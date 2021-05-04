The Philadelphia Eagles made six picks on Saturday and left the 2021 NFL Draft with nine players. Six of those were defensive players, and the Eagles kicked off the draft with two offensive players.
2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of Philadelphia Eagles’ picks
Round 1, Pick # 10: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
The Eagles desperately needed to add wide receiver help in this draft. With Philadelphia's sights set on rivals, the New York Giants, they jumped over them to go up and land Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Impressive with his routes and releases, Smith is one of the best pure technicians to come out of the draft.
Round 2, Pick # 37: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
Philadelphia is a team that had a pack of needs even after getting Smith. Their offensive line was spotty, and Dickerson is a first-round talent. His film was impressive, and it absolutely should give the Eagles a positive attitude upfront to protect Jalen Hurts.
Round 3, Pick # 73: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
The Eagles are adding a defensive tackle depth in Williams. His height is not enviable, but he has a muscular lower body and drips fire with his first step. He is solid with quick hands and should bring instant help against the run. Still, he does not have a substantial toolbox as a pass rusher.
Round 4, Pick # 123: Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
McPhearson has excellent body control, fluidity, and aggressiveness. He is a talented cornerback. The only concern is with his backpedal and recovery speed. However, McPhearson is sound enough to compete for starting reps instantly.
Round 5, Pick # 150: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
The Eagles landed a dynamic receiver. Gainwell is excellent value here and will add a distinct dimension to the offense with Jalen Hurts.
Round 6, Pick # 189: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
The Eagles added a sturdy, severe run defender. Tuipulotu is a skilled run defender with enough adaptability and agility to get some pass rush. While he does not have a ton of fire, Tuipulotu will be a potential Day 1 contributor as a decent rotational run defender.
Round 7, Pick # 191: Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina
Jackson is an explosive, quick edge rusher who can punch through gaps. He does not have great affability and plays a little upright, which causes him to lose the leverage battle. He could be good depth as a high motor, essentially good edge rusher.
Round 8, Pick # 224: JaCoby Stevens, LB, LSU
Stevens is a physical leader with a well-built frame and will go into Philadelphia on the first, showing them quality play as a sub-package safety and linebacker hybrid. He is a bit rough around the edges and wild; the athleticism and upside make him a worthy pick.
Round 9, Pick # 234: Patrick Johnson, LB, Tuland
Johnson is a physical athlete with great hands, good instincts, and quickness. Although he lacks the mass to kick inside, and a shorter frame will hurt him, Johnson can develop into something if he shows up as the tough player he is in training camp.