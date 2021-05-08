Trevor Lawrence net worth: How much is Jags quarterback worth?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a huge upgrade to their quarterback position by drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence played a big role on and off the football field for the Clemson Tigers. He was one of the Clemson football players that stood up for racial injustice after the George Floyd incident.

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career is just beginning and he has yet to sign his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has, however, already signed endorsement deals with Adidas, Gatorade, Bose and Blockfolio. This is just the beginning for Trevor Lawrence and his endorsement deals.

Famousage has Trevor Lawrence's 2021 net worth set at $1 million but that is just an estimated net worth. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to sign the number one overall pick to a four-year $36.8 million deal. His four-year deal will have a $24.1 million signing bonus and his contract will be fully guaranteed.

From No. 1 recruit to No. 1 pick.





Trevor Lawrence has a huge following as well. This will carry him a long way when it comes to getting endorsement contracts.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not a big market team. At times smaller market teams are subjected to local endorsement contracts. Lawrence has the potential to break through the barriers that are placed in front of smaller market teams.

Trevor Lawrence just recently married high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry. The Jacksonville Jaguars fans showered Trevor and Marissa with gifts and donations for Jacksonville charities. Trevor Lawrence posted his gratitude on his Twitter account.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In additon to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20k to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again we hope to be a part of your community soon," Lawrence wrote in his tweet.

Trevor Lawrence is a professional on and off the football field. He showed that with his donations to the charities in Jacksonville.

Will Trevor Lawrence be the Week 1 starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Urban Meyer has made it known that he will not throw Trevor Lawrence out there in Week 1 if he doesn't feel that the player is ready. Meyer coached Alex Smith at Utah, and knows that playing a rookie too soon can be detrimental to their long-term NFL career.

First look at Trevor Lawrence in his Jaguars uniform.

He has vowed not to put Trevor Lawrence through that in Jacksonville. This looks like a smart move, since introducing Lawrence at the right time will enhance the Jaguars' chances of making it to the playoffs.