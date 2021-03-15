2021 NFL Draft: Updated running back rankings for March

The group of running backs in this year's NFL is a highly talented bunch. All of the top-13 running backs could potentially be drafted this year.
Let's take a look at the updated running back rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft.
#1 Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Travis Etienne joins his former teammate Trevor Lawrence at the top of their positional rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft. Etienne has everything that an NFL team is looking for in a running back. He can run through the tackles and can catch the football out of the backfield.
#2 Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Najee Harris could be the best NFL-ready running back in this year's draft. He runs with power but also has enough elusiveness to make people miss. Harris proved his dominance in college football all year long and dominated the National Championship game against the Buckeyes.
#3 Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
Javonte Williams was one of the breakout stars of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2020 season. Williams is an all-purpose back that can help a team reach the next level. Javonte Williams will be the fourth running back off the board and will be drafted by a team that will put him in a place to be successful.
#4 Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
Michael Carter may be the better of the two North Carolina running backs in the 2021 NFL Draft. Carter is more NFL-ready than his former teammate Javonte Williams. Michael Carter will be the third running back taken off the board during the 2021 NFL Draft.
#5 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
Kenneth Gainwell is currently the fifth-best running back in the 2021 NFL Draft and the 82nd best overall prospect in the draft. Gainwell is another running back prospect who can play on every down. His ability to run and catch the football makes him a reliable pick for an NFL team.
2021 NFL Draft: Running backs 6-13
Here's a look at the running backs ranked 6-13th in the 2021 NFL Draft.
#6 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
#7 Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
#8 Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
#9 Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
#10 Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech
#11 Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA
#12 Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State
#13 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State