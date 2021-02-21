2021 NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the New York Giants should target

The New York Giants have been quiet on what they plan on doing the 2021 NFL offseason. New York shut down the idea of them entering the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The Giants have a big need at the wide receiver position and if there was a year to look for a wide receiver this is the season.

New York also have needs for a linebacker and cornerback this off-season. If the Giants are looking to fill their needs through the 2021 free agency period, they should look at these three free agents to add to their roster.

Top three NFL free agents the New York Giants should pursue:

1) Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needing to sign Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Shaquil Barrett and Rob Gronkowski it may leave Chris Godwin out. This is where the New York Giants can step in. Chris Godwin could give the Giants a big boost at the wide receiver position.

% of red zone targets that were TDs:



Adam Thielen 68%

Chris Godwin 67%

Robert Tonyan 64%

Tim Patrick 60%

A.J. Brown 58%

*** NFL average 28% ***

Michael Thomas 0%

Julio Jones 0%

Michael Pittman 0%

Anthony Miller 0%



An easy fantasy regression list. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) February 17, 2021

The New York Giants could fall into a situation where they have to pick between Leonard Williams and Godwin. Chris Godwin is not going to be a cheap sign for the Giants. If they can figure out a way to add him they will have a big boost and could be the boost they need to make the playoffs.

2) Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams CB Troy Hill

Troy Hill came up big for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Hill recorded 77 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and two touchdowns. The New York Giants defense could use that type of production from a defensive back.

The Giants gave up a total of 4,129 yards to wide receivers during the 2020-2021 season and also gave up 22 touchdowns. New York's secondary also intercepted 11 passes. Troy Hill will give the Giants a cornerback that has a nose for the football, especially since he has intercepted seven passes during his six years in the NFL.

3) Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick is coming off the best season of his four-year career in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and recorded 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals defense in 2020. In four-years, Haason Reddick has racked up 255 total tackles and 33 tackles for loss.

A player we should really talk about more is Arizona’s Haason Reddick and his breakout year.



First 3 season averages:

64 tkl, 40 solo tkl, 2.5 sack, 6 TFL, 5 QB hits, 1 FF



In 2020 he moved to OLB:

63 tkl, 43 solo tkl, 12.5 sack, 15 TFL, 16 QB hits, 6 FF



Fantastic move by ARIZ. pic.twitter.com/eJKew1ibNM — Trade Bait Podcast (@BaitTrade) February 16, 2021

The New York Giants could really use the services of Haason Reddick at their outside linebacker position. Reddick got to the quarterback 16 times during the 2020 NFL season. The New York Giants could make a strong run at Reddick in the offseason.