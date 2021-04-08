2021 NFL Mock Draft: Second-Round Picks 33-64

With the first round of the 2021 NFL Mock Draft completed, let's take a look at the second-round picks, 33-64, in the 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 33-64

33) Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth has received the nickname 'Baby Gronk'. Freiermuth is a massive tight end who is tough and possesses strong, reliable hands. No one knows better than Urban Meyer what Pat Freiermuth is capable of. Freiermuth could give Jacksonville a big body NFL tight end in the red zone.

34) New York Jets: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II possesses good strength and is physical in his coverage. During his time at Northwestern, Greg Newsome II showed nimble feet and the ability to recover with his feet. The New York Jets would get a cornerback who can locate the football and punish wide receivers.

35) Atlanta Falcons: Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington

36) Miami Dolphins: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

37) Philadelphia Eagles: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

38) Cincinnati Bengals: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

39) Carolina Panthers: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

40) Denver Broncos: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. may be undersized, but he is exceptional in man coverage for a guy of his size. Samuel Jr. possesses quick feet, loose hips, and despite his size, he can defend his runs well. Denver would benefit from starting him at a slot until he adapts to the NFL.

Asante Samuel, Jr, Florida State CB



💢 Height: 5'10 1/8"

💢 Weight: 180

💢 40-yard: 4.45

💢 Broad jump: 10' 4"



Complete Pro Day Schedule & Results Tracker ⤵️ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 22, 2021

41) Detroit Lions: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

42) New York Giants: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

43) San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

44) Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

45) Jacksonville Jaguars: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

46) New England Patriots: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Florida QB Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask possesses the size and arm strength to stand in the pocket. He throws the deep ball extremely well and with great touch. With the speed the Patriots added at the wide receiver position, Kyle Trask could be a great fit.

47) Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

48) Las Vegas Raiders: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

49) Arizona Cardinals: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

50) Miami Dolphins: Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

51) Washington Football Team: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

52) Chicago Bears: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Levi Onwuzurike has a punishing initial pop off the football. His quick hands and power help him win most of his one-on-one matchups against offensive lineman.

Levi Onquzurike would require a double team to control him in the NFL run game, though.

53) Tennessee Titans: Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest

54) Indianapolis Colts: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

55) Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

56) Seattle Seahawks: Josh Meyers, IOL, Ohio State

57) Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

58) Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Jones II, Edge, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Edge Patrick Jones II

Patrick Jones II is an athletic edge rusher who could cause a lot of disruption behind the line of scrimmage in the NFL. During his time in Pittsburgh, Patrick Jones II showed tremendous ability to change direction and great talent with his hands.

Jones II is a work in progress but has the potential to be a great edge threat in the NFL.

59) Cleveland Browns: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

60) New Orleans Saints: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

61) Buffalo Bills: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

62) Green Bay Packers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

63) Kansas City Chiefs: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon

Daviyon Nixon possesses a lot of the skills that NFL teams look for in a defensive tackle. He has a quick first step and a violent club-swim move. Nixon's hands are always active. Nixon could have a pretty successful NFL career in Tampa Bay.