Top 10 moments from Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded Saturday with 153 players getting their names called.

Starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars' 106th overall selection of USC defensive tackle Jay Trufele, rounds four through seven were jam-packed with action and memorable moments.

Jaguars kick off Day 3 by selecting USC DT Jay Trufele

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting disruptive USC defensive tackle Jay Trufele and addressing a need along the defensive line.

Tufele was the first of four picks for the Jaguars on the final day, joining Alabama-Birmingham edge Jordan Smith, Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell and Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp.

With the first pick of Day 3 -- the Jacksonville #Jaguars select Jay Tufele, DT, USC with the 106th pick of the 2021 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/nfN9Q4NTn7 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 1, 2021

Saints draft Notre Dame's Ian Book, ninth QB off the board

Less than two months after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL, the Saints drafted Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

The Saints used the 133rd overall pick of the draft to get Book, who passed for 2,830 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games for Notre Dame last season.

With the No. 133 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Saints select QB Ian Book!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/eKRZNSw2JT — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

Rich Eisen runs 40-yard dash

The NFL Network's Rich Eisen ran the 40-yard dash to help raise funds for St. Jude, a tradition he started in 2015.

Eisen invited everyone to join him and #RunYour40 any way they choose.

Dallas Cowboys draft sixth straight defensive player in LSU LB Jabril Cox

The Dallas Cowboys drafted a defensive player in each of their first five picks in rounds one through three. They made it six in a row in the fourth round, selecting LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the 115th overall selection.

The versatile Cox joins Dallas first-round pick Micah Parsons in an upgraded linebacker unit.

Baltimore Ravens select boom-or-bust Ohio State CB Shaun Wade

The Baltimore Ravens used their 160th overall pick to take a flier on Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade.

Wade had 35 tackles, six passes defended, four pass breakups and two interceptions in eight games for Ohio State last season. But he also had six touchdowns allowed, which was the third-most in college football, according to Pro Football Focus.

New York Jets finally address the defense with Auburn S Jamien Sherwood

The New York Jets took all offensive players with their first four picks before selecting Auburn Safety Jamien Sherwood with the 146th overall pick in the fourth round.

Sherwood provides the Jets with an aggressive defender in the secondary, an area of need for the team heading into the draft. Sherwood had 141 career tackles in three seasons at Auburn.

Pittsburgh Steelers draft Wisconsin's Isaiahh Loudermilk of 8-man West Elk

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk has now gone from Howard, Kansas, which had a population of 687, to the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Loudermilk, who played 8-man football in high school at West Elk, with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round. Loudermilk had 63 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 40 career games at Wisconsin.

Philadelphia Eagles draft Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell, Fletcher Cox's cousin

The Philadelphia Eagles used their 150th overall pick in the fifth round to get Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell is the cousin of Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Gainwell registered 231 rushing attempts for 1,550 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 18 career games with Memphis.

Cincinnati Bengals pick first kicker of the draft, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals got the first kicker of the draft, taking Florida's Evan McPherson with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round.

McPherson made 149 of 150 PATs and led the Southeastern Conference with an 85.0 field goal percentage.

Houston Texans get one of the best tight ends in draft on Day 3

The Houston Texans didn't have a need at tight end, but they got one of the best in the draft class in Miami's Brevin Jordan in the fifth ground. Jordan was originally projected to go in the third or fourth round but slid to Houston at 147th overall.

Jordan is athletic and versatile, recording 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games with Miami last season.