2021 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks

Three teams projected to be pick in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft will be looking for their future quarterback.

As it happens, the 2021 NFL Draft should have three elite quarterbacks waiting to be picked in the top five.

The draft class is full of talent, perhaps one of the most talented drafts in a long time. The New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington are looking for their franchise quarterback.

Let's take a look at the first 10 picks of a 2021 NFL mock draft.

1. New York Jets

Team needs (QB, WR, CB, EDGE, LB)

Pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The New York Jets are currently sitting at 0-9 and are almost a lock for the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets are looking to move away from QB Sam Darnold -- the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft -- and make another attempt at finding their franchise quarterback. This is the draft to find that quarterback for the New York Jets.

Advertisement

How big is the gap between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields? pic.twitter.com/a2xB6oVCWf — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) November 11, 2020

Trevor Lawrence is the no-brainer pick for the Jets. Lawrence is NFL-ready and has great size. He has proven in his time at Clemson that he is a winner. Lawrence has shown great leadership as well in college. The Jets will look to make Trevor Lawrence the face of their franchise when they select him with the number one pick.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Needs (QB, OT, TE, CB, S)

Pick: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Jacksonville Jaguars are an interesting team sitting at number two. The Jaguars have not publicly came out and said that they need to make a change at quarterback, but the 2021 NFL Draft would be the best opportunity for them to find that upgrade at quarterback.

Justin Fields through 17 regular season starts at Ohio State:



4,722 Total Yards

64 Total TDs

3 INT

16-1 Record 🔥

pic.twitter.com/RWkuAEH3PQ — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

Justin Fields is the second-best QB in the draft and has put on a lot of mass to his frame this season.

Fields has been successful since transferring to Ohio State from Georgia. Jacksonville needs a leader that can make plays through the air and with their legs. Fields can bring the Jaguars leadership and big-play potential.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Team Needs (CB, EDGE, S, DT, OT)

Pick: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

The Dallas Cowboys need help on the defensive side of the ball; that is something everyone knows. Four out of five of their team needs are defensive players.

This draft has a good amount of talent at the cornerback position, but No. 3 is too high to take one. We could potentially see the Cowboys take a defense lineman with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Miami's DE Gregory Rousseau should be a lock in the 1st-round when April rolls around. The term "position-less" is becoming a norm in regards to defenses in the NFL.



+Alignment versatile

+Lengthy levers

+High motor



Still new to the position, the sky is the limit for Rousseau pic.twitter.com/3FcYdyHuhO — Damian Parson 🏈 (@DP_NFL) November 11, 2020

Gregory Rousseau is an absolute monster on the edge. The Cowboys need a player on the opposite side of DeMarcus Lawrence to help their pass rush. Rousseau would be a great addition to the Cowboys defensive line. The key to this pick is that Rousseau can play both outside and on the inside of the line.

Advertisement

4. Washington Football Team

Team Needs (QB, OT, WR, S, RB)

Pick: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Washington Football Team is in need of an athletic quarterback. Head coach Ron Rivera -- whose greatest success in the NFL came with Cam Newton as his QB -- has been through three starting quarterbacks this season with Washington. They have a good veteran QB leader in Alex Smith that can mentor a young signal-caller.

Washington has shown that they are moving away from former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. and want to find their franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Once a Bison, Always a Bison. pic.twitter.com/UI2Y2rd4Xn — Trey Lance (@treylance09) October 6, 2020

Trey Lance is a proven winner and has had a great career at North Dakota State. Lance is a freak athlete at the quarterback position. He's only thrown one interception in his college career. He has not lost a game in college. Lance would fit well with Washington.

Advertisement

5. Houston Texans

Team Needs (OL, CB, EDGE, TE, WR)

Pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Houston Texans need help on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. The Texans need to take the best defensive player available with the number five pick. They need a lock-down corner to help their secondary. They will look to find the offensive line help in the second or third round.

Patrick Surtain II will give the Texans a big boost in their secondary. Surtain, whose father was a Pro Bowl cornerback in the league, has shown the ability to shut down top wide receivers. The Texans would be getting the number one cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Team Needs (OL, CB, EDGE, LB)

Pick: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to beef up their offensive line. The Chargers have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. They need to now find the right pieces to protect him and keep him healthy. The Chargers will get the top offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“With the 3rd pick in the NFL 2021 Draft the Los Angeles Chargers select Penei Sewell, Tackle Oregon.“ @peneisewell58 #GoDucks #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/aP2RVdsEpT — BoltUp!⚡ (@PowderBlueBoltz) November 16, 2020

Advertisement

Penei Sewell is a mountain that has great movement. He has great hand work, which will be key in the NFL. His size gives him the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Chargers.

Sewell played with Herbert at Oregon and that gives the Chargers an offensive tackle that is familiar with their quarterback.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Team Needs (G/C, EDGE, WR, CB, S)

Pick: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the same situation as the Chargers. They have found their franchise quarterback (Joe Burrow) and now need to get the right pieces to keep him off his back. The Bengals would miss out on offensive tackle Penei Sewell but will get the next best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Creed Humphrey will give the Bengals a good utility lineman. Humphrey can play anywhere on the offensive line and make an impact. The Bengals will be getting an offensive lineman that is used to protecting mobile quarterbacks, which will play in their favor.

Advertisement

8. Carolina Panthers

Team Needs (LB, CB, OT, G/C, TE)

Pick: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Carolina Panthers have been looking to fill the void that was created when All-Pro LB Luke Kuechly retired. The Panthers have the opportunity to get a sleeper in the 2021 NFL Draft. Carolina will get the top-ranked linebacker in college football.

#PSU LB Micah Parsons (No. 11) might have had the best game from a linebacker that I've ever seen in CFB.



Here are several plays from his dominant performance against Memphis: pic.twitter.com/tk6KdG6VJ1 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 13, 2020

Micah Parsons opted out of the college football season to work on his NFL Draft stock.

Parsons was a game-changer at the linebacker position for the Penn State defense. The big factor about Parsons is that he is a big linebacker that can play well standing up or with his hand on the ground. He should make a big impact on filling the void for the Panthers.

9. Atlanta Falcons

Team Needs (QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S)

Pick: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Advertisement

The Atlanta Falcons are going to need a quarterback change in the next two years. The 2021 NFL Draft gives them the opportunity to grab a great talent at the quarterback position. Drafting a QB would be a good fit because they can sit him behind Matt Ryan to develop.

The only QB in @GatorsFB history to throw six pass TD in multiple games in a season:



Kyle Trask 🐊 pic.twitter.com/658g6XpV69 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2020

Kyle Trask has had an amazing year at Florida. He has shot up the NFL Draft boards and could potentially go higher than the 9th pick. Trask has an NFL build when it comes to the quarterback position. He has shown maturity and the ability to lead a football team.

10. Denver Broncos

Team Needs (CB, EDGE, OT, LB, DT)

Pick: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Denver Broncos will look to add to their defense with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Broncos will be welcoming back Von Miller next season and adding a cornerback would give them a boost that they need. Denver will be picking the second best corner in the NFL Draft.

Really like this kid -



Caleb Farley 2018 & 2019 Highlights | Virginia Tech CB https://t.co/SghZVj4dpx via @YouTube — Brian Rick (@superchargers11) November 16, 2020

Caleb Farley is big for a cornerback but he has sprinter speed. The Broncos will be getting a corner that can run down the field with the fastest receivers. One thing that scouts have been praising is that his closing speed is remarkable. He also runs side by side down the field with receivers. Farley will make an immediate impact on the Denver Broncos defense.