NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 145 to 184 from Round 5

Thirty-nine players were picked in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the full list of players who were drafted in the penultimate round of the draft.

NFL Draft 2021 Results: Complete list of picks 145 to 184 from Round 5

Pick: 145

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: TE

Selection: Luke Farrell

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Coach Urban Meyer is familiar with Luke Farrell. He's not much of a factor in the passing game but he's a great blocker. He will help aid the team's running game.

Tight End Luke Farrell visits with Jacksonville media on a conference call after his selection in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.



📺:NFL Draft on @NFLNetwork; Draft-a-thon on @NFL

Pick: 146

Team: New York Jets

Position: Safety

Selection: Jamien Sherwood

School: Auburn

Takeaway: Jamien Sherwood is a safety who can be converted into a full-time LB in the NFL. He is an aggressive defender who can make his mark on the special teams.

Versatility coming to the LB room.



Welcome to New York, @JamienSherwood!! ✈️

Pick: 147

Team: Houston Texans

Position: TE

Selection: Brevin Jordan

School: Miami

Takeaway: Athletic tight end Brevin Jordan could be a good asset in the passing game for the Houston Texans. The playmaker will likely see a good number of targets in his rookie season.

With the 147th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select TE Brevin Jordan from Miami.

#TexansDraft pic.twitter.com/woDchmkEro — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 1, 2021

Pick: 148

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: DT

Selection: Ta'Quon Graham

School: Texas

Takeaway: Entering the draft, the Falcons needed to append their defensive line; Graham was the first pick to address that need. Seeing that they did not pick another defensive tackle, he will likely be a starter next season.

Pick: 149

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: Kicker

Selection: Evan McPherson

School: Florida

Takeaway: He is regarded as the best kicker in the class, and the Bengals needed stability in that position.

Pick: 150

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: RB

Selection: Kenneth Gainwell

School: Memphis

Takeaway: The Eagles' running back unit isn't their strongest suit. The versatile Gainwell can help create a competent ground game in addition to the team's passing game.

Pick: 151

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: OG

Selection: Larry Borom

School: Missouri

Takeaway: The Bears intend to become more tenacious upfront and have done so by drafting not one but two maulers: Teven Jenkins and now Larry Borom.

Pick: 152

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: Safety

Selection: Caden Sterns

School: Texas

Takeaway: Sterns is a solid safety who will add secondary depth and can be impactful on special teams.

Pick: 153

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: LB

Selection: Toby Fields II

School: West Virginia

Takeaway: While the Browns have a solid defense, their linebacker unit needed an upgrade. Fields has outstanding range and is an amazing run-blocker.

Pick: 154

Team: New York Jets

Position: CB

Selection: Michael Carter II

School: Duke

Takeaway: Carter will be entering a young CB unit, giving him the chance to find where he fits best.

Pick: 155

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: OT

Selection: Jaylon Moore

School: Western Michigan

Takeaway: Moore offers depth with his size and versatility. He will fit in well in the 49ers zone-based scheme.

Pick: 156

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: DE

Selection: Isaiah Loudermilk

School: Wisconsin

Takeaway: Loudermilk has great size and length and will fit in the Steelers fold perfectly for what they are looking for on their defensive front.

Pick: 157

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: WR

Selection: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

School: Iowa

Takeaway: Smith-Marsette possesses the top-end speed to open the intermediate area of the field. He will primarily be used in the return game. During his time with Iowa, he averaged 26.7 yards per kick return.

Pick: 158

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: DT

Selection: Davison Nixon

School: Iowa

Takeaway: Nixon was projected to be a second- or third-round draft pick, but he dropped due to some off-the-field issues. He could end up being a steal for the Panthers.

Pick:159

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: OT

Selection: Brenden Jamies

School: Nebraska

Takeaway: Although Jamies was a tackle in college, he will be playing guard in the NFL. He is consistent enough to find a starting job down the line.

Pick: 160

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: CB

Selection: Shaun Wade

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Wade will entice some competition in the CB unit. Although Wade's film has ranged from average to weak, the Ravens hope they can find the player they saw in his freshman tape.

Pick: 161

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: OT

Selection: Tommy Doyle

School: Miami

Takeaway: Buffalo used back-to-back picks on developmental tackles with an eye towards the future. Doyle has struggled with injuries, but he has the length and physicality the Bills are looking for.

Pick: 162

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: TE

Selection: Noah Gray

School: Duke

Takeaway: Gray can line up all over the formation and has excellent ball skills. He will be a factor in the receiving game for the Chiefs.

Pick: 163

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: Safety

Selection: Darrick Foresset

School: Cincinnati

Takeaway: WFT came into the draft needing safety, and they addressed it with Forrest. He produced good numbers during his time in Cincinnati and has an impressive athletic profile.

Pick: 164

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: Safety

Selection: Jamar Johnson

School: Indiana

Takeaway: Johnson will be the rookie safety that shines the most in camp due to his combination of range and ball skills. He would have been a Day 2 pick if it wasn't for some off-the-field issues.

Pick: 165

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: Safety

Selection: Shawn Davis

School: Florida

Takeaway: Davis is a talented safety and could be a starter for the Colts due to his coverage skills and ability to play in the slot. He was also projected to be a third-round pick but fell because of injuries in college.

Pick: 166

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: CB

Selection: Keith Taylor

School: Washington

Takeaway: Taylor fits the zone-heavy scheme that the Colts like to deploy.

Pick: 167

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: CB

Selection: Nate Hobbs

School: Illinois

Takeaway: Hobbs will add competition to the Raiders' cornerback unit.

Pick: 168

Team: Minnosata Vikings

Position: TE

Selection: Zack Davidson

School: Missouri

Takeaway: Davidson is a small school tight end who needs more time to develop. He possesses enough athletic ability and pass-catching ability to become a contributor in his sophomore season.

Pick: 169

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: Safety

Selection: Richard LeCounte III

School: Georgia

Takeaway: LeCounte offers competition and ball production and can stand out in camp.

Pick: 170

Team: Houston Texans

Position: LB

Selection: Garret Wallow

School: TCU

Takeaway: Wallow is an in-state LB that is intuitive and proven to be a productive tackler.

Pick: 171

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: Edge

Selection: Daelin Hayes

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: Baltimore is known for developing pass rushers, and Hayes adds a youth infusion into the role.

Pick: 172

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: CB

Selection: Deommodore Lenoir

School: Oregon

Takeaway: Lenoir is an opportunistic scheme player who can fit in and excel at reading and intercepting passes.

Pick: 173

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: DT

Selection: Tedarrell Slaton

School: Florida

Takeaway: Slaton is a substantial interior presence. With some weight monitoring and development, he can be a consistent contributor.

Pick: 174

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: De

Selection: Earnest Brown IV

School: Northwestern

Takeaway: The Rams keep adding size and physicality to their defense. Brown is a legit edge setter against the run and adds depth at the end.

Pick: 175

Team: New York Jets

Position: CB

Selection: Jason Pinnock

School: Pittsburgh

Takeaway: The Jets add another CB to their secondary. Pinnock has the build and speed profile that will fit Robert Saleh's scheme

Pick: 176

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: LB

Selection: K.J. Britt

School: Auburn

Takeaway: Britt is an aggressive LB with a muscular frame and a throw-back demeanor. He possesses an alpha personality and can also play on special teams.

Pick: 177

Team: New England Patriots

Position: LB

Selection: Cameron McGrone

School: Michigan

Takeaway: McGrone's speed can infuse well with the Patriots LB unit. He went low in the draft due to injuries.

Pick: 178

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: CB

Selection: Shemar Jean-Charles

School: Appalachian State

Takeaway: Jean-Charles has 17 passes defended in 2020 and was a hidden gem in the draft class.

Pick: 179

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: WR

Selection: Simi Fehoko

School: Standford

Takeaway: WR isn't a priority for Dallas since they possess one of the more explosive groups. But Fehoko is impressive in size and speed and can instantly assist special teams coverage units as he develops route running.

Pick: 180

Team: San Francisoco 49ers

Position: Safety

Selection: Talanoe Hufanga

School: UCS

Takeaway: The 49ers struggled with injuries to their safeties last season and hence decided to add Talonoe Hufanga to the unit. The safety has the skillset to become a reliable player in the 49ers' zone scheme. He has enough playmaking ability to win the coaches over.

Pick: 181

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: WR

Selection: Cornell Powell

School: Clemson

Takeaway: Cornell Powell's college career undersells his true ability. He has great potential and could be a draft steal for the Chiefs.

Pick: 182

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: DE

Selection: Adetokunbo Ogundeji

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: Ogundeji offers length and speed with the ability to emerge as a contributor to rotation.

Pick: 183

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: CB

Selection: Avery Williams

School: Boise State

Takeaway: Williams is excellent in coverage and has the speed that you want in a nickel corner.

Pick: 184

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: FB

Selection: Ben Mason

School: Michigan

Takeaway: The Ravens are one of the few teams that deploy a traditional fullback in their offense, and Mason is top tier in his class.