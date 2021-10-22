2021 NFL MVP Odds: 5 non-QBs who could win the award

The NFL MVP Award has become an honor reserved for quarterbacks over the past decade. But it hasn't always been this way.

Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to win the award, back in 2012, and running backs have become the main competition to quarterbacks in the MVP race. The last defender to win was Lawrence Taylor way back in 1986.

In all likelihood, the MVP will go to a quarterback once again in 2021.

But let's look at five players in other positions who could enter their names into the race and make things interesting.

5 non-QBs who could win 2021 NFL MVP Award

#5 Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is a former No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns who is already leading the NFL with eight sacks so far this season. He will look to boost his total Thursday night against Denver.

The sack total is what could drive up Garrett's case. If he finishes with 20 or more, it will be hard to ignore his value given the fact the Browns are dealing with so many injuries on offense and need the defense to step up.

#4 Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are off to a fantastic start this season. The running back has returned to his old ways and already has 521 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

His MVP case will be bolstered by having a huge run and going well over 1,500 yards. Finishing with around 20 touchdowns on the ground would help voters to consider him as well.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

#3 Trevon Diggs

We have another Cowboys player on this list, this time from the defense. Trevon Diggs is leading the NFL with seven interceptions through six games and has taken two to the house.

NFL @NFL

📱: NFL app TREVON DIGGS. AN UNREAL RUN OF INTERCEPTIONS.📺: #DALvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app TREVON DIGGS. AN UNREAL RUN OF INTERCEPTIONS.📺: #DALvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app https://t.co/AzoU8oRs3b

Diggs is clearly at a record pace and the NFL single-season record for interceptions is only 14. If Diggs can surpass that total, he has to be in the MVP conversation.

#2 Davante Adams

It would be extremely hard for a receiver to win the MVP over a quarterback. But Davante Adams can make a case as the top receiver in the NFL.

He already has 668 yards this season and there is no denying his value to the Green Bay Packers offense. Adams' fight for MVP will come down to Aaron Rodgers continuing to rely on his top target each and every week.

Adams getting close to 2,000 yards receiving would be historical and worthy of MVP consideration.

#1 Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is the obvious entrant on this list. He has 783 yards rushing so far this season and is well on pace to go over 2,000. Henry carries the Tennessee Titans offense and without him they would be very one dimensional.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

▫️ 28 Car, 113 Yards

▫️ 33 Car, 147 Yards 1 TD

▫️ 29 Car, 130 Yards, 3 TD

▫️ 20 Car, 143 Yards, 3 TD𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑. 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. 😤👑 Derrick Henry's last five games:▫️ 35 Car, 182 Yards, 3 TD▫️ 28 Car, 113 Yards▫️ 33 Car, 147 Yards 1 TD▫️ 29 Car, 130 Yards, 3 TD▫️ 20 Car, 143 Yards, 3 TD𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑. 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. 😤👑 @king_henry2 Derrick Henry's last five games:▫️ 35 Car, 182 Yards, 3 TD

▫️ 28 Car, 113 Yards

▫️ 33 Car, 147 Yards 1 TD

▫️ 29 Car, 130 Yards, 3 TD

▫️ 20 Car, 143 Yards, 3 TD𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑. 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. 😤👑 @king_henry2 https://t.co/XAbkvaxVw5

The key for Henry is staying healthy given his monumental workload. To keep up this pace, he has to surpass plenty of quarterbacks on the NFL MVP voting list.

Edited by LeRon Haire