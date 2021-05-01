It is Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft and we have you covered with everything related to the annual event. Rounds 1 and 2 are now over and we're onto Round 3 with the Jaguars making the first selection of the round.
NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 65 to 105 from Round 3
Pick: 65
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: S
Selection: Andre Cisco
School: Syracuse
Takeaway: The Jaguars are searching for a playmaker in the secondary, and Cisco was among the best in the country (2018-2019). The Jaguars' safeties since 2018-2020 have accumulated ten interceptions. Cisco finished with 13 interceptions.
Pick: 66
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: QB
Selection: Kellen Mond
School: Texas A&M
Takeaway: Monds's skills continue to improve year to year. He is a good developmental prospect for the Vikings.
Pick: 67
Team: Houston Texans
Position: QB
Selection: Davis Mills
School: Standford
Takeaway: There have been uncertainties surrounding the QB in Houston; Mills has the potential and skillset to develop into a future franchise QB.
Pick: 68
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: OT
Selection: Jalen Mayfield
School: Michigan
Takeaway: Mayfield offers positional versatility and will have a chance to compete inside at left guard.
Pick: 69
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: DE
Selection: Joseph Ossai
School: Texas
Takeaway: Explosive defensive player
Pick: 70
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: OT
Selection: Brady Christensen
School: BYU
Takeaway: Carolina passed on many higher-rated tackles in the second round. Christensen protected Zack Wilson's blind side at BYU, and he will perform well for the Panthers.
Pick: 71
Team: New York Giants
Position: CB
Selection: Aaron Robinson
School: UCF
Takeaway: NYG traded up five spots to select Robinson early in the third round. He is a fast and physical CB who can play in and out of the slot.
Pick: 72
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: DT
Selection: Alim McNeil
School: NC State
Takeaway: A great selection for the Lions; they haven't selected a lineman with two of their first three picks since 1992.
Pick: 73
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: DT
Selection: Milton Williams
School: Lousiana Tech
Takeaway: Williams might be a more undersized framed lineman, but he has good footwork, strength, and athleticism.
Pick: 74
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: CB
Selection: Benjamin St. Juste
School: Minnesota
Takeaway: A starting CB might not be a priority, but the team could benefit from depth in the secondary, and Juste could be seen as a safety.
Pick: 75
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Osa Odighizuwa
Selection: DT
School: UCLA
Takeaway: Odighizuwa is an explosive player who can play in a 3-4 scheme. Any help to the abysmal run defense is warranted.
Pick: 76
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: CB
Selection: Paulson Adebo
School: Standford
Takeaway: New Orleans finally addressed their most obvious need at CB. He will have a chance to fill Janoris Jenkins's spot after he is released.
Pick: 77
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: WR
Selection: Josh Palmer
School: Tennessee
Takeaway: Palmer is a playmaker; he is a big target who was great at senior ball and will likely be the Chargers' fourth WR.
Pick: 78
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: LB
Selection: Chazz Surratt
School: North Carolina
Takeaway: Surratt is a great value that can become a day one starter next to a weak linebacker.
Pick: 79
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: LB
Selection: Malcolm Koonce
School: Buffalo
Takeaway: Koonce has a good arm extension and can jack up an offensive lineman and get off the block, not great at setting in the edge at the run game, but he has the ability and potential to develop.
Pick: 80
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: S
Selection: Divine Deablo
School: Virginia Tech
Takeaway: Deablo is an excellent, relentless playmaker with great fluidity and size.
Pick: 81
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: TE
Selection: Hunter Long
School: Boston
Takeaway: Long led the nation with 57 catches, second only to Kyle Pitts. He needs a little more practice with consistent catches and going in and out of the route, but he has fierce hands.
Pick: 82
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: WR
Selection: Dyami Brown
School: North Carolina
Takeaway: Brown will be a great receiver to compliment Terry McLaurin. He can go down the field with a 4.4 speed and admirable athletic ability.
Pick: 83
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: TE
Selection: Tommy Tremble
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Tremble is a beat who can knock opponents out cold. Despite his size, he has incredible speed. He was the heart and soul of the offensive in Notre Dame.
Pick: 84
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: DE
Selection: Chauncey Golston
School: Iowa
Takeaway: The reinvention of Dallas' defense continues with Golston. It is the first time since 2012 that Dallas has used their first four picks on defensive players.
Pick: 85
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: WR
Selection: Amari Rodgers
School: Clemson
Takeaway: The Packers have finally drafted a WR. He will compliment Aaron Rodgers well and he is a slot receiver that can line up anywhere.
Pick: 86
Team: Minnosata Vikings
Position: G
Selection: Wyatt Davis
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Davis will address the Vikings' vital needs; he offers great value and should compete for the starting job as a rookie.
Pick: 87
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: G
Selection: Kendrick Green
School: Illinois
Takeaway: The Steelers addressed the offensive line on the second day. Green is 6-foot-2, 305 pounder, and a three-year collegiate starter. He can play guard or center and has a good "get off," which Mike Tomlin loves. The Steelers spent considerable time with Green in the pre-draft process, and he was one of their top interior lineman nominees.
Pick: 88
Team: San Fransico 49ers
Position: RB
Selection: Trey Sermon
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Kyle Shanahan loves having talented running backs, Sermon doesn't possess the home run speed of Mostert, but he has enough to run away from people and accumulate up big numbers. Sermon should have a chance to contribute instantly.
Pick: 89
Team: Houston Texans
Position: WR
Selection: Nico Collins
School: Michigan
Takeaway: Collins has raw explosive talent; he has a large physique, elite speed and is unfazed when touched.
Pick: 90
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: DE
Selection: Patrick Jones
School: Pittsburgh
Takeaway: Jones knows how to use his hands, is an above-average hand fighter who switches up his moves, chases the quarterback, and is a slippery pass rusher.
Pick: 91
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: WR
Selection: Anthony Schwartz
School: Auburn
Takeaway: Cleveland added the fastest player in the draft in Schwartz, who has tremendous speed and can take the top off a defense.
Pick: 92
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: LB
Selection: Monty Rice
School: Georgia
Takeaway: Rice should be a core special-teamer, and his speed by running a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash. But a third-round pick seems a little rich for that.
Pick: 93
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: OT
Selection: Spencer Brown
School: Northern Iowa
Takeaway: Brown is a compelling potential swing tackle, a need for the Bills after Ty Nsekhe left in free agency.
Pick: 94
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: G
Selection: Ben Cleveland
School: Georgia
Takeaway: Cleveland is a bulldozer of a blocker. He will get the opportunity to compete instantly for the Ravens' left guard position. While he may not be the most fluid athlete, he will push back defenders for Lamar Jackson.
Pick: 95
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: OT
Selection: Robert Hainsey
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Hainsey is a versatile player when he was a tackle at Notre Dame but kicked inside to play guard and center at the Senior Bowl. That is what caught the Buccaneers' attention, Hainsey's instincts and ability to get to the second level.
Pick: 96
Team: New England Patriots
Position: DE
Selection: Ronnie Perkins
School: Oklahoma
Takeaway: Perkins was expected to get selected early in the NFL Draft but a reported failed drug test limited him to six games in 2020 and might have factored into his downslide. Given that his issues are taken care of, he should be able to help as a pass-rusher and perhaps on special teams.
Pick: 97
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: TE
Selection: Tre' McKitty
School: Georgia
Takeaway: The 6-foot-5 and 245 pounder is enormous and gives QB Justin Herbert another big target. He started in seven games at Georgia and had six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.
Pick: 98
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: OG
Selection: Quinn Meinerz
School: Wisconsin-Whitewater
Takeaway: Denver traded down twice in the round and still came away with quality value in Meinerz. He has developmental depth. At the Senior Bowl, he consistently dominated the week of practice, showing refined footwork and technique.
Pick: 99
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: CB
Selection: Nahshon Wright
School: Oregon State
Takeaway: Wright is a tall and lean CB with outstretched arms and good acceleration. He has above-average ball skills and immeasurable upside as a press corner.
Pick: 100
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: CB
Selection: Elijah Molden
School: Washington
Takeaway: Molden suits Tennesse's aggressive mindset. He is a versatile player who can be a nickel corner or a single high safety.
Pick: 101
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: CB
Selection: Ifeatu Melifonwu
School: Syracuse
Takeaway: Melifonwu achieves inadequacy on the defensive side as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound CB with an almost 42-inch vertical, which can help him make up for what the other corners can't do with his size and athleticism.
Pick: 102
Team: San Franciso 49ers
Position: CB
Selection: Ambry Thomas
School: Michigan
Takeaway: Thomas brings the size and length the team generally looks for in their corners. The 49ers finally landed a CB who can contribute some depth to a position that demands it.
Pick: 103
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: LB
Selection: Ernest Jones
School: South Carolina
Takeaway: Jones could contest quickly for a spot in a position group that struggled to remain healthy last season.
Pick: 104
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: CB
Selection: Brandon Stephens
School: SMU
Takeaway: Stephens, 6 feet, 213-pound psychic that Baltimore looks for a press corner. As a two-year starter at SMU, he led the team in pass breakups with 22 the past two seasons. He has good ball skills despite making only one career interception.
Pick: 105
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: LB
Selection: Baron Browning
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Browning is a good value pick for Denver. He was high on the draft boards for several teams; surprisingly, he didn't consistently generate more. He attributed both strongside and weakside LB at Ohio State, and his testing numbers were impressive. At 245 pounds, he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and showed potential in pass coverage.