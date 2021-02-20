2021 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their first Super Bowl championship since the 2002-2003 NFL season. Tampa Bay is entering an off-season where the salary cap could be an issue. They have a lot of key players that need new contracts.

As of right now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to re-sign Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Ndomukong Suh and Shaquil Barrett. Three out of the five are going to soak up a lot of cap space if they are able to re-sign with the Buccaneers.

If the Buccaneers fail to sign any of the five players they will need to get help in the 2021 NFL draft. This could be difficult since they have the last pick in the first round. Tampa Bay has a full group of positional needs for the draft that they need for the 2021 season.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to make a run at repeating as Super Bowl champions the first step is to re-sign the key free agents. Next step is to draft the right pieces incase they cannot bring back all the players they need. Let's take a look at the top five prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Top five quarterback prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl ring it is unknown when the veteran will stop playing football. Brady has mentioned that he wants to play until he's 45-years-old but has also expressed interest in playing after 45. If the Buccaneers were going to draft a quarterback this year there are five that stand out.

Top five quarterback prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

2) Shane Buechele, QB, SMU

3) K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State

4) Peyton Ramsey, QB, Northwestern

5) Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

2021 NFL Draft: Top five running back prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette or as everyone is calling him 'Playoff Lenny' is one of the five players that are ready for a new contract this off-season. Leonard Fournette is not going to be a cheap sign and will have a number of offers from other teams after his playoff performance. If the Buccaneers cannot bring back Leonard Fournette these five running backs are an ideal fit in Tampa Bay.

Top five running back prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

2) Jaret Patterson, RB, University of Buffalo

3) Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

4) Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

5) Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

2021 NFL Draft: Top five wide receiver prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin may be the odd man out when it comes to re-signing players this off-season. The Buccaneers have a great group of wide receivers and the 2021 NFL draft is full of talent at the wide receiver position. If the Buccaneers lose Godwin to free agency here are five wide receivers that can step in for the Buccaneers in 2021.

Top five wide receiver prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

2) Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

3) Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

4) Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma Smith

5) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

2021 NFL Draft: Top five offensive lineman prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a great offensive line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tremendous offensive line that doesn't need much work done to it right now. They could add some depth to it if they needed to in this year's draft. If the Buccaneers were going to draft offensive line in the 2021 NFL draft, they should look at these five players.

Top five offensive line prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

2) Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State

3) Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

4) Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

5) Walker Little, OT, Stanford

2021 NFL Draft: Top five tight end prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three highly talented tight ends on their roster but one is set to hit free agency. Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski could be hitting the market. Chances are the Buccaneers get him back next season due to Tom Brady. If Gronkowski heads to free agency, the Buccaneers can turn to these five tight ends in the 2021 NFL draft.

Top five tight end prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FLA)

2) Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

3) Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

4) Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

5) Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State

2021 NFL Draft: Top five defensive line prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh

The Buccaneers will definitely look to add more defensive lineman during the 2021 NFL draft. Ndamukong Suh is set for free agency and Vita Vea has only played one full season in three years. There are a good number of defensive lineman that could make an impact right away for Tampa Bay. Here are five prospects that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should pursue in the 2021 NFL draft.

Top five defensive line prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia

2) Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

3) Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

4) Jonathon Cooper, DE, Ohio State

5) Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

2021 NFL Draft: Top five linebacker prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers could lose key linebackers in free agency

With both Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett needing to be re-signed this off-season. The Buccaneers could be in a lot of trouble at the linebacker position in 2021. Luckily for Tampa Bay there are some great linebackers in the 2021 NFL draft. If the Buccaneers can at least keep on one of the two linebackers, they can draft one of these five prospects.

Top five linebacker prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

2) Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

3) Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

4) Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

5) Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

2021 NFL Draft: Top five cornerback prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis III

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is coming off a big year where they ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense. Tampa Bay's defense intercepted 12 passes during the 2020-2021 NFL season. The Buccaneers could look to add more talent to the cornerback position during the draft. These five corners could be potential picks for the Buccaneers this year.

Top five cornerback prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

2) Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

3) Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

4) Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma

5) Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

2021 NFL Draft: Top five safeties prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay has two young talented safeties in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead. The Buccaneers need to add depth at the safety position and this years draft holds the talent to add that depth. If the Buccaneers want to add depth in the draft, these five safeties will be great picks.

Top five safeties prospects for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft

1) Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

2) Tariq Thompson, S, San Diego State

3) Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

4) Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

5) Caden Sterns, S, Texas