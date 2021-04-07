Georgia CB prospect Tyson Campbell's draft has gained a lot of attention after his impressive run at Pro Day with two 40-yard-dashes and unofficially clocked 4.34 and 4.39.

Tyson Campbell said he's hearing everything from 4.34 to 4.39 seconds for his 40-yard dash time. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) March 17, 2021

2021 NFL draft prospect Tyson Campbell's profile

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Position: Cornerback

School: Georgia

NFL draft prospect profile: Tyson Campbell's strengths

Campbell's physique is bigger than the average CB. He is a lean, tall cornerback who possesses notable athletic ability and speed. His athletic ability insinuates that he can be a useful man cover cornerback.

He maintains speed and shows a remarkable capacity to limit space on horizontal breaking routes.

The cornerback engages receivers at the redline and can ride them off the end zone.

When beaten deep in zone coverage, he is solid at playing through the catch point when moving horizontally.

Campbell has shown terrific development in his past two seasons, and he quickly flips his hips in transition and switches it up with foes throughout the route.

NFL draft prospect profile: Tyson Campbell's weaknesses

While there is no argument against Campbell's athleticism, he has some alarming weaknesses, but the right team and coach can easily be appended.

He allowed seven total touchdowns in coverage, and 5 of those were in 2020; two of the touchdowns came in 2020 while versing the Florida Gators, where Campbell was destroyed by tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Trevon Grimes.

Campbell was a good cover man, but his transitions weren't as clean. Neither was his footwork. He leaned into the receiver multiple times, and he lost balance too often on quick cuts from receivers.

Spatial awareness in the zone was subpar and would give too much of a cushion when he wasn't high-lowed.

In 2019 he was out for most of the season becuase of a foot injury. He tried to work through it and tried to play through but ultimately missed five games.

In the past three seasons, he has a combined one interception and 11 pass breakups.

2021 NFL draft prospect profile: Tyson Campbell's career at Georgia

Campbell was a profoundly recruited player in the 2018 cycle.

Campbell has been training to be the top cornerback. He went to the high-profile American Heritage High School and was one of the top two cornerbacks in his high school class in the nation.

Campbell only has one career interception (2020), but he also has nine passes defended and 74 career tackles to boot.

In 2018 Campbell started in 11 out of 14 games and ended the season with 45 total stops and 11 tackles. In a game against Missouri, he had caused one fumble, one fumble recovery and one career-high 64-yard fumble return.

In 2019 he played in 9 of 14 games; he started in the first three games and ended with 15 total stops and four pass breakups. Three of the pass breakups came in a game against Arkansas State.

In 2020 Campbell started in all ten games and finished with 29 tackles, including 2.5 for lost yardage and five pass breakups. His first career interception was a third-quarter pick at South Carolina, followed by a 40-yard return.

Watch: CB Tyson Campbell Georgia football career highlights https://t.co/hYqUJhBLSZ — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) January 31, 2021