2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Fastest 40-yard dash times by position

The 2021 NFL Draft is one month away, and college pro days are in full swing. Because the NFL Scouting Combine was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL draft prospects are running combine drills at their pro days.

These workouts are crucial in the evaluation process, as they allow teams to assess prospects' physical abilities.

The 40-yard draft is one of the most noteworthy tests because it demonstrates a player's raw speed and acceleration. Here's a look at the fastest 40-yard dash times, separated by position groups, of prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Quarterbacks' 40-yard dash times

Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks

Top 40-yard dash times by quarterbacks (measured in seconds)

1) Feleipe Franks, Arkansas: 4.65

2) Davis Mills, Stanford: 4.78

3) Mac Jones, Alabama: 4.79

Advertisement

4) Colin Hill, South Carolina: 4.93

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Running backs' 40-yard dash times

Kansas RB Pooka Williams

Top 40-yard dash times by running backs (measured in seconds)

1) Pooka Williams, Kansas: 4.38

2) Travis Etienne, Clemson: 4.45

3) Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech: 4.46

4) Chris Evans, Michigan: 4.48

5) Kylin Hill, Mississippi State: 4.51

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Wide receivers' 40-yard dash times

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

Top 40-yard dash times by wide receivers (measured in seconds)

1) Anthony Schwartz, Auburn: 4.26

2) Rondale Moore, Purdue: 4.29

3) Shi Smith, South Carolina: 4.33

4) Elijah Moore, Ole Miss: 4.35

5) Simi Fehoko, Stanford: 4.37

Advertisement

It's no surprise that Anthony Schwartz ran a 4.26 for @AuburnFootball ๐Ÿ‘€. The WR prospect is a proven track star who earned ๐Ÿฅˆ at the 2018 U20 @WorldAthletics Championships in the men's 100m!



๐ŸŽฅ: @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/82xaWYdxx7 โ€” USATF (@usatf) March 22, 2021

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Tight Ends' 40-yard dash times

Bowling Green State University TE Quintin Morris

Top 40-yard dash times by tight ends (measured in seconds)

1) Quintin Morris, BGSU: 4.60

2) Kyle Granson, SMU: 4.61

3) Hunter Long, Boston College: 4.65

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Offensive line 40-yard dash times

Texas OL Samuel Cosmi

Top 40-yard dash times by offensive linemen (measured in seconds)

1) Samuel Cosmi, Texas: 4.84

2) Rashawn Slater, Northwestern: 4.88

3) Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa: 4.94

4) Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina: 4.95

5) Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater: 4.96

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Defensive line 40-yard dash times

Advertisement

Penn State DL Jayson Oweh

Top 40-yard dash times by defensive linemen (measured in seconds)

1) Jayson Oweh, Penn State: 4.39

2) Joseph Ossai, Texas: 4.40

3) Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech: 4.62

4) Azeez Ojulari, Georgia: 4.62

5) Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina: 4.68

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Linebackers' 40-yard dash times

Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Top 40-yard dash times by linebackers (measured in seconds)

1) Micah Parsons, Penn State: 4.39

2) Shaka Toney, Penn State: 4.55

3) Derrick Barnes, Purdue: 4.57

4) Monty Rice, Georgia: 4.57

5) Nick Bolton, Missouri: 4.59

Penn State LB Micah Parsons ran a blazing 4.39 40 yard dash at his pro day. Sheesh.pic.twitter.com/FmkEPLlSuT โ€” NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2021

2021 NFL Draft Prospects: Defensive backs' 40-yard dash times

Advertisement

Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Top 40-yard dash times by defensive backs (measured in seconds)

1) Eric Stokes, Georgia: 4.29

2) Ambry Thomas, Michigan: 4.37

3) Jayce Horn, South Carolina: 4.37

4) Nate Hobbs, Illinois: 4.38

5) Greg Newsome II, Northwestern: 4.38

6) Tyree Gillespie, Missouri: 4.38