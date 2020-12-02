The 2021 NFL Draft's top 10 prospects are full of game-changing talent.

The college football season has had more issues with the coronavirus than the NFL. We have seen many games being postponed or cancelled due to the virus. This makes it tough for NFL franchises to get a good look at their next star for their team.

One thing that is almost certain, is that we will have an NFL Draft in 2021 and these players are favored to go in the top 10.

1. New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The New York Jets are looking to move on from quarterback Sam Darnold after this season. Justin Fields gives them a quarterback that can do it all when it comes to running and passing the football. Fields has put size on his frame to make sure that he is ready for the NFL.

Highest accurate pass % this season



1⃣ Justin Fields - 79%



2⃣ Trevor Lawrence - 74%



3⃣ Mac Jones - 71% pic.twitter.com/T0Hx3QpOxk — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 25, 2020

The New York Jets will get their franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We could potentially see them trade Sam Darnold to get more picks. They will need to beef up the offensive line and get Justin Fields more weapons on offense.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Advertisement

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not sold on quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The opportunity to get Trevor Lawrence is something that any NFL franchise would jump on. Lawrence gives the Jaguars an NFL-ready quarterback with great size and a NFL build.

Trevor Lawrence ran the flea-flicker from the paw and got 6️⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/GTMjenIt1s — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2020

Lawrence has had an amazing 2020 season and would give the Jacksonville Jaguars a big boost on offense. Trevor Lawrence is careful with the football, he has only thrown two interceptions all season. The Jacksonville Jaguars need a quarterback who can manage a football game, and they will get that with Trevor Lawrence.

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of offensive lineman. They suffered their biggest fear this season with rookie QB Joe Burrow going down with an injury. The Bengals need a big athletic offensive tackle to protect Burrow.

Advertisement

2021 #bengals 1st round pick: Penei Sewell



That helmet as a youngster tells the story. #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/DxRoxRoGkZ — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) November 23, 2020

Penei Sewell will give the Bengals a good start at building a solid offensive line. Burrow will come back next season, but the Bengals won't rush him back. They will look to get him enough protection to make sure that he does not go out again with an injury.

4. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Dallas Cowboys are going to draft defense with their number four pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Looking at the Cowboys defense it would make sense to go with a talented shut down cornerback. Patrick Surtain II is that corner for the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Highest-graded CBs heading into Wk13

1⃣ Patrick Surtain II, Alabama - 87.9

2⃣ Tykee Smith, WVU - 85.3

3⃣ Shemar Jean-Charles, App St - 83.8

4⃣ Marcus Jones, Houston - 83.7 pic.twitter.com/fOJSIj7EDt — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2020

Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback when it comes to being ready to play right away in the NFL. He matches up with top wide receivers each week at Alabama. Surtain II brings a great amount of experience covering NFL-caliber wide receivers and the Cowboys need that security at cornerback.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Chargers will need to get an offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wyatt Davis out of Ohio State will give them a great athletics interior offensive lineman that can play both right and left side of the line. Quarterback Justin Herbert is top priority for the Chargers.

Wyatt Davis with the ole two-for-one pic.twitter.com/jhHWQy2oAL — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) November 24, 2020

Herbert's health is something that they want to keep at 100 percent as long as possible. Wyatt Davis would give them some security and comfort when it comes to keeping Herbert protected. The Los Angeles Chargers would make a smart safe pick with Wyatt Davis.

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Philadelphia Eagles will stay in state with their first round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Eagles are going to select linebacker Micah Parsons out of Penn State University. Parsons opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the virus, but has been working on the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

I've moved my attention to the draft with the Eagles this season. The first spotlight is Micah Parsons, linebacker - PSU.



Micah is one of the best athletes in the 2020 draft. Along with that, he is the best linebacking prospect to enter the draft since Luke Kuechly in 2012. pic.twitter.com/xgKnO4xylt — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) November 28, 2020

Parsons was a game changer for the Penn State defense. Some may argue that he was the best overall player on that football team. In 2019, Micah Parsons would record 109 total tackles. The linebacker out of Penn State can also move down and play some defensive end for the Eagles if needed.

7. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Carolina Panthers will look to the defensive side of the football with their number seven pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Caleb Farley is another player that opted out of the 2020 college football season. Farley was the top cornerback on the Virginia Tech football team.

One area that scouts love about Caleb Farley is his speed. They have said that he rarely gets beat down the field. There is a lot of tape with Farley running side-by-side with the fastest receivers in college football. He will give the Panthers secondary a big boost.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

The Atlanta Falcons are not in desperate need of a day one starter at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan has a couple years left in him to play and be successful. Brock Purdy gives the Falcons a solid quarterback with a lot of experience.

Advertisement

Another 4th-Q comeback for QB1. Tied school record for QB wins with 21.



Brock Purdy is a winner.



🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/KByJIyV8dH — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 27, 2020

The Iowa State quarterback has not recorded double digit interceptions in three years. Purdy has the ability to score through the air and on the ground. The biggest key to this pick is that Brock Purdy can sit behind Matt Ryan and learn the NFL game.

9. Washington: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

The Washington Football Team may get the steal of the top 10 with picking Kyle Trask at number nine. Trask has put together an amazing 2020 season. If either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields decides to stay in school for one more year, Trask could jump up the board.

Kyle Trask has thrown 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season for the Florida Gators. He is in the race for the Heisman Trophy. It would not be surprising if the Florida quarterback goes earlier through a trade between two teams.

10. Detroit Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Detroit Lions will take the best available player with their number ten pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU would be the best player left on the board. Chase is another player who has opted out of the 2020 season.

In 2019, Ja'Marr Chase had an amazing season. He would catch 84 passes for 1,780 receiving yards. Chase would also record 20 receiving touchdowns for the LSU Tigers. The Detroit Lions are looking for that third wide receiver and Ja'Marr Chase would be a great addition.