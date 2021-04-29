2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington Edge Rusher Joe Tryon

Washington’s Edge Rusher Joe Tryon looks like an NFL player in every aspect. After opting out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns, he hasn’t been seen in action since the 2019 season, so his Pro Day at the University of Washington last month was a pleasant surprise to scouts around the league.

Find out more about Joe Tryon’s career at the University of Washington and give insight into how he could be a great addition to any team.

2021 Draft Prospect Profile: Joe Tryon

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 259 pounds

Position: Edge Rusher

School: University of Washington

2021 Draft Prospect Profile: Joe Tryon’s Strengths

Tryon is a force off the line and can disrupt his opponents and can get by blocking tight ends on his side. Has good hands and can get natural momentum on each snap. His speed and athleticism showed in his UW Pro Day with a 40-yard dash time of 4.64, a vertical jump of 35 inches and a broad jump at 9’8”.

.@MoveTheSticks' final mock draft has #Colts drafting EDGE Joe Tryon at No. 21 overall.



Indy's lead west coast scout Chris McGaha was at Tryon's Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/xiJR1Mfx8x — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

2021 Draft Prospect Profile: Joe Tryon’s Weaknesses

After redshirting his freshman year and opting out in 2020, Tryon only started 1 season at Washington making his resume smaller than his fellow draftees. Tryon’s size is a positive, but his speed and strength need improvement as he struggles to defend tight ends down the field. Expected to be a late first round early second-round pick but, expect Tryon to make an impact in year two as he continues to mature his play and build with his overall size and strength.

2021 Draft Prospect Profile: Joe Tryon’s career at Washington

The Washington native was a multi-sport athlete at Hazen High School. He was ranked as ESPN’s 50th best defensive end prospect out of high school and redshirted his freshman year at UW. In his first season, he appeared in 12 of 14 games, starting 2 games and making 3 tackles in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

He saw the most action in the 2019 season, playing in every game and starting in all but one. He had eight sacks and 21 tackles and was named to the second-team All-Pac 12 following the season.

Prior to opting out in 2020, Tryon was named to many preseason watch lists, including the Nagurski and Butkus Awards as well as a preseason first-team All-American.