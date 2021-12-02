2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13 - 5 AFC teams battling for the wild card spots

The playoff picture is beginning to look a lot clearer heading into Week 13. On top of late bye weeks, teams only have five more games to separate themselves from the pack and secure a coveted playoff spot.

The AFC wildcard spots are not so easily laid out just yet. There are a ton of teams that are in the 6-5 or 6-6 range that are vying for their chance to make it to the postseason.

Anything can happen in the coming weeks.

Here are five AFC teams battling for wild-card playoff spots.

Which AFC team has the best shot at a playoff spot?

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders - (6-5)

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a very advantageous position by being one of the only teams in the wildcard race with five or fewer losses. The spot could have been reserved for the Cleveland Browns, but the Raiders have a better shot at the postseason this year.

The Raiders' remaining schedule includes the WFT, Chiefs, Browns, Broncos, Colts, and the Chargers. Although the Raiders lost to the Chargers already, they have beaten the Broncos and could do it again.

It's a tough last stretch for the Raiders, but Derek Carr has been playing well and could help lead the Raiders to a wild-card playoff spot.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers - (6-5)

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a unique position right alongside the Raiders, and it will be interesting to see which of these teams can make it to the playoffs. Teams in the same division typically don't make it into a playoff or wild card spot, but with the expansion of playoff team numbers, this could be a good time to see two or three AFC West teams in the postseason.

The Chargers have been up and down this entire season, and Justin Herbert was once the hottest quarterback in all of football. They will need Herbert to return to his record-breaking play to make sure they have their shot as a wild-card playoff team.

The Chargers' final opponents are the Bengals, Giants, Chiefs, Texans, Broncos, and Raiders. The Chargers have an easier time with easier matchups against the Giants and Texans.

Edited by LeRon Haire