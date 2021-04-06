2021 NFL Draft: Are the top two picks in the NFL Draft locked into place after the Sam Darnold trade?

The New York Jets and Sam Darnold finally ended their time together in the NFL on Monday. The Jets agreed to trade Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for their 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second-round and fourth-round picks.

With Sam Darnold traded, does this mean the top two picks in this year's draft are already a lock?

2021 NFL Draft: Are Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson a lock for the No.1 and No. 2 picks in this year's draft?

College Football Playoff National Championship - Media Day

The Jacksonville Jaguars will select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence has been the projected number one pick in this year's draft since his freshman year in college.

"Anybody notice the least talked about pro day so far? It's Trevor Lawrence — easily the best prospect. Do you remember anything about Andrew Luck's pro day? I loved him, I don't."



— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/r4uWydHXMr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2021

Despite having the best Pro Day among all college quarterbacks, Lawrence's showcase wasn't discussed as much as Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Justin Field's Pro Day performances.

That is because Clemson's Pro Day was earlier than most colleges. That meant Wilson, Jones and Fields all performed much later than Lawrence did. And fans treat Pro Day performances like new cars. They always get excited about the latest.

If Lawrence had his Pro Day around the same time that Wilson, Fields, Jones and Trey Lance had theirs, analysts and scouts would still be discussing how well he did. Regardless of his Pro Day, Trevor Lawrence is a guaranteed selection for the Jaguars.

All signs are pointing towards the Jets picking Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick

BYU QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are leaning towards selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson showed his deep repertoire to the Jets staff during his Pro Day. The Jets sent general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to Wilson's Pro Day.

"Great staff, love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy and it was good to see him out here. They got a good thing going"



- Zach Wilson 👀 pic.twitter.com/wMcRKrWFyt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 5, 2021

There have been pictures of Wilson having private conversations with the New York Jets top brass after his Pro Day. It's hard to believe that the Jets will let Wilson slip past them at No. 2 and select another quarterback.

Darnold's trade to the Panthers indicates that the Jets will pick a QB with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft. To say the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are accounted for is an understatement.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will hear their names called with the first two picks in this year's draft.