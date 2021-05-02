Round 4 of the 2021 NFL draft is in the books and below is the complete list of players picked in the opening round on the final day of the event.
NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 106 to 144 from Round 4
Pick: 106
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: DT
Selection: Jay Tufele
School: USC
Takeaway: Tufele amends the Jaguars' urgent need for interior disruption.
Pick: 107
Team: New York Jets
Position: RB
Selection: Michael Carter
School: North Carolina
Takeaway: Carter was the best running back available on Day 3. He will add good energy to the Jets' backfield. He is agile and reliable with the ball in his hands and also can also be a big difference-maker on screen passes.
Pick: 108
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: CB
Selection: Darren Hall
School: San Diego State
Takeaway: Hall is a swift outside corner with steady production in college. He possesses the athleticism and skill to go up against the league's best receivers and will likely be a Week 1 start for the Atlanta Falcons.
Pick: 109
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: WR
Selection: Dez Fitzpatrick
School: Louisville
Takeaway: Fitzpatrick is an underrated WR prospect. Blessed with tremendous speed, the receiver is a big target known for his textbook route running. He catches everything downfield. He will fill in for Corey Davis in the Titans' receiving unit.
Pick: 110
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: OT
Selection: James Hudson
School: Cincinnati
Takeaway: A fierce and strong OT, Hudson is a strong blocker in the passing game and opens up passing lanes with assured blocks in the run game. He has tremendous upside and could be a steady figure in the Browns' O-line.
Pick: 111
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Edge
Selection: Cameron Sample
School: Tulane
Takeaway: A fascinating defensive lineman with good build and admirable pass-rushing skills.
Pick: 112
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: WR
Selection: Amon-Ra St. Brown
School: USC
Takeaway: Brown is one of the better route runners in this year's draft class. He has a big catch radius but struggled with concentration issues during his college career. The Lions needed a wide receiver and Brown was possibly the best available on the board.
Pick: 113
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: LB
Selection: Derrick Barnes
School: Purdue
Takeaway: An addition on defense for the Lions, Purdue linebacker Barnes has good short-area quickness and long arms and is a menace as a pass-rusher off the edge.
Pick: 114
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: C
Selection: Drew Dalman
School: Standford
Takeaway: Dalman is an explosive, hardworking athlete with excellent upside. He was slow in initiating contact during his college career and it's something that he needs to work on.
Pick: 115
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: LB
Selection: Jabril Cox
School: LSU
Takeaway: Cox thrived in his only year at the FBS level. He is great in coverage and can make plays on pass attempts. But he needs to work on reacting quicker and getting more aggressive during running plays.
Pick: 116
Team: New York Giants
Position: EDGE
Selection: Elerson G. Smith
School: Northern Iowa
Takeaway: New York needed a pass-rusher, and Cox was among the best available on the board. He is a tall, well-built edge rusher with a refined arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He needs to add on more muscle before the start of the new season.
Pick: 117
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: DT
Selection: Bobby Brown III
School: Texas A&M
Takeaway: Brown has the frame of a nose tackle but the quickness of a linebacker. Few defensive linemen have more upside than Brown.
Pick: 118
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: EDGE
Selection: Chris Rumph II
School: Duke
Takeaway: Chris Rumph II is the son of Chicago Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph. Rumph II is one of the athletic pass rushers in this year's draft. But he is slightly undersized for a pass rusher and needs to add weight before the new season.
Pick: 119
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: RB
Selection: Kene Nwangwu
School: Iowa State
Takeaway: While he didn't see much of the ball at Iowa State, Nwangwu is the best mixture of size, build and speed at running back once we get past the best players available at that position in the draft.
Pick: 120
Team: New England Patriots
Position: RB
Selection: Rhamdondre Stevenson
School: Oklahoma
Takeaway: Stevenson is big, a bruiser with impressive quickness for a bigger back. His elusiveness, however, is mediocre.
Pick: 121
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: Edge
Selection: Jordan Smith
School: Alabama-Birmingham
Takeaway: Smith is a super long, flexible edge with very productive numbers in 2020. He looks like a basketball player on the field but is a pure pass rusher.
Pick: 122
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: DT
Selection: Tyler Shelvin
School: LSU
Takeaway: Shelvin is a beast with impressive athleticism and pass-rush ability. He will help the run defense immediately.
Pick: 123
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: CB
Selection: Zech McPhearson
School: Texas Tech
Takeaway: McPherson is a speedster who was a late riser in the draft. He tested well and is worth a gamble here for a secondary that requires more talent.
Pick: 124
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: TE
Selection: John Bates
School: Boise State
Takeaway: Bates is a long-term, developmental pass-catching prospect who is deceptively great after the catch.
Pick: 125
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: CB
Selection: Camryn Bynum
School: California
Takeaway: Due to his tremendous speed and nimble footwork, Bynum can keep up with any receiver in the league. He is a very steady prospect even though he is lanky and has shorter arms than a conventional cornerback.
Pick: 126
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: RB
Selection: Chuba Hubbard
School: Oklahoma State
Takeaway: Hubbard is a solid option behind Christian McCaffrey. He's also a good blocker, so this is a great pick by the Panthers.
Pick: 127
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: TE
Selection: Kylen Granson
School: Southern Methodist
Takeaway: Although he is an older prospect, Granson comes into the league with plenty of production on his resume. He might not have the ability to stretch the seam with consistency.
Pick: 128
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: OT
Selection: Dan Moore Jr.
School: A&M
Takeaway: Moore is a starting-caliber offensive tackle. He is sturdy, possesses tremendous strength and has a long wingspan. He needs to get a beat quicker.
Pick: 129
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: WR
Selection: Jaelon Darden
School: North Texas
Takeaway: Darden is one of the quickest receivers in the 2021 NFL draft. He will be way down the Buccaneers depth chart but has the speed and skill to hurt any defense in the league.
Pick: 130
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: CB
Selection: Robert Rochell
School: Central Arkansas
Takeaway: Rochell is a livewire small-school prospect with profound man coverage ability. He could, however, be prone to an error in coverage down the field.
Pick: 131
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: WR
Selection: Tylan Wallace
School: Oklahoma State
Takeaway: Wallace plays faster than his timed speed and is a ball-tracking specialist. Baltimore has smartly added another target for Lamar Jackson.
Pick: 132
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: DT
Selection: Tommy Togial
School: Oklahoma State
Takeaway: Togial's bull-rushing ability is excellent. He is fast off the line but lacks the speed and skill to be a dominant player. Cleveland needed to address the interior of their defensive line and decided to take a punt on Togial.
Pick: 133
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: QB
Selection: Ian Book
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Book is not an NFL-caliber passer, but his running ability is reliable.
Pick: 134
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: EDGE
Selection: Janarius Robinson
School: Florida State
Takeaway: Robinson is a freaky specimen. Tall, athletic and blessed with instincts to get around the edge. He couldn't polish his skills at Florida State, but there is room for development and growth.
Pick: 135
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: DE
Selection: Rashad Weaver
School: Pittsburgh
Takeaway: Weaver is a polished prospect. His pass-rush moves are stellar. Despite being a big guy, he's sharp and agile around the edge. He doesn't play to his measurements and is a stellar athlete.
Pick: 136
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: CB
Selection: Marco Wilson
School: Florida
Takeaway: Wilson is a freaky athlete but didn't show much during his college career. He barely made plays on the ball and struggled to keep up with receivers at times. But he is worth the plunge because of the athleticism.
Pick: 137
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: CB
Selection: Tre Brown
School: Oklahoma
Takeaway: Super-feisty ready-to-go slot. Brown has great agility and loves battling with wide receivers. He can be an instant starter for the Seahawks.
Pick: 138
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: OT
Selection: Josh Ball
School: Marshall
Takeaway: Despite being an older prospect, Ball is a great athlete with decent upside. His awareness during pass protection is commendable but he needs to be more robust to deal with bull rushes. He is more of a project than a starter.
Pick: 139
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: OT
Selection: D'Ante Smith
School: East Carolina
Takeaway: Smith is a sturdy blocker who needs to gain weight to play on the edge in the NFL. But he has tremendous strength and is a bully at the line.
Pick: 140
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: LB
Selection: Buddy Johnson
School: Texas A&M
Takeaway: Johnson showcased great athleticism and production during his college career, but there are doubts if has the talent or the upside to be a quality pro. An interesting pick by the Steelers.
Pick: 141
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: WR
Selection: Jacob Harris
School: UCF
Takeaway: Harris is TE who plays as a WR. He tested like an elite athlete and had a few productive games in the 2020 college football season. He is among the most experienced players in the draft.
Pick: 142
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: G
Selection: Royce Newman
School: Misspippii
Takeaway: Newman can play anywhere on the offensive line. He is balanced with good handwork and agility. He has to get stronger and add more girth to his frame. This was a smart pick by Green Bay.
Pick: 143
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: S
Selection: Tyrr Gillespie
School: Mississippi
Takeaway: Perhaps not the most significant acquisition with the Raiders having already picked up two safeties earlier, but Gillespie is a rocket in the backfield. There are some concerns about his ability to stick with receivers in coverage.
Pick: 144
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: DE
Selection: Joshua Kaindoh
School: FSU
Takeaway: Kaindoh is another tall, athletic specimen who can become a menace to deal with for tackles around the league. He didn't quite live up to expectations in college, which is why he fell to the fourth round of the NFL draft.