It is Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft and we have you covered with everything related to the annual event. Rounds 1 and 2 are now over and we're onto Round 3 with the Jaguars making the first selection of the round.

NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 65 to 105 from Round 3

Pick: 65

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: S

Selection: Andre Cisco

School: Syracuse

Takeaway: The Jaguars are searching for a playmaker in the secondary, and Cisco was among the best in the country (2018-2019). The Jaguars' safeties since 2018-2020 have accumulated ten interceptions. Cisco finished with 13 interceptions.

Pick: 66

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: QB

Selection: Kellen Mond

School: Texas A&M

Takeaway: Monds's skills continue to improve year to year. He is a good developmental prospect for the Vikings.

Pick: 67

Team: Houston Texans

Position: QB

Selection: Davis Mills

School: Standford

Takeaway: There have been uncertainties surrounding the QB in Houston; Mills has the potential and skillset to develop into a future franchise QB.

Pick: 68

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: OT

Selection: Jalen Mayfield

School: Michigan

Takeaway: Mayfield offers positional versatility and will have a chance to compete inside at left guard.

Pick: 69

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: DE

Selection: Joseph Ossai

School: Texas

Takeaway: Explosive defensive player

Pick: 70

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: OT

Selection: Brady Christensen

School: BYU

Takeaway: Carolina passed on many higher-rated tackles in the second round. Christensen protected Zack Wilson's blind side at BYU, and he will perform well for the Panthers.

Pick: 71

Team: New York Giants

Position: CB

Selection: Aaron Robinson

School: UCF

Takeaway: NYG traded up five spots to select Robinson early in the third round. He is a fast and physical CB who can play in and out of the slot.

Pick: 72

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: DT

Selection: Alim McNeil

School: NC State

Takeaway: A great selection for the Lions; they haven't selected a lineman with two of their first three picks since 1992.

Pick: 73

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: DT

Selection: Milton Williams

School: Lousiana Tech

Takeaway: Williams might be a more undersized framed lineman, but he has good footwork, strength, and athleticism.

Pick: 74

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: CB

Selection: Benjamin St. Juste

School: Minnesota

Takeaway: A starting CB might not be a priority, but the team could benefit from depth in the secondary, and Juste could be seen as a safety.

Pick: 75

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: Osa Odighizuwa

Selection: DT

School: UCLA

Takeaway: Odighizuwa is an explosive player who can play in a 3-4 scheme. Any help to the abysmal run defense is warranted.

Pick: 76

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: CB

Selection: Paulson Adebo

School: Standford

Takeaway: New Orleans finally addressed their most obvious need at CB. He will have a chance to fill Janoris Jenkins's spot after he is released.

Pick: 77

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: WR

Selection: Josh Palmer

School: Tennessee

Takeaway: Palmer is a playmaker; he is a big target who was great at senior ball and will likely be the Chargers' fourth WR.

Pick: 78

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: LB

Selection: Chazz Surratt

School: North Carolina

Takeaway: Surratt is a great value that can become a day one starter next to a weak linebacker.

Pick: 79

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: LB

Selection: Malcolm Koonce

School: Buffalo

Takeaway: Koonce has a good arm extension and can jack up an offensive lineman and get off the block, not great at setting in the edge at the run game, but he has the ability and potential to develop.

Pick: 80

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: S

Selection: Divine Deablo

School: Virginia Tech

Takeaway: Deablo is an excellent, relentless playmaker with great fluidity and size.

Pick: 81

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: TE

Selection: Hunter Long

School: Boston

Takeaway: Long led the nation with 57 catches, second only to Kyle Pitts. He needs a little more practice with consistent catches and going in and out of the route, but he has fierce hands.

Pick: 82

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: WR

Selection: Dyami Brown

School: North Carolina

Takeaway: Brown will be a great receiver to compliment Terry McLaurin. He can go down the field with a 4.4 speed and admirable athletic ability.

Pick: 83

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: TE

Selection: Tommy Tremble

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: Tremble is a beat who can knock opponents out cold. Despite his size, he has incredible speed. He was the heart and soul of the offensive in Notre Dame.

Pick: 84

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: DE

Selection: Chauncey Golston

School: Iowa

Takeaway: The reinvention of Dallas' defense continues with Golston. It is the first time since 2012 that Dallas has used their first four picks on defensive players.

Pick: 85

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: WR

Selection: Amari Rodgers

School: Clemson

Takeaway: The Packers have finally drafted a WR. He will compliment Aaron Rodgers well and he is a slot receiver that can line up anywhere.

Pick: 86

Team: Minnosata Vikings

Position: G

Selection: Wyatt Davis

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Davis will address the Vikings' vital needs; he offers great value and should compete for the starting job as a rookie.

Pick: 87

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: G

Selection: Kendrick Green

School: Illinois

Takeaway: The Steelers addressed the offensive line on the second day. Green is 6-foot-2, 305 pounder, and a three-year collegiate starter. He can play guard or center and has a good "get off," which Mike Tomlin loves. The Steelers spent considerable time with Green in the pre-draft process, and he was one of their top interior lineman nominees.

Pick: 88

Team: San Fransico 49ers

Position: RB

Selection: Trey Sermon

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Kyle Shanahan loves having talented running backs, Sermon doesn't possess the home run speed of Mostert, but he has enough to run away from people and accumulate up big numbers. Sermon should have a chance to contribute instantly.

Pick: 89

Team: Houston Texans

Position: WR

Selection: Nico Collins

School: Michigan

Takeaway: Collins has raw explosive talent; he has a large physique, elite speed and is unfazed when touched.

Pick: 90

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: DE

Selection: Patrick Jones

School: Pittsburgh

Takeaway: Jones knows how to use his hands, is an above-average hand fighter who switches up his moves, chases the quarterback, and is a slippery pass rusher.

Pick: 91

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: WR

Selection: Anthony Schwartz

School: Auburn

Takeaway: Cleveland added the fastest player in the draft in Schwartz, who has tremendous speed and can take the top off a defense.

Pick: 92

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: LB

Selection: Monty Rice

School: Georgia

Takeaway: Rice should be a core special-teamer, and his speed by running a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash. But a third-round pick seems a little rich for that.

Pick: 93

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: OT

Selection: Spencer Brown

School: Northern Iowa

Takeaway: Brown is a compelling potential swing tackle, a need for the Bills after Ty Nsekhe left in free agency.

Pick: 94

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: G

Selection: Ben Cleveland

School: Georgia

Takeaway: Cleveland is a bulldozer of a blocker. He will get the opportunity to compete instantly for the Ravens' left guard position. While he may not be the most fluid athlete, he will push back defenders for Lamar Jackson.

Pick: 95

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: OT

Selection: Robert Hainsey

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: Hainsey is a versatile player when he was a tackle at Notre Dame but kicked inside to play guard and center at the Senior Bowl. That is what caught the Buccaneers' attention, Hainsey's instincts and ability to get to the second level.

Pick: 96

Team: New England Patriots

Position: DE

Selection: Ronnie Perkins

School: Oklahoma

Takeaway: Perkins was expected to get selected early in the NFL Draft but a reported failed drug test limited him to six games in 2020 and might have factored into his downslide. Given that his issues are taken care of, he should be able to help as a pass-rusher and perhaps on special teams.

Pick: 97

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: TE

Selection: Tre' McKitty

School: Georgia

Takeaway: The 6-foot-5 and 245 pounder is enormous and gives QB Justin Herbert another big target. He started in seven games at Georgia and had six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Pick: 98

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: OG

Selection: Quinn Meinerz

School: Wisconsin-Whitewater

Takeaway: Denver traded down twice in the round and still came away with quality value in Meinerz. He has developmental depth. At the Senior Bowl, he consistently dominated the week of practice, showing refined footwork and technique.

Pick: 99

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: CB

Selection: Nahshon Wright

School: Oregon State

Takeaway: Wright is a tall and lean CB with outstretched arms and good acceleration. He has above-average ball skills and immeasurable upside as a press corner.

Pick: 100

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: CB

Selection: Elijah Molden

School: Washington

Takeaway: Molden suits Tennesse's aggressive mindset. He is a versatile player who can be a nickel corner or a single high safety.

Pick: 101

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: CB

Selection: Ifeatu Melifonwu

School: Syracuse

Takeaway: Melifonwu achieves inadequacy on the defensive side as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound CB with an almost 42-inch vertical, which can help him make up for what the other corners can't do with his size and athleticism.

Pick: 102

Team: San Franciso 49ers

Position: CB

Selection: Ambry Thomas

School: Michigan

Takeaway: Thomas brings the size and length the team generally looks for in their corners. The 49ers finally landed a CB who can contribute some depth to a position that demands it.

Pick: 103

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: LB

Selection: Ernest Jones

School: South Carolina

Takeaway: Jones could contest quickly for a spot in a position group that struggled to remain healthy last season.

Pick: 104

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: CB

Selection: Brandon Stephens

School: SMU

Takeaway: Stephens, 6 feet, 213-pound psychic that Baltimore looks for a press corner. As a two-year starter at SMU, he led the team in pass breakups with 22 the past two seasons. He has good ball skills despite making only one career interception.

Pick: 105

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: LB

Selection: Baron Browning

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Browning is a good value pick for Denver. He was high on the draft boards for several teams; surprisingly, he didn't consistently generate more. He attributed both strongside and weakside LB at Ohio State, and his testing numbers were impressive. At 245 pounds, he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and showed potential in pass coverage.