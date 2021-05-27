2021 NFL Schedule: Indianapolis Colts game-by-game and win-loss record predictions

The Indianapolis Colts will hope to get Carson Wentz firing on all cylinders. The Colts figured that pairing Wentz with his old coordinator in Philadelphia, Frank Reich, would help the quarterback regain some of his best form.

If that does happen, Wentz should be able to help the Indianapolis Colts make a deep run in the playoffs. But will things pan out that way? Let’s take a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 NFL schedule and predict how they could perform this season.

Indianapolis Colts season prediction

Week 1 - Sept. 12: vs Seattle Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts lose their opener at home against the Seahawks as Carson Wentz is not fully comfortable with his new team yet. Russell Wilson produces a great game and the rest is history.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: vs Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' high-powered offense is simply too much for the Indianapolis Colts to handle and they slump to their second straight loss to start the season.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: at Tennessee Titans

The hardest game in the division comes at the worst possible time for Frank Reich's side and another close defeat drops them to 0-3 for the season.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: at Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts get their first win of the season over the Miami Dolphins. Carson Wentz outduels Tua Tagovailoa to seal a comfortable 17-point victory for the Colts, raising eyebrows across the league.

Week 5 - Oct. 11: at Baltimore Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts suffer yet another defeat, this time to one of the toughest opponents in the league. Lamar Jackson proves too hot to handle and the Colts struggle to deal with the Ravens' power-packed running game.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: vs Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts emerge from their funk to pick up their second victory of the season in front of their raucous fans. The Houston Texans are in free fall and Tyrod Taylor cannot save them.

Week 7 - Oct. 24: at San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance has taken over from Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback for the Niners but he is having a rough rookie season. Meanwhile, Wentz is feeling better each game and leads the Colts to a 10-point victory.

Week 8 - Oct. 31: vs Tennessee Titans

The Indianapolis Colts host the Titans on the back of a two-game win streak and perform much better than they did in the first meeting. The game goes to overtime but the Titans win by a field goal.

Week 9 - Nov. 4: vs New York Jets

Zach Wilson is still learning the ropes at the Jets and he is taught a few more lessons by the Indianapolis Colts, who stroll to a 15-point win.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has a good showing but the Jaguars simply do not have enough firepower to contend with the Indianapolis Colts.

Week 11 - Nov. 21: at Buffalo Bills

The Indianapolis Colts lose to the Buffalo Bills in a tight game, but there are plenty of positives for Frank Reich with Carson Wentz slowly hitting top gear..

Week 12 - Nov. 28: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Indianapolis Colts lose to Tom Brady's Buccaneers. Brady picks apart the Colts' secondary, while Wentz is smothered by the Buccaneers pass rush as Tampa Bay steamroll Indianapolis on the road.

Week 13 - Dec. 5: at Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts register their second straight win against the Houston Texans, who are in complete disarray by this point in the season. Davis Mills has taken over the Houston offense but has a rough rookie performance and the Colts win big.

Week 14 - Bye

Week 15 - TBD: vs New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts dominate a reeling New England side. Mac Jones is starting for the Patriots by this point in a last-ditch effort to save the season but it is too little too late.

Week 16 - Dec. 25: at Arizona Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts produce a shock upset on the road. Carson Wentz outduels Kyler Murray in one of the best games of the season as the Colts improve to 8-7.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' secondary gets picked apart and the Colts' offense plays their best game of the year. The Indianapolis Colts put up 45 points in a huge victory late in the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is fatigued after a long rookie season and falls flat. The Indianapolis Colts are in better shape and win, securing a playoff spot.

Indianapolis Colts Season Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts will start slow but pick up speed in the second half of the season, bolstered by an easier schedule and a quarterback who has settled into the system. The Colts finish the season at 10-7. Historically, 10 wins has been enough to earn a playoff spot.