NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 145 to 184 from Round 5

Thirty-nine players were picked in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the full list of players who were drafted in the penultimate round of the draft.
Pick: 145
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: TE
Selection: Luke Farrell
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Coach Urban Meyer is familiar with Luke Farrell. He's not much of a factor in the passing game but he's a great blocker. He will help aid the team's running game.
Pick: 146
Team: New York Jets
Position: Safety
Selection: Jamien Sherwood
School: Auburn
Takeaway: Jamien Sherwood is a safety who can be converted into a full-time LB in the NFL. He is an aggressive defender who can make his mark on the special teams.
Pick: 147
Team: Houston Texans
Position: TE
Selection: Brevin Jordan
School: Miami
Takeaway: Athletic tight end Brevin Jordan could be a good asset in the passing game for the Houston Texans. The playmaker will likely see a good number of targets in his rookie season.
Pick: 148
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: DT
Selection: Ta'Quon Graham
School: Texas
Takeaway: Entering the draft, the Falcons needed to append their defensive line; Graham was the first pick to address that need. Seeing that they did not pick another defensive tackle, he will likely be a starter next season.
Pick: 149
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Kicker
Selection: Evan McPherson
School: Florida
Takeaway: He is regarded as the best kicker in the class, and the Bengals needed stability in that position.
Pick: 150
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: RB
Selection: Kenneth Gainwell
School: Memphis
Takeaway: The Eagles' running back unit isn't their strongest suit. The versatile Gainwell can help create a competent ground game in addition to the team's passing game.
Pick: 151
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: OG
Selection: Larry Borom
School: Missouri
Takeaway: The Bears intend to become more tenacious upfront and have done so by drafting not one but two maulers: Teven Jenkins and now Larry Borom.
Pick: 152
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: Safety
Selection: Caden Sterns
School: Texas
Takeaway: Sterns is a solid safety who will add secondary depth and can be impactful on special teams.
Pick: 153
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: LB
Selection: Toby Fields II
School: West Virginia
Takeaway: While the Browns have a solid defense, their linebacker unit needed an upgrade. Fields has outstanding range and is an amazing run-blocker.
Pick: 154
Team: New York Jets
Position: CB
Selection: Michael Carter II
School: Duke
Takeaway: Carter will be entering a young CB unit, giving him the chance to find where he fits best.
Pick: 155
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: OT
Selection: Jaylon Moore
School: Western Michigan
Takeaway: Moore offers depth with his size and versatility. He will fit in well in the 49ers zone-based scheme.
Pick: 156
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: DE
Selection: Isaiah Loudermilk
School: Wisconsin
Takeaway: Loudermilk has great size and length and will fit in the Steelers fold perfectly for what they are looking for on their defensive front.
Pick: 157
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: WR
Selection: Ihmir Smith-Marsette
School: Iowa
Takeaway: Smith-Marsette possesses the top-end speed to open the intermediate area of the field. He will primarily be used in the return game. During his time with Iowa, he averaged 26.7 yards per kick return.
Pick: 158
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: DT
Selection: Davison Nixon
School: Iowa
Takeaway: Nixon was projected to be a second- or third-round draft pick, but he dropped due to some off-the-field issues. He could end up being a steal for the Panthers.
Pick:159
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: OT
Selection: Brenden Jamies
School: Nebraska
Takeaway: Although Jamies was a tackle in college, he will be playing guard in the NFL. He is consistent enough to find a starting job down the line.
Pick: 160
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: CB
Selection: Shaun Wade
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Wade will entice some competition in the CB unit. Although Wade's film has ranged from average to weak, the Ravens hope they can find the player they saw in his freshman tape.
Pick: 161
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: OT
Selection: Tommy Doyle
School: Miami
Takeaway: Buffalo used back-to-back picks on developmental tackles with an eye towards the future. Doyle has struggled with injuries, but he has the length and physicality the Bills are looking for.
Pick: 162
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: TE
Selection: Noah Gray
School: Duke
Takeaway: Gray can line up all over the formation and has excellent ball skills. He will be a factor in the receiving game for the Chiefs.
Pick: 163
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: Safety
Selection: Darrick Foresset
School: Cincinnati
Takeaway: WFT came into the draft needing safety, and they addressed it with Forrest. He produced good numbers during his time in Cincinnati and has an impressive athletic profile.
Pick: 164
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: Safety
Selection: Jamar Johnson
School: Indiana
Takeaway: Johnson will be the rookie safety that shines the most in camp due to his combination of range and ball skills. He would have been a Day 2 pick if it wasn't for some off-the-field issues.
Pick: 165
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: Safety
Selection: Shawn Davis
School: Florida
Takeaway: Davis is a talented safety and could be a starter for the Colts due to his coverage skills and ability to play in the slot. He was also projected to be a third-round pick but fell because of injuries in college.
Pick: 166
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: CB
Selection: Keith Taylor
School: Washington
Takeaway: Taylor fits the zone-heavy scheme that the Colts like to deploy.
Pick: 167
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: CB
Selection: Nate Hobbs
School: Illinois
Takeaway: Hobbs will add competition to the Raiders' cornerback unit.
Pick: 168
Team: Minnosata Vikings
Position: TE
Selection: Zack Davidson
School: Missouri
Takeaway: Davidson is a small school tight end who needs more time to develop. He possesses enough athletic ability and pass-catching ability to become a contributor in his sophomore season.
Pick: 169
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: Safety
Selection: Richard LeCounte III
School: Georgia
Takeaway: LeCounte offers competition and ball production and can stand out in camp.
Pick: 170
Team: Houston Texans
Position: LB
Selection: Garret Wallow
School: TCU
Takeaway: Wallow is an in-state LB that is intuitive and proven to be a productive tackler.
Pick: 171
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: Edge
Selection: Daelin Hayes
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Baltimore is known for developing pass rushers, and Hayes adds a youth infusion into the role.
Pick: 172
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: CB
Selection: Deommodore Lenoir
School: Oregon
Takeaway: Lenoir is an opportunistic scheme player who can fit in and excel at reading and intercepting passes.
Pick: 173
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: DT
Selection: Tedarrell Slaton
School: Florida
Takeaway: Slaton is a substantial interior presence. With some weight monitoring and development, he can be a consistent contributor.
Pick: 174
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: De
Selection: Earnest Brown IV
School: Northwestern
Takeaway: The Rams keep adding size and physicality to their defense. Brown is a legit edge setter against the run and adds depth at the end.
Pick: 175
Team: New York Jets
Position: CB
Selection: Jason Pinnock
School: Pittsburgh
Takeaway: The Jets add another CB to their secondary. Pinnock has the build and speed profile that will fit Robert Saleh's scheme
Pick: 176
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: LB
Selection: K.J. Britt
School: Auburn
Takeaway: Britt is an aggressive LB with a muscular frame and a throw-back demeanor. He possesses an alpha personality and can also play on special teams.
Pick: 177
Team: New England Patriots
Position: LB
Selection: Cameron McGrone
School: Michigan
Takeaway: McGrone's speed can infuse well with the Patriots LB unit. He went low in the draft due to injuries.
Pick: 178
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: CB
Selection: Shemar Jean-Charles
School: Appalachian State
Takeaway: Jean-Charles has 17 passes defended in 2020 and was a hidden gem in the draft class.
Pick: 179
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: WR
Selection: Simi Fehoko
School: Standford
Takeaway: WR isn't a priority for Dallas since they possess one of the more explosive groups. But Fehoko is impressive in size and speed and can instantly assist special teams coverage units as he develops route running.
Pick: 180
Team: San Francisoco 49ers
Position: Safety
Selection: Talanoe Hufanga
School: UCS
Takeaway: The 49ers struggled with injuries to their safeties last season and hence decided to add Talonoe Hufanga to the unit. The safety has the skillset to become a reliable player in the 49ers' zone scheme. He has enough playmaking ability to win the coaches over.
Pick: 181
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: WR
Selection: Cornell Powell
School: Clemson
Takeaway: Cornell Powell's college career undersells his true ability. He has great potential and could be a draft steal for the Chiefs.
Pick: 182
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: DE
Selection: Adetokunbo Ogundeji
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Ogundeji offers length and speed with the ability to emerge as a contributor to rotation.
Pick: 183
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: CB
Selection: Avery Williams
School: Boise State
Takeaway: Williams is excellent in coverage and has the speed that you want in a nickel corner.
Pick: 184
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: FB
Selection: Ben Mason
School: Michigan
Takeaway: The Ravens are one of the few teams that deploy a traditional fullback in their offense, and Mason is top tier in his class.