2021 NFL Schedule: Detroit Lions game-by-game & Win-loss record predictions with Goff running the show

The Detroit Lions will have a new face under center in the 2021-2022 NFL season. Jared Goff made his way to The Motor City when the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford. Goff will be looking to rekindle his NFL career and bring success to the Lions franchise in 2021.

The Lions lost a lot of offensive talent this off-season. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones both left during free agency. Marvin Jones signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kenny Golladay left to join the New York Giants. It will be slim pickings for Jared Goff when it comes to the wide receiver position.

The Detroit Lions have one of the weaker rosters in the NFC, but Jared Goff and the Lions are looking to silence the critics. Detroit's defense is the weak spot, though, which could lead to their downfall. The Lions haven't made too many upgrades on defense, and it is likely to show early in the season.

Here's a look at how the Detroit Lions are likely to fare in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Detroit Lions 2021 Schedule- Predictions

Here is a game-by-game analysis of the Detroit Lions 2021 NFL regular-season campaign:

💻 Now loading: Detroit #Lions 2021 NFL regular season schedule pic.twitter.com/a8Z65Lx4Cp — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2021

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: L 35-10

The Detroit Lions travel to San Francisco to meet a healthy 49ers defense in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers and posts decent numbers. Jared Goff struggles to find open wide receivers due to the 49ers' secondary and pass rush.

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: L 28-17

The Lions make their 2021 Monday Night Football debut against their division rival, the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay puts on a dominant performance against an overwhelmed Detroit Lions defense. Clock management by the Packers' offense wins this one.

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: L 42-21

The Detroit Lions end their first three games with another tough road test against the Baltimore Ravens. Detroit's defense rues that their Bye Week wasn't in Week 4 after their game against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and JK Dobbins run rampant against the struggling front seven of the Lions' defense.

Week 4: at Chicago Bears

Prediction: L 24-21

Justin Fields make his first start against the struggling Detroit Lions in Week 4. The Lions are coming off three straight losses to tough opponents. Fields shows great chemistry with wide receiver Allen Robinson and leads the Bears to victory in his first start.

Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W 17-14

Detroit meets the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. The Vikings come into the game in patchy form. Detroit gets its first win of the season against its division rival and breathes a huge sigh of relief.

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: W 35-28

The Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head in a shootout in Week 6. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions put on a clinic on offense, quite possibly their best offensive display in 2021. Joe Burrow makes a massive mistake in the fourth quarter to seal the Lions' win.

Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: L 42-21

The Lions get a shot at their former franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Jared Goff shows the Rams they made a mistake by trading him to the Lions. The Rams' defense proves why they're the best in NFL, and Stafford shines in the win for Los Angeles.

Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: W 28-14

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions face off in an exciting matchup in Week 8. Philadelphia and Detroit find themselves in the same boat, rebuild-wise. The Lions pull off a win because of Jared Goff's experience, and their run game controls the clock in the second half.

Week 9: Bye Week

The Detroit Lions head into their bye week with a 3-5 record, but they're coming off a good win against a rebuilding Eagles team. Detroit uses its Bye week to rest up and get ready to turn the season around.

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L 31-10

The Lions travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off their Bye week. The Steelers' defense is exceptionally talented, and they have a superior offense. Jared Goff gets pressured, forcing turnovers, meaning this one is a loss for Detroit.

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns

Prediction: L 42-10

The Lions face back-to-back AFC North opponents on the road when they make the short trip to Cleveland. Detroit is likely to have trouble moving the football against the Cleveland Browns' front seven. The Browns put on a dominant performance in a blowout win against the Lions.

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears

Prediction: L 24-17

Jared Goff's first season as the starting quarterback for the Lions has been far from smooth sailing. His struggles continue against the Bears in Week 12. Detroit drops its third straight game after the Bye week.

Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W 28-24

The Lions snap their three-game losing streak with a big win against the Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff's form is on the up, but the Vikings keep it close. Detroit conducts a game-winning drive to keep the Vikings at bay.

Week 14: at Denver Broncos

Prediction: W 28-10

Detroit travels to Denver to face the Broncos. The Lions put together their best game of the 2021 season. Denver has a rough 2021-2022 season, while the Lions have more talent on offense, condemning the Broncos to defeat.

Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: L 24-10

The Detroit Lions head into their game against the Arizona Cardinals on a two-game winning streak. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have no intention of extending that streak. The Lions' defense struggles to stop Murray on the ground, and he will have multiple passing and rushing touchdowns.

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons

Prediction: W 35-28

The Detroit Lions head to Atlanta and pull off a big win. Atlanta jumps out to a 28-7 lead at halftime. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions defense mount a comeback in the second half to defeat the Falcons at home.

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: L 24-0

The Lions are shut out for the first time in 2021 by a steely Seahawks defense. Russell Wilson utilizes Seattle's talent out wide. The Seahawks expose the Lions' weaknesses on offense and defense in a blowout win in Week 17.

Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers

Prediction: L 31-10

The Lions end their season against a division rival with another loss. Detroit's first year with Goff may not have gone as planned, but the Lions will be better for it. Detroit heads into the off-season with a clear plan of what to fix.

