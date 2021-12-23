2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 16 - 5 AFC teams battling for wild card spots

It's that time of the year when everyone wants to sneak into the playoffs, even if it be a wild card spot. Playoff places are up for grabs for teams that might not top their division. In the AFC, things are getting pretty tight.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans are in the lead with nine wins or more, but it is below them that real action is taking place. The AFC North is particularly tight with the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals having identical records.

Coming into Week 16, five teams in the AFC are stuck with an identical 8-6 record, and the coming week is vital in determining who slides and who climbs. Here is a list of all teams battling it out for wild card spots in the AFC.

Wild card spots scenario in the AFC

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

It was a good week for the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did they put themselves more firmly in contention for a wild card spot, but ensured that they can qualify directly from the AFC North as division winners if they win all their remaining games.

But that is easier said than done as they have blown hot and cold all season and their win this week against the Denver Broncos came after two straight losses.

Next up for them are the Baltimore Ravens, who they displaced at the top of the AFC North. Win that game and they will be firmly in control of a direct playoff spot. A loss would put them back in the quicksand of wild card spots.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had a week to savor. They defeated the New England Patriots, who were the AFC's top seed coming into Week 15. That is now two wins straight on the bounce for the Colts, who can now feel more confident of at least securing a wild card spot.

But they will have their eyes on the top spot in the conference.

After the Tennessee Titans lost this week to slip to a 9-5 record, there is just one game between the AFC South rivals.

Their toughest game, as they look to book at least a wild card spot, is this week against the Arizona Cardinals, who — recent form notwithstanding — remain a formidable opponent.

The Colts round off their season against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

