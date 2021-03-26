2021 NFL Draft: Scouts question Micah Parsons' character

Micah Parsons is one of the top overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. But the linebacker recently saw his draft stock drop. In NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's mock 2.0 that was published on Friday, Micah Parsons was projected to be picked 29th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

Zierlein explained that Micah Parsons has slipped in the draft because of past indiscretions that have led to questions about his character. The Penn State alumnus has had a few off-the-field issues since his high school days. Parsons transferred to another school because he was accused of inciting a riot at his school.

Parsons also has a history of causing controversy on social media. While on a visit to Ohio State, he quote retweeted a Twitter post that said Urban Meyer would not be making a quarterback change away from J.T. Barrett, adding: "I would and his name is @dh_simba7." The incident brought unneeded attention to Parsons.

Another troubling incident happened on the Penn State campus in 2018. Micah Parsons poured water on Isaiah Humphries at the academic center of the football practice facility which led to a physical altercation. According to documents filed by Humphries, the fight between him and Parsons saw both players throw punches and attempt to choke each other.

Micah Parsons' character issues cannot be understated. It's interesting to see how these things surface right as the NFL draft looms closer. With these issues coming to light, how far has Micah Parsons could fall in the 2021 NFL draft?

2021 NFL Draft: How far will Micah Parsons fall due to his off-the-field issues?

Several NFL draft prospects have fallen out of their projections because of off-the-field issues. When it comes to athleticism and talent, Micah Parsons is the most talented defensive player in the 2021 NFL draft. It's upsetting to learn that such great talent has off-the-field issues.

Brilliant answer from Micah Parsons on any lingering character concerns. This young man is ready for the NFL.@MicahhParsons11 @abc27News @abc27Sports pic.twitter.com/G0syycPS98 — Allie Berube (@allieberube) March 25, 2021

Micah Parsons' situation is a lot like Randy Moss' before the 1998 NFL draft. The wide receiver was extremely talented but saw his draft stock fall because scouts questioned if he was a team player. NFL scouts also mentioned that Randy Moss had character issues. Moss was projected to be a top-five pick in 1998 but fell to the 21st overall pick.

Times have definitely changed since Randy Moss' situation. Micah Parsons is a projected top-10 pick in this year's draft. It's hard to believe he will fall out of the top-10 especially with the Cowboys sitting at number 10 and needing defensive talent.