The 2021 NFL Draft talent pool is extremely deep. Teams will likely find starters as deep as in the third round of this year's NFL draft.
Let's take a look at how the third round of the 2021 NFL could turn out.
2021 NFL Mock Draft Third Round Selections:
65) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely have primary positional needs wrapped up with their selections in the first two rounds. Next on the list is the team's secondary and Coach Urban Meyer will look at safety Trevon Moehrig out of TCU. Moehrig is currently the number two safety and the 47th overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.
66) New York Jets: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
67) Houston Texans: Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama
68) Atlanta Falcons: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
69) Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
70) Philadelphia Eagles: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
71) Detroit Lions: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
72) Carolina Panthers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a good linebacker. Dylan Moses will give the Panthers versitility at the linebacker position. Moses played all three linebacker positions at the University of Alabama. Moses has a nose for the ball and drops back into coverage well. The Panthers are getting a linebacker who can be an immediate impact maker.
73) Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
74) Dallas Cowboys: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
75) New York Giants: Carlos Basham JR, EDGE, Wake Forest
76) Washington Football Team: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
77) Los Angeles Chargers: Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke
78) Minnesota Vikings: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
79) Arizona Cardinals: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FLA.)
Brevin Jordan could be a great run blocking and pass-catching tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray will have another weapon to throw at and if he is used correctly, he could become a huge piece of their offense. Brevin Jordan could make a huge impact in the fast-paced NFL offense of the Cardinals.
80) Las Vegas Raiders: Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State
81) Houston Texans: Ifeatu Melinfonwu, CB, Syracuse
82) Washington Football Team: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
83) Chicago Bears: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
84) Indianapolis Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
85) Tennessee Titans: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
86) New York Jets: Shane Buechele, QB, SMU
The New York Jets are the most interesting team in the 2021 NFL draft. They are also the only NFL team to bring an air of unpredictibility to the draft. Whether they send Sam Darnold packing or grab Deshaun Watson, they still need a servicable back up. Shane Buechele could be that quality understudy to either Sam Darnold or Deshaun Watson.
87) Pittsburgh Steelers: Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia
88) Detroit Lions: Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia
89) Cleveland Browns: Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia
90) Minnesota Vikings: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
91) Cleveland Browns: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
92) Green Bay Packers: Kary Vincent Jr, CB, LSU
93) Buffalo Bills: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
Hunter Long led all tight ends in college football in receptions. He also led all tight ends in targets. Long is a great fit for Buffalo, coming from a pro-style offense in college. Hunter Long showed great route running ability and good but not great ball skills. He could also give Bills quarterback Josh Allen a reliable target at tight end.