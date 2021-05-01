NFL Draft 2021 Results: Complete list of picks 33 to 64 from Round 2

Welcome to round two of the NFL Draft! Another big exciting night watching draft prospects getting called up to the big leagues.
NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 33 to 64 from Round 2
Pick: 33
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: CB
Selection: Tyson Campbell
School: Georgia
Takeaway: After taking two offensive players, the Jaguars shifted their focus to defense on day 2 of the NFL Draft. Campbell is a lean corner with great speed and agility.
Pick: 34
Team: New York Jets
Position: WR
Selection: Elijah Moore
School: Ole Miss
Takeaway: The Jets have been languishing in offense for the past two years, and Moore is the run threat that might move them up the list. Moore had 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and 8 TDs in only eight games.
Pick: 35
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: RB
Selection: Javonte Williams
School: North Carolina
Takeaway: The Broncos have had their eye on Williams; they moved up five spots in the second round of the NFL Draft to get him. Williams is one of the most physical RB on the board. While he needs improvement as a receiver, he is ready to get touches in the run game.
Pick: 36
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: S
Selection: Jevon Holland
School: Oregon
Takeaway: Holland will fit right in with Brian Flores's defense. He is versatile and can play deep safety. He is a playmaker who boasts nine interceptions over two seasons. The Dolphins need better cover sideline to sideline, and Holland can do that and take down receivers quickly, especially since they had one of the worst catches per reception last season.
Pick: 37
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: C
Selection: Landon Dickerson
School: Alabama
Takeaway: Dickerson is a team leader with expertise in the guard and center positions. One downside is his ability to play at a pro-level after an ACL tear, but if he has strong hands bearing any health concerns, he will fit in well with the Eagles.
Pick: 38
Team: New England Patriots
Position: DT
Selection: Christian Barmore
School: Alabama
Takeaway: The Patriots trade up to pick 38 in the second round of the NFL Draft to tape onto Alabama. Baremore was one of the higher-rated players entering the second round and will penetrate an upgraded defense.
Pick: 39
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: OT
Selection: Teven Jenkins
School: Oklahoma State
Takeaway: Jenkins was an excellent selection by the Bears at the NFL Draft. He is tipped to start as a right tackle in week one. Jenkins was projected as a first-round pick, but the bears traded up to the 39th overall pick.
Pick: 40
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: S
Selection: Richie Grant
School: UCF
Takeaway: Grant is a versatile playmaker with ten career interceptions. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees knows how to utilize safety incredibly well.
Pick: 41
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: DT
Selection: Levi Onwuzurike
School: Washington
Takeaway: Onwuzurkie was considered a flash prospect because of his high-end moment on film.
Pick: 42
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: OT
Selection: Liam Eichenberg
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: A good run blocker, Eichenberg is a three-year starter at left tackle, but Miami will possibly move him to the correct tackle because of his inconsistent passing and average slide speed.
Pick: 43
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: S
Selection: Trevon Moehrig
School: TCU
Takeaway: Moehrig is an explosive safety with good coverage. He is an extraordinary and aggressive open-field tackler.
Pick: 44
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: CB
Selection: Kelvin Joseph
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: Dallas has been on the hunt for a player like Joseph who has speed (4.43 40-yard dash) and ball skills in secondary.
Pick: 45
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: OT
Selection: Walker Little
School: Stanford
Takeaway: The Jaguars selected Little as a long-term pick at the NFL Draft. They could potentially move him to right tackle if Jawaan Taylor doesn't pan out.
Pick: 46
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: OT
Selection: Jackson Carman
School: Clemson
Takeaway: The Bengals needed help on the offensive lineman, and they traded down to draft Carman. He gives the team some flexibility and could potentially kick out to tackle. He is ready to come in and compete for the starting guard position.
Pick: 47
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: CB
Selection: Asante Samuel Jr.
School: Florida state
Takeaway: The Chargers are low on cornerbacks and will significantly benefit from Samuel being able to stick it to receivers, a trait he got from his four-time pro-bowler father.
Pick: 48
Team: San Fransisco 49ers
Position: OG
Selection: Aaron Banks
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: The 49ers are making waves after drafting their future QB. At the NFL Draft, they selected a player that could bolster their offensive line. Banks is a giant, mauling spaceman that can help the 49ers return to their aggressive and physical attack style.
Pick: 49
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: WR
Selection: Rondale Moore
School: Purdue
Takeaway: Moore resembles the other WR in Atlanta, but he differentiates himself by being consistent and making big plays.
Pick: 50
Team: New York Giants
Position: OLB
Selection: Azeez Ojulari
School: Georgia
Takeaway: Ojulari could have been drafted lower if it wasn't for his arthritis that he got from a high school knee injury. But his versatility could find a home in the Giants' multiple defenses.
Pick: 51
Team: Washington
Position: OT
Selection: Samuel Cosmi
School: Texas
Takeaway: After trading Trent Williams, Cosmi could become the starting left tackle. He was a team captain and a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2020.
Pick: 52
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: LB
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Owusu-Koramoah is a playmaking LB in the second. He is a 3-dimensional player that can go all over the field.
Pick: 53
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: OT
Selection: Dillion Radunz
School: North Dakota state
Takeaway: Radunz was a left tackle at North Dakota state but will probably move to right tackle. He isn't an instant starter, so there will be some competition.
Pick: 54
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: DE
Selection: Dayo Odeyingbo
School: Vanderbilt
Takeaway: The Titans decided to focus on improving their defensive line at the NFL Draft. This is the second time the Colts have used their first two picks on a defensive lineman.
Pick: 55
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: TE
Selection: Pat Freiermuth
School: Penn State
Takeaway: Freiermuth is the second-best TE on the board, often being compared to Rob Gronkowski because of his ability to stretch the field and his size 6'5 251 pounds.
Pick: 56
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: WR
Selection: D'Wayne Eskridge
School: Western Michigan
Takeaway: Russell Wilson had the third-most sacks in 2020. Eskridge is a potential weapon for the QB. Even though he is small, he is quick on his feet.
Pick: 57
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: WR
Selection: Tutu Atwell
School: Louisville
Takeaway: Atwekk has elite quickness and the ability to stretch the defense.
Pick: 58
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: LB
Selection: Nick Bolton
School: Missouri
Takeaway: After losing top LB Damien Wilson, Bolton can step in and shoulder some of Wilson's snap. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for improving rookies and getting them game-ready.
Pick: 59
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: WR
Selection: Terrace Marshall Jr.
School: LSU
Takeaway: Carolina QB Sam Darnold needs a weapon after looking at Curtis Samuel. Marshal is a big target and is versatile at making plays at any receiver spot.
Pick: 60
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: LB
Selection: Pete Werner
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Werner marks the eighth player drafted from Ohio state since 2003. He is a great size for an LB and will compete for the starting job with Demario Davis.
Pick: 61
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: DE
Selection: Carlos Basham Jr.
School: Wake Forest
Takeaway: Basham recorded 20.5 sacks in his career and will be explosive as an interior pass rusher by DT Ed Oliver's side.
Pick: 62
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: C
Selection: Josh Myers
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Corey Linsley's leave gives Myers that chance to replace him or push someone out and play as a guard.
Pick: 63
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: C
Selection: Creed Humphry
School: Oklahoma
Takeaway: Super Bowl contenders are on a mission to upgrade their offensive line. Humphry is the seventh lineman added.
Pick: 64
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: QB
Selection: Kyle Trask
School: Florida
Takeaway: The reigning Super Bowl Champs grabbed a developmental QB who will be groomed to replace Brady.