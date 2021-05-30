2021 NFL Schedule: Denver Broncos game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

Some assumptions have to be made when predicting the season the Denver Broncos are going to have. A lot will depend on whether the Denver Broncos will get Aaron Rodgers.

For the purposes of these predictions, we are going to assume that the Broncos will not get Aaron Rodgers. Next, an assumption needs to be made about who wins the starting job. We are going to assume that Teddy Bridgewater will earn the starting job.

Denver Broncos season predictions

Week 1 - Sept. 12: at New York Giants

The Denver Broncos win. Daniel Jones has a rough week one with all of the pressure on him leading into this season.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Denver Broncos win. Trevor Lawrence has too much on his plate in his rookie season and it catches up to him in this game. The Denver Broncos' defense accomplishes a shutout.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: vs New York Jets

The Denver Broncos win. The New York Jets, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, struggle to put up points and the new rookie quarterback isn't doing too well in his first month of action.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: vs Baltimore Ravens

The Denver Broncos are flying high after starting 3-0. However, the Baltimore Ravens humble them and win by 14 points. The Ravens pound the rock right up the gut and the Broncos are powerless to stop them.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Denver Broncos continue their battle against the NFC North by taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a tight game, the Broncos ultimately fall 3-2.

Ben Roethlisberger

Week 6 - Oct. 17: vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The roaring crowd gives their defense a boost and the Raiders fail to move the ball effectively.

Week 7 - Oct. 21: at Cleveland Browns

The Denver Broncos fall to the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield has a great day and the Denver Broncos cannot match his offense.

Week 8 - Oct. 31: vs Washington Football Team

This is a defensive slugfest until the third quarter when Ryan Fitzpatrick gets two quick touchdowns that put the game away. The Denver Broncos lose.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: at Dallas Cowboys

The Denver Broncos lose against the Dallas Cowboys in their building. Dak Prescott has a rough day but Teddy Bridgewater has an even worse day.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos win in convincing fashion. Jalen Hurts has not been the answer at quarterback for the Eagles and they are learning this through loss after loss.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos pull off an upset over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver's house. Fans start to wonder if the Denver Broncos have figured out a winning formula.

Week 13 - Dec. 5: at Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos fall to pieces against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes makes them doubt everything they are doing.

Week 14 - Dec. 12: vs Detroit Lions

The Denver Broncos bounce back against the Detroit Lions. The "Jared Goff" experiment has not worked out for the Lions till this point and Goff struggles in this game.

Week 15 - Dec. 19: vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Denver Broncos win the game. The Bengals put up a great fight in Joe Burrow's second year but ultimately come up short in overtime.

Week 16 - Dec. 26: at Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos lose to the Las Vegas Raiders in their building. Jon Gruden has been the "kryptonite" for Vic Fangio's defenses and the pattern continues in this game.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: at Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos fall to the Los Angeles Chargers in their stadium. Justin Herbert unloads three touchdowns and no interceptions and Denver is hopeless. Herbert's win in this game seals his first playoff berth.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing for nothing in this game as they've already secured the top seed. They rest Patrick Mahomes but his backup wins the game against a depressed team.

Denver Broncos Season Prediction: 8-9

It will be a topsy-turvy season for the Denver Broncos. They'll start hot but will slip in the middle of the season. They'll bounce back for a couple of games that give them hope but will ultimately fall short in December.