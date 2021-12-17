Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets NFL record for most passing yards in 1st two seasons vs Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has seen his fair share of criticism since entering the NFL in 2020. Most of it comes from the Chargers team rather than just Herbert himself, as they struggle to finish games at times and the defense has had issues against the run. Nonetheless, as a former sixth overall pick, Justin Herbert is playing better than most top-ten quarterbacks from the last several NFL drafts.

Justin Herbert was able to write his name in the record books once more, this time on Thursday Night Football. Against AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs in a battle for first place in the division, Justin Herbert started off shaky on his first drive. After running the opening kickoff deep into Kansas City's territory, Herbert and the offense were unable to score points. The game picked up for the Chargers into the second quarter and Herbert got some pep in his step after setting an NFL record.

With a completion early into the second quarter, Justin Herbert was able to set the all-time record for passing yards through the first two seasons. 8,197 passing yards were enough to set the record, and the craziest part of it all is that Herbert is still finishing his game against the Chiefs and has three games remaining.

The previous holder of the record was Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts with 8,196. Herbert entered Week 14 with 7,883 and just 314 shy of the record.

This is technically Justin Herbert's second record in as many weeks. Last week, he became the first quarterback to also throw for 30+ touchdowns in his first two seasons. He had 30 in 2020 and is up to 31 this season. On top of these two records, Herbert is also the youngest player with 30 passing touchdowns, has the most games with more than one touchdown as a rookie (10), the most 300-yard games as a rookie (7), and the most completions as a rookie (396).

You can criticize Justin Herbert for not being clutch sometimes or that his team can't finish games in big moments, but you can't deny he is a bonafide superstar in the NFL and will be a pillar for the future beside his rival Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers are poised to make a run in the playoffs and even beat the Chiefs tonight if things pan out well. Even if he doesn't reach the playoffs in 2021, Justin Herbert can chalk up 2021 as a personal victory.

