2021 NFL schedule: Kansas City Chiefs' game-by-game and win-loss record predictions

Reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs will be gunning for their third-straight Super Bowl appearance this season. After last season’s disappointing defeat in the championship game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they would have added motivation to go one better in 2021.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has returned with a wide range of offensive weapons, including Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will expect to not only win the AFC West again but also grab the no.1 seed in the AFC. On that note, let’s take a close look at the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 NFL schedule and predict how they could perform this season.

Week 1 - Sept. 12: vs Cleveland Browns

The Browns come to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. It’s a playoff rematch from last postseason, so the Browns will be keen for revenge. Unfortunately for Baker Mayfield and company, they may not gain any retribution and are likely to lose against the reigning AFC champions.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: at Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas Chiefs will hit the road in Week 2 to play the Baltimore Ravens in a massive Sunday night football clash.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be desperate to show they are real contenders in the AFC. This game could be a closely contested affair, but the Ravens will likely hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first defeat of the season.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: vs LA Chargers

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs should get right back on track in Week 3 when the LA Chargers come to town with QB Justin Herbert looking to outperform Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers always play well at Arrowhead, but the Kansas City Chiefs should have enough firepower to emerge victorious.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles, with Jalen, Hurts at quarterback, are unlikely to beat a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs team. This should be one of the easier road games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, as Philadelphia just doesn’t seem to have enough offensive weapons to outscore the Chiefs.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: vs Buffalo Bills

An AFC championship rematch will take place in Week 5 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in another massive regular-season game. Both teams will want to assert their dominance over their AFC rivals. Since the game will be at Arrowhead, the Chiefs could pull out a tight home win against the Bills.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: at Washington Football Team

The Kansas City Chiefs face another NFC East team on the road in Week 6. Just like the Eagles matchup, a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led team are unlikely to beat Patrick Mahomes and co. The WFT have a great pass rush that could bother Mahomes, but they’ll still need to score points themselves to win. The Kansas City Chiefs will likely win this one and move to an impressive 5-1 record.

Week 7 - Oct. 24: at Tennessee Titans

Back-to-back road games could prove to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ undoing in Week 7 when they travel to Tennesee to face the Titans. Derek Henry could have a big day against the Chiefs' defense, and the Titans' offense would likely Patrick Mahomes off the field for long periods. That could result in the second loss of the 2021 season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 8 - Nov. 1: vs NY Giants

After a tough day at the office in Tennessee, the Kansas City Chiefs would look to turn things around at home against the Giants. Daniel Jones and the Giants have an exciting offense this season, but against the Chiefs at Arrowhead, they could come up short.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: vs Green Bay Packers

A dream matchup comes in Week 9 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers. If, and it’s a big if, Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay this season, this game will be a must-watch.

Mahomes vs Rodgers, two recent MVPs and star quarterbacks, will likely put on a show for NFL fans. The Kansas City Chiefs will likely win this high-scoring classic.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: at Las Vegas Raiders

After all the hype and drama of their Week 9 clash with the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs could stumble on the road against the Raiders. This Sunday night football game will likely bring the best out of the Raiders, who could upset the Kansas City Chiefs in front of a national audience.

Week 11 - Nov. 21: vs Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys visit Arrowhead in Week 11. Another NFC East team could translate to another victory for the Kansas City Chiefs. Zeke Elliott’s rushing game will likely trouble the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, but they should be bailed out again by their star QB Patrick Mahomes.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: BYE

The matchups the entire league wants to see. pic.twitter.com/RL8vBsSFK2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 15, 2021

Week 13 - Dec. 5: vs Denver Broncos

AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos, will be the Kansas City Chiefs' opponents in Week 13. Unless the Broncos can somehow trade for Aaron Rodgers, this game should result in a comfortable win for the Kansas City Chiefs. Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock will likely struggle mightily at Arrowhead, and the Kansas City Chiefs should move to 9 - 3 in Week 13.

Week 14 - Dec. 12: vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders may have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in their first encounter of 2021, but history is unlikely to be repeated in Week 14. Kansas City will likely put on a dominant performance to reassert their dominance in the AFC West.

Week 15 - Dec. 16: at LA Chargers

A road trip the week before Christmas is far from ideal. The Kansas City Chiefs will likely struggle against the Los Angeles Chargers in LA. It should be a big win for the Chargers in front of their home fans, and Kansas City will likely fall to 10-4 in 2021.

Week 16 - Dec. 26: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16 could see the Kansas City Chiefs lose back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers could grab their biggest win of the season at Arrowhead, with Big Ben turning the clock back and manufacturing a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: at Cincinnati Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs could likely be smarting from two straight defeats. In Week 17, they could take out their frustration on the Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will likely run rampant at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: at Denver Broncos

The final game of the Kansas City Chiefs' regular season will be another road trip, this time to Mile High Stadium in Denver. The no.1 seed in the AFC could be up for grabs in this game, so the Chiefs will likely go all out for the win. A road win in Week 18 should push the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-5 record on the season.

Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs would likely go 12-5 this season and claim the top seed in the AFC.

Las Vegas oddsmakers are predicting the Chiefs to win 12 games in the 2021 NFL regular season, and they are also the favorites to win the Super Bowl this campaign.