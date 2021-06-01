2021 NFL Schedule: New York Jets game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

After finishing the 2020 season with just two wins, the New York Jets locked up the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The New York Jets went into the off-season with many question marks about their head coaching job and quarterback. New York hired the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. With one of the two questions answered, the Jets then traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets then selected former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Wilson will now carry the weight of the New York Jets franchise on his shoulders as a rookie.

New York Jets' 2021 Schedule Game-By-Game Predictions

Here's a game-by-game prediction for the entire New York Jets schedule in 2021:

Week 1: at Carolina Panthers

Prediction: L 35-14

The New York Jets will face a familiar face in the first week of the 2021 season when they travel to Carolina. Sam Darnold wants to prove that the Jets made a massive mistake in trading him. Zach Wilson will struggle in his first start in the NFL. Sam Darnold will have a spectacular performance against his former team to lead the Panthers to a victory.

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots

Prediction: L 42-21

Bill Belichick coaches his best when he plays against rookie head coaches and young quarterbacks. Zach Wilson is in for a long day with all the talent that the Patriots added on defense. The New York Jets start the 2021 season 0-2 after losing to the Patriots.

Week 3: at Denver Broncos

Prediction: W 24-21

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will battle during Week 3 of the 2021 season. The New York Jets defense will get just enough pressure on Drew Lock to force turnovers. Wilson will conduct the first game-winning drive of his rookie season.

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans

Prediction: L 34-17

The New York Jets defense will face their first big test of the 2021 season when they meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Derrick Henry is the top running back in the NFL. The Jets will need to develop a perfect game plan and hope that it works, but no matter how much a team plans to stop Derrick Henry, it doesn't happen.

Week 5: vs. Atlanta Falcons (London)

Prediction: L 24-10

The NFL heads back to London for the first time since the 2019 season. Atlanta will be without Julio Jones after trading him over the off-season to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets will have jetlag and will struggle to keep up with the Falcons' experienced offense.

Week 6: Bye Week

The New York Jets are heading into the bye week, losing four out of their first five games. After a long trip to London, the Jets will look to regroup and get ready to make a run in the second half of their season.

Week 7: at New England Patriots

Prediction: L 35-24

The New England Patriots will sweep the season series against the New York Jets. Mac Jones will make his first start for an injured Cam Newton. Jones and Wilson will put on a show for NFL fans, but the Patriots defense will win the game for New England.

Week 8: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: L 31-28

Joe Burrow will meet Zach Wilson for the first time in his career. The Jets are going to struggle to stop the Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase combination. New York will come off their bye week losing two straight games.

Week 9: at Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: L 28-10

The Indianapolis Colts are a different team with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback. Zach Wilson will struggle to move the football against the talented defense of the Colts. The Jets are looking at a top-three selection in the 2022 NFL draft after their fifth straight loss.

Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills

Prediction: L 45-21

They say, "when it rains, it pours," which will fit the Jets perfectly this season. The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL heading into this season. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will dominate the game against the Jets. The Jets' offensive line will fold, and Zach Wilson will struggle.

Week 11: vs. Miami Dolphins

Prediction: L 24-17

The Jets will meet the Miami Dolphins for the first time this season. Miami is looking to make a strong push at the playoffs. Zach Wilson will face one of the best secondaries in the NFL, and it will show in his performance against the Dolphins.

Week 12: at Houston Texans

Prediction: W 35-10

The New York Jets will get back to winning when they meet the Houston Texans. Zach Wilson will shine on the road against the Texans, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. The game between the Texans and Jets will be heading for the number one overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Week 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: W 24-17

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering a rebuild in 2021. New York is in the same position, but their defense will overcome the offensive struggles. The Jets' defense will score two touchdowns and make a big interception late in the fourth quarter to seal their third victory in 2021.

Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints

Prediction: L 31-17

If the Jets had the opportunity to play the Saints early in the 2021 season, it could've been a victory. Now that the Saints have adapted to life without Drew Brees, it should be a cakewalk for New Orleans. The New York Jets secondary will struggle to stop Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

Week 15: at Miami Dolphins

Prediction: L 17-10

The Dolphins will sweep the season series against the New York Jets in 2021. Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson will both struggle in this defensive battle. Miami's defense will prove its dominance and lead their team to a close victory.

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: L 24-10

Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence will be a game to watch during the 2021 season. The top two quarterbacks in the 2021 draft will meet for the first time. Lawrence will get the best of Wilson in the first meeting.

Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: L 42-7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to New York to meet the Jets in Week 17. Tom Brady has had a ton of success against the Jets during his time with the New England Patriots. That success will continue with him sitting out the second half of the Week 17 meeting.

Week 18: at Buffalo Bills

Prediction: L 35-7

The New York Jets will sit their rookie quarterback against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Buffalo will also sit their starters because they have already locked up their playoff spot. The Jets will lock up the second overall pick in the 2022 draft with their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

New York Jets 2021 Season Prediction: 3-14

The Jets have a new quarterback and head coach, but it won't be easy going in 2021.