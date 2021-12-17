Watch: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes combine for potential division-winning TD vs. Chargers

"Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce...Touchdown!" Where have we heard that one before?

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to fend off the resilient LA Chargers in a Thursday Night Football war. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found his trusty tight end Travis Kelce for a 34-yard touchdown in overtime. After Mahomes and the offense struggled earlier in the game, they pieced together one of their best drives to open the overtime period and win 34-28.

Watch: Mahomes to Kelce for GW-TD in OT win vs Chargers

In a vintage Chiefs display with Tyreek Hill (12 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown) and Kelce (10 catches, 191 yards and two touchdowns) basically being the entire receiving group.

The game-winning touchdown throw, as seen below came from the Kelce-Mahomes connection. It was a quick dump-off to Kelce, who showed the NFL why he is still the best tight end around:

MAHOMES TO KELCE TD FOR THE WIN!

Incredible game! 7 straight wins for KC #Chiefs WALK IT OFF!

The crazy part of it is that this wasn't even the best Mahomes-Kelce touchdown pass of the night. The TD that tied the game, subsequently forcing overtime was one to marvel. In typical Patrick Mahomes fashion, the play saw him scramble out of the pocket and throw on the run, while Kelce held on to the low-pass while hitting the ground in the endzone.

In a potential Game of the Year candidate, the Chiefs gained some distance between the Chargers and held onto the AFC West lead. Some Thursday night games are throwaways, but this was a complete soap opera and had fans of both teams feeling heart pelpatations.

There were highs (Justin Herbert breaking the record for most passing yards in his first two seasons/Andre Roberts running back the opening kickoff 75 yards) and extreme lows (LA not scoring off the great field position from the opening kickoff/Patrick Mahomes' INT/Donald Parham's scary injury in the endzone).

𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙣¹⁰ (8-5) @LASDChargersFan This INT by Rayshawn Jenkins on Patrick Mahomes was very nice. Good range and anticipation ⚡🔥⚡ This INT by Rayshawn Jenkins on Patrick Mahomes was very nice. Good range and anticipation ⚡🔥⚡ https://t.co/32cAQlGlNn

The Chiefs and Chargers are going to be contenders for a long time in the AFC with Mahomes and Herbert at the helm, as we witnessed tonight. As emotional as this game was, it seemed fitting that we got to see more of it via overtime.

The only thing to make it better would have been having the Chargers win on a game-winning field goal or touchdown as overtime expired. There's nothing an NFL fan hates more than a tie, except for a tie in the potential Game of the Year.

