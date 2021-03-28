2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Why did the Miami Dolphins need to get ahead of the Lions in the draft?

After the Miami Dolphins traded away their third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Miami quickly got back on the phone. The Dolphins worked out a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to move back up into the top 10. Miami received the Eagles' sixth overall pick in exchange for their 12th overall pick and other selections.

The Dolphins continue to build up their stock pile of future draft picks. Many fans thought that the Dolphins landed Will Fuller, they'll be content if they miss out on one of the top wide receivers in this year's draft.

The Miami Dolphins probably could have seletced one of the top three receivers in Jalen Waddle at the number 12 spot. But for some reason, the team felt compelled to get ahead of the Lions, who have the seventh pick.

With that being said, why did the Miami Dolphins make the decision to move back up in the draft?

2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Why did the Miami Dolphins need to get ahead of the Detroit Lions?

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama WR Devonta Smith

With the Detroit Lions losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency, all signs point to Detroit selecting one of the two top wide receivers in this year's draft. Many NFL mock drafts predict that the Lions will pick DeVonta Smith.

As a result, the Miami Dolphins probably didn't feel comfortable waiting until the 12th overall pick to take a receiver.

Miami has said since day one of the NFL offseason that it wants to build around young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. DeVonta Smith played with him at Alabama, and the duo enjoyed a lot of success together. This trade up for the sixth overall pick could mean that the Miami Dolphins want to make sure they can select Smith.

The question is, where does this leave Ja'Marr Chase? Miami might have some type of inside information that says he could get drafted in the first five picks.

If that's the case, then Miami will likely take DeVonta Smith, leaving the Lions with Jaylen Waddle if they want to draft a receiver with their selection.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a wild card in this situation. Cincinnati's franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow had one of the best college football seasons in recent history, with Ja'Marr Chase at wide receiver. With the two players being former LSU standouts, the Bengals could shock everyone and decide to draft Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Either way, this year's NFL Draft is starting to look like it's going to be an exciting event after the first pick. The first round will surely be filled with twists and turns, and many fans can't wait to see how it all unfolds.