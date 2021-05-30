2021 NFL Schedule: Philadelphia Eagles game-by-game & win-loss record predictions 

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in for a tough year in 2021. After struggling to stay afloat in the NFC East, the Eagles lost faith in quarterback Carson Wentz, trading him to the Indianapolis Colts.

Entering 2021, Jalen Hurts seems to be their starting quarterback unless any other moves occur. The Eagles have also hired Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator for the Colts last season. They will look to give a pep to their offense, which they lacked last year.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 Schedule - Predictions

Here is a game-by-game prediction of how the Philadelphia Eagles could fare in their upcoming 2021 regular-season campaign:

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons

Prediction: L 21-7

The Philadelphia Eagles will need to figure out what their team will look like before commencing their campaign. Going into Atlanta in Week 1, the Eagles will likely struggle against a newly-built Falcons offense featuring Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts.

Week 2: vs San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: L 28-10

Against the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener, the Philadelphia Eagles secondary could be tested and come out second best for the second week in a row. Darius Slay will likely have his hands full with the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys

Prediction: L 35-28

Simply because it is a divisional matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles may get in the end zone. But the Dallas Cowboys could challenge the Eagles defense. The Cowboys defense, which includes rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, could make for a tough day for Jalen Hurts and co.

Week 4: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: L 42-7

This one might not even be close for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best all-round teams in the NFL. If the Eagles get points on the board, that may happen very late in the game.

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers

Prediction: W 21-20

It may take the Philadelphia Eagles five games to get their first victory of the season. Traveling to Carolina, the Eagles may not have to control the pass as much, with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Christian McCaffrey could help the Panthers make the game competitive.

Week 6: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: L 35-14

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions and quarterback Tom Brady, the Eagles are likely to return to losing ways. The Philadelphia Eagles secondary, unless it gets fixed, could struggle against the Bucs. The Bucs defense, which has returned all of its starters, may not have a problem with the Eagles offense.

Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: L 21-17

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to have their struggles this season as well. But against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Raiders may emerge victorious. Nevertheless, both teams have issues in their secondary and in offense.

Week 8: at Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 30-13

This week-8 matchup in Detroit might be just what the Philadelphia Eagles need to return to winning ways. Their defense may not have too many issues against the Lions' offense, considering that the newly-acquired Jared Goff is short of offensive weapons.

Week 9: vs Los Angles Chargers

Prediction: L 28-7

The Philadelphia Eagles' issues against explosive offenses will likely continue against the Chargers. Justin Herbert and his offense could be too much for the Eagles.

Week 10: at Denver Broncos

Prediction: W 21-20

With the Denver Broncos having some decisions to make with their quarterbacks, it's difficult to imagine what they could look like in week 10. This game could go either way, but the Philadelphia Eagles have better chances of emerging victorious.

Week 11: vs New Orleans Saints

Prediction: W 28-27

The New Orleans Saints will start a new quarterback for the first time in over a decade. With Drew Brees retired, the Saints will look to either Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill or maybe rookie Ian Book to make an impact. Since all three quarterbacks have different styles, it's difficult to predict how the Saints offense would fare. That makes the Philadelphia Eagles favorites for this matchup.

Week 12: at New York Giants

Prediction: L 35-17

One of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL, Saquon Barkley, comes back from a knee injury this season. In a full MetLife Stadium, the Giants should take the win.

Week 13: at New York Jets

Prediction: W 28-20

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are 11-0 against the New York Jets, should continue their winning streak this season as well. The Jets' offensive line still needs work, and that may not be beneficial for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs Washington Football Team

Prediction: W 23-21

Washington have great defense, but other than that, they need some help in offense. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick can be difficult to cover, but he doesn't have many tools in offense to utilize.

Week 16: vs New York Giants

Prediction: L 23-20

In their second matchup against their division foes, the Philadelphia Eagles could come up short once again.

Week 17: at Washington Football Team

Prediction: L 21-17

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington will probably split their series this season. With home-field advantage, Washington are likely to take this one.

Week 18: vs Dallas Cowboys

Prediction: L 35-14

By this time, the NFC East may have already been decided, or it could come down to this game. Regardless of whether either team plays all their starters or not, the Cowboys should emerge victorious.

2021 Philadelphia Eagles Season Prediction: 6-11.