Ahead of the NFL draft, let's take a look at Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble.

Tremble proved himself to be one of the more dynamic and physical players in college ball over the last few years.

Tommy Tremble wasn't exactly the most highly coveted recruit in the country in college. However, he did secure a scholarship to Notre Dame. In his sophomore year, the young tight end had 16 receptions for 183 yards and four touchdowns.

That season Notre Dame won 11 games and the Camping World Bowl. Tremble had a decent season in 2020 with 19 catches for 218 yards.

After three seasons at Notre Dame, Tremble's name has been put in the 2021 Draft. He is projected to be a third-to-fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

2021 NFL draft prospect Tommy Tremble profile

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-3-inches

Weight: 241 pounds

School: Notre Dame

NFL draft prospect profile: Tommy Tremble's strength

The tight end has outstanding blocking skills. Tremble seeks out blocks and shoots into them like a heat-seeking bullet. Tremble finishes off plays with a mean streak. His blocking abilities can help him make an immediate impact in the NFL.

His blocking skills also allow him to add versatility to his game. Tremble is also a solid in-line tight end who can help hinder linemen or get to the second level while taking on linebackers.

He can also play fullback in an offense, as he is an excellent lead blocker who loves contact. Teams that plan to use him in both ways could benefit from him.

His athletic ability is substantial for a tight end as well. Tremble has good acceleration and can change directions swiftly, but his size can be problematic for someone playing as a tight end.

NFL draft prospect profile: Tommy Tremble's weaknesses

If Tremble desires to be a more consistent threat in the passing game, he needs to run better routes to give a more presentable target to quarterbacks.

He has a tendency to curve in a general direction instead of putting his foot in the ground to be open. Tremble's hands will also need work if he wants to compete at a pro-level.

Tremble had a few drops in his career at Notre Dame. The tight end needs to focus and better grasp the ball before turning and moving upfield. If he intends to be a more reliable receiver, he needs to eliminate this weakness.

If he can improve on his overall game and get a better quarterback play, Tremble could contribute much more than the regular pro.