2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of Philadelphia Eagles’ picks

The Philadelphia Eagles made six picks on Saturday and left the 2021 NFL Draft with nine players. Six of those were defensive players, and the Eagles kicked off the draft with two offensive players.

The Eagles desperately needed to add wide receiver help in this draft. With Philadelphia's sights set on rivals, the New York Giants, they jumped over them to go up and land Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Impressive with his routes and releases, Smith is one of the best pure technicians to come out of the draft.

Round 2, Pick # 37: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

Philadelphia is a team that had a pack of needs even after getting Smith. Their offensive line was spotty, and Dickerson is a first-round talent. His film was impressive, and it absolutely should give the Eagles a positive attitude upfront to protect Jalen Hurts.

With the No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Eagles select OL Landon Dickerson!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Round 3, Pick # 73: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

The Eagles are adding a defensive tackle depth in Williams. His height is not enviable, but he has a muscular lower body and drips fire with his first step. He is solid with quick hands and should bring instant help against the run. Still, he does not have a substantial toolbox as a pass rusher.

Round 4, Pick # 123: Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

McPhearson has excellent body control, fluidity, and aggressiveness. He is a talented cornerback. The only concern is with his backpedal and recovery speed. However, McPhearson is sound enough to compete for starting reps instantly.

With the 123rd pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select CB Zech McPhearson.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/uzuZ1G8vTu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021

Round 5, Pick # 150: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

The Eagles landed a dynamic receiver. Gainwell is excellent value here and will add a distinct dimension to the offense with Jalen Hurts.

With the 150th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select RB Kenneth Gainwell.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/OQOXkCK0xp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021

Round 6, Pick # 189: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

The Eagles added a sturdy, severe run defender. Tuipulotu is a skilled run defender with enough adaptability and agility to get some pass rush. While he does not have a ton of fire, Tuipulotu will be a potential Day 1 contributor as a decent rotational run defender.

With the 189th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select DT Marlon Tuipulotu.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/cJtfAr9FIk — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021

Round 7, Pick # 191: Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Jackson is an explosive, quick edge rusher who can punch through gaps. He does not have great affability and plays a little upright, which causes him to lose the leverage battle. He could be good depth as a high motor, essentially good edge rusher.

With the 191st pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select DE Tarron Jackson.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/njYoPBIUOn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021

Round 8, Pick # 224: JaCoby Stevens, LB, LSU

Stevens is a physical leader with a well-built frame and will go into Philadelphia on the first, showing them quality play as a sub-package safety and linebacker hybrid. He is a bit rough around the edges and wild; the athleticism and upside make him a worthy pick.

Hear from sixth-round pick JaCoby Stevens on #EaglesDraft Central presented by @DietzandWatson. https://t.co/Yxh1U3VAgj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021

Round 9, Pick # 234: Patrick Johnson, LB, Tuland

Johnson is a physical athlete with great hands, good instincts, and quickness. Although he lacks the mass to kick inside, and a shorter frame will hurt him, Johnson can develop into something if he shows up as the tough player he is in training camp.

Still an unreal feeling! Been chasing this dream since I was a kid! Now back to work🦅@Eagles pic.twitter.com/LD4Pa5yUf6 — Patrick Johnson (@P_JOHNSON7) May 2, 2021