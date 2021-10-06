3 reasons Justin Herbert will become the best QB in the NFL 

After the Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with Philip Rivers after 16 seasons, it placed much uncertainty over the franchise, but Justin Herbert gives hope for a bright future.

Justin Herbert is paving the way to become the NFL's best QB

The Chargers quickly pushed those efforts over to the 2020 NFL Draft by taking former Oregon quarterback with the sixth overall pick. The team hasn’t looked back as Herbert has quickly proven to be one of the game’s best young talents at the position.

Ankle Skater @ankleskater So far, looks like Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen are the three young QBs to join Patrick Mahomes to dominate the next decade. Jury is still out on Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson (a tough one to judge). So far, looks like Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen are the three young QBs to join Patrick Mahomes to dominate the next decade. Jury is still out on Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson (a tough one to judge).

In his second season, Herbert is off to a blazing start while leading the Chargers atop the AFC West by winning three of their first four games. His continued maturation as an NFL quarterback has placed a bright future ahead of Los Angeles, and here are three reasons why he can become the game’s best quarterback.

#1 - Lead offense with his arm

In his brief time in the NFL, Herbert has quickly brushed aside concerns that playing in the spread offense in college would create problems. The 23-year-old immediately demonstrated that he could make plays with his arm across the field.

He showcased it in his breakout rookie campaign with 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes. It has translated to a stellar start to his second campaign as he’s on pace for 4,712 yards and 36 touchdown passes.

#2 - Offensive weapons around him

Beyond Herbert’s incredible arm talent, it’s paired with a strong assortment of talent around him. The Chargers have surrounded him with plenty of proven skilled position players, including wide receiver Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with all-round running back Austin Ekeler.

His strong connection with Allen, who is one of the game’s best wide receivers, is an anchor to the offense. Los Angeles will continue to provide him with a talented group of players around him to best bring out his abilities.

#3 - Centerpiece of the Chargers’ future

It didn’t take long for Herbert to quickly prove to the Chargers that he is a game-changing talent that the team can build around.

Although Los Angeles wants a balanced attack with Ekeler in the running game, but it’s an offense built with him first leading the charge with his arm. The franchise will only go as far as he takes them and that’s led to tremendous growth in his performance and leadership.

The Chargers are heading toward a bright future with Herbert leading the way, and it will only get better from this point forward.

