre Cisco

--Height: 6' 0".

--Weight: 209 pounds.

--Position: Safety.

--School: Syracuse.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Andre Cisco’s Strengths

Everything Cisco does, he does in a hurry. He wants to get to the ball carrier as quickly as he can, attack the line of scrimmage with reckless abandon,and deliver bone-crushing hits as often as he possibly can.

He’s the type of aggressive, no holding-back player that a lot of NFL teams would like to have to set the tone for games. He’s also not usually thrown off by trick plays and remains in position in those scenarios to contend with any outcome.

At the start of his NFL career, Cisco might be more of a special team or reserve defensive player due to the limitations in his passing game.

However, he would not be afraid to be the eighth man in the box to make concerted efforts to stop runs. He could have a lot of value on first down when teams are most likely to rush the ball to get their offense started.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Andre Cisco’s Weaknesses

For all of his aggression and desire to knock opposing players into the next county, Cisco doesn’t really have many other facets to his game that he can rely on.

His instincts to hit the first player he sees often leaves him out of position during certain play action passes and other sequences where Cisco takes out the first option. He’ll need to be a lot more intelligent in his decision-making and how he attacks offensive players.

Unfortunately for Cisco, he was only able to suit up for two games for the Orange in 2020 due to a freak injury he suffered in warmups. A teammate slammed into Cisco’s knee and damaged his ACL.

NFL teams would certainly look at how explosive Cisco looks in workouts to see how far he has come along in his recovery.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Andre Cisco’s career at Syracuse

Having put a lot of impressive tape training at the IMG Academy before attending Syracuse, Cisco showed he belonged in major college football almost immediately.

As a freshman, he recorded 60 tackles and brought in seven interceptions, which is a great return for a safety at any point of their college career. Cisco also played well in 2019, picking off another five passes and tallying as many passes defended that year.

As already mentioned above, Cisco was on his way to another standout season before the injury took place.

He was able to play in two games in 2020, where he recorded 11 total tackles with an interception. He had a solid outing against Pittsburgh before going down, recording eight total tackles against the Panthers.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Andre Cisco’s Career Defensive Stats

--Combined Tackles: 136.

--Passes Defended: 14.

--Interceptions: 13.