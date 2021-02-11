The 2021 NFL Draft talent pool is extremely deep. Teams will likely find starters as deep as in the third round of this year's NFL draft.

Let's take a look at how the third round of the 2021 NFL could turn out.

2021 NFL Mock Draft Third Round Selections:

65) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

SMU v TCU

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely have primary positional needs wrapped up with their selections in the first two rounds. Next on the list is the team's secondary and Coach Urban Meyer will look at safety Trevon Moehrig out of TCU. Moehrig is currently the number two safety and the 47th overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

66) New York Jets: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

67) Houston Texans: Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

68) Atlanta Falcons: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

69) Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

70) Philadelphia Eagles: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

71) Detroit Lions: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

72) Carolina Panthers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a good linebacker. Dylan Moses will give the Panthers versitility at the linebacker position. Moses played all three linebacker positions at the University of Alabama. Moses has a nose for the ball and drops back into coverage well. The Panthers are getting a linebacker who can be an immediate impact maker.

73) Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

74) Dallas Cowboys: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

75) New York Giants: Carlos Basham JR, EDGE, Wake Forest

76) Washington Football Team: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

77) Los Angeles Chargers: Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke

78) Minnesota Vikings: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

79) Arizona Cardinals: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FLA.)

Miami (FLA) TE Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan could be a great run blocking and pass-catching tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray will have another weapon to throw at and if he is used correctly, he could become a huge piece of their offense. Brevin Jordan could make a huge impact in the fast-paced NFL offense of the Cardinals.

80) Las Vegas Raiders: Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

81) Houston Texans: Ifeatu Melinfonwu, CB, Syracuse

82) Washington Football Team: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

83) Chicago Bears: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

84) Indianapolis Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

85) Tennessee Titans: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

86) New York Jets: Shane Buechele, QB, SMU

SMU QB Shane Buechele

The New York Jets are the most interesting team in the 2021 NFL draft. They are also the only NFL team to bring an air of unpredictibility to the draft. Whether they send Sam Darnold packing or grab Deshaun Watson, they still need a servicable back up. Shane Buechele could be that quality understudy to either Sam Darnold or Deshaun Watson.

🔥 ✅@BGShaneBuechele is #2 overall in the country in passing yards this season with over 3,000+ passing yards.#PonyExpress #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Z62y3mgsmc — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 2, 2020

87) Pittsburgh Steelers: Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia

88) Detroit Lions: Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia

89) Cleveland Browns: Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia

90) Minnesota Vikings: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

91) Cleveland Browns: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

92) Green Bay Packers: Kary Vincent Jr, CB, LSU

93) Buffalo Bills: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Boston College TE Hunter Long

Hunter Long led all tight ends in college football in receptions. He also led all tight ends in targets. Long is a great fit for Buffalo, coming from a pro-style offense in college. Hunter Long showed great route running ability and good but not great ball skills. He could also give Bills quarterback Josh Allen a reliable target at tight end.

Today I’ll be profiling Boston College TE Hunter Long. He had a great Senior Bowl week and will be on the #Steelers draft radar. pic.twitter.com/sFSgzpTomN — YinzerCrazy.com ⚫️🟡 (@yinzercrazyshow) February 4, 2021

94) Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

2021 NFL Mock Draft Compensatory Picks:

96) New England Patriots: Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana

97) Los Angeles Chargers: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

98) New Orleans Saints: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

99) Dallas Cowboys: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

100) Los Angeles Rams: Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

101) Tennessee Titans: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

102) San Francisco 49ers: Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas

103) Los Angeles Rams: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

104) New Orleans Saints: Ben Petrula, OT, Boston College