2021 NFL schedule: Carolina Panthers game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

The Carolina Panthers are rebuilding after an exciting era with Cam Newton. Last season, the Carolina Panthers featured Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and went 5-11. The Carolina Panthers are rolling with former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold this season. How well will he work? What kind of season are the Carolina Panthers in for?

Carolina Panthers season predictions

Week 1 - Sept. 12: at New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers win their first game of the new season. Sam Darnold defeats his successor Zach Wilson in his rookie debut. Wilson throws a pair of interceptions and the Carolina Panthers capitalize.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: vs New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers come up short against Sean Payton. Sam Darnold cannot compete with Jameis Winston on one of his great days.

Week 3 - Sept. 23: at Houston Texans

The Houston Texans put up a good fight but eventually slip up. Sam Darnold has a decent day after throwing a pair of touchdowns.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: at Dallas Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers lose to Dak Prescott, who is setting the division on fire and already in a two-game lead over the rest of his division.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Carolina Panthers come up short against the Eagles. Jalen Hurts has a great day and Sam Darnold is a bit off. Devonta Smith has a breakout game.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: vs Minnesota Vikings

The Carolina Panthers lose. The Vikings, coming off a few disappointing losses, finally put it together and Kirk Cousins holds off Kellen Mond for a few games longer.

Week 7 - Oct. 24: at New York Giants

The Carolina Panthers win. By this point in the season, the New York Giants are starting to have serious doubts about the future of Daniel Jones.

Week 8 - Oct. 31: at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons defeat the Carolina Panthers. Matt Ryan leans on his new tight end Kyle Pitts and the Panthers do not have an answer.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: vs New England Patriots

The Carolina Panthers lose to Cam Newton. Newton prepares intensely for his revenge game and it pays off.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals win. The Carolina Panthers come up short in overtime and DeAndre Hopkins catches the final touchdown.

Week 11 - Nov. 21: vs Washington Football Team

The Carolina Panthers defeat Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has one of his classic meltdowns, throwing three interceptions. The Carolina Panthers capitalize.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins defeat the Panthers. Tua Tagovailoa, who's been having a slow second year, finds a new gear against the Panthers.

Week 14 - Dec. 12: vs Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons win. The Carolina Panthers are about as far out of the playoff hunt as any team and the depression shows.

Week 15 - Dec. 18: at Buffalo Bills

This is the worst loss of the Carolina Panthers' season. The Bills come in hungry and fighting for a top seed and decimate the Panthers. Sam Darnold also has a bad day.

Week 16 - Dec. 26: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The bad breaks keep coming as Tom Brady walks over the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers lose by 17 points.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: at New Orleans Saints

The Panthers put up a good fight, but the New Orleans Saints are showing they can win without Drew Brees. Jameis Winston throws four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the top seed and rest their starters. Kyle Trask still pulls out a hard-fought win.

Carolina Panthers season prediction: 4-13

The Carolina Panthers are in for a rough season. They'll be drafting a quarterback in the top five picks next year. Once they get that quarterback, the future will look brighter for a team in a weak division.