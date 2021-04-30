2021 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on day 2? 

Each franchise team has a chance to begin a new dynasty with a roster packed full of fresh rookie talent tonight at the 2021 NFL Draft. The event will be broadcast live around the world from Cleveland, Ohio at 8 pm EST.

Every team and player who will be involved tonight has the chance to go on to future success. The smell of hope is in the air!

Pull up your lucky socks and get set for a superb night of action.

It's not just one evening, though: there's more intriguing draft action taking place tomorrow night, too...

What time is the 2021 NFL Draft tomorrow (Friday, April 30)

As stated, the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway at 8 pm Eastern time (USA), which is about 10 minutes from right now, so get your TV set switched on!

I'm English and this website is an Indian-based platform, so if any of my countrymen or my Indian friends are reading, that's 1 am GMT, OR 5.30 am IST.

The second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft take place on Friday at the FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; the commencement of which will begin at 7 pm EST, or 12 am GMT, or 4.30 am IST.

Franchise teams get seven minutes to select their desired draftee in the second round, meaning this round can last for up to about three and a half hours. In the third round, there's less time once again: each team needs to select their new rookie talent or trade away the pick within a five-minute window.

Advertisement

Generally, day two of the draft lasts for about five hours, give or take thirty minutes either way.

This, of course, means that American viewers on the East Coast can hit the sack at about 12 am EST; British and European viewers will need to pry their eyes open with matchsticks for the final picks, since it won't finish until about 5 am GMT, and -- by the time the dust has settled -- Indian fans will have to set their alarms early and dash to work about 9.30 am IST.

Let's go!