2021 NFL Preseason: 3 things to expect from Justin Fields ahead of campaign

With Chicago Bears training camp in full swing, one thing has become increasingly obvious: Justin Fields is going to be tough to keep off the field in 2021.

Andy Dalton may start the season as Fields sits and learns from the playbook, but by the end of the season, it'd be shocking not to see Fields as the starter. That expectation is not solely due to Fields' play on the field either.

Yes, Fields is immensely talented and he's more than capable of winning the starting job outright, but the adoration Fields has received from Bears nation will put pressure on the Chicago coaching staff to make a change if Dalton struggles early in the season.

The first look at Fields in an NFL game will come August 14th when the Bears take on the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason game.

With NFL action quickly approaching, here are three things to expect from Fields ahead of the 2021 NFL preseason.

#1 - Elite accuracy

One skill Fields is best known for is his elite accuracy. He can drop a ball into a bucket. In his three seasons as a college quarterback, Fields threw 67 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. The lack of interceptions has a lot to do with his accuracy being so great.

Keep in mind that Fields is accurate to every level of the field. Whether it's short, intermediate, or deep, Fields will deliver the ball on target.

During an interview earlier this offseason, Bears wideout Darnell Mooney discussed what it was like being on the receiving end of a deep ball from Fields.

"I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him." "The very first one that he threw up to me I was smiling mid-route of just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed. He’s very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants the ball."

As the Bears continue through training camp and begin gearing up for preseason action, it's fair to expect Fields will showcase his elite accuracy when the games begin. Those flashes of high-level accuracy will make every Bears fan and coach alike extremely excited for the future.

Elite accuracy is one of the most important things an NFL quarterback can acquire. Luckily for Fields, he already has it.

#2 - Some growing pains

Not everything will go perfectly for Fields in training camp and the preseason. Whether it be a mental mistake, an interception thrown, or a miscommunication with a wide receiver, mistakes will be made.

As good as most expect Fields to be, he's still a rookie and growing pains should be expected of a rookie quarterback.

The real test will come after a mistake has been made. Will Fields dwell on a mistake and make several more just like it? Or, will he learn from previous mistakes and improve? That's the difference between becoming a great quarterback and flaming out.

#3 - Justin Fields developing chemistry with Allen Robinson

If Fields wants immediate NFL success, the best way to do that is to build rapport with Allen Robinson.

Justin Fields to Allen Robinson!

Robinson is by far and away the Bears' best wide receiver. Last season, Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards. You can bet Fields recognizes the value in building chemistry with the team's best wide receiver.

All training camp and preseason long, it's to be expected that Fields will work to grow their connection. Undoubtedly, Fields and Robinson are taking time after practice to work on different things together.

If the duo can become fully in sync opposing defenses will be on full alert.

