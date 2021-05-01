NFL Draft 2021 Results: Complete list of picks 33 to 64 from Round 2

Welcome to round two of the NFL Draft! Another big exciting night watching draft prospects getting called up to the big leagues.

NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 33 to 64 from Round 2

Pick: 33

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: CB

Selection: Tyson Campbell

School: Georgia

Takeaway: After taking two offensive players, the Jaguars shifted their focus to defense on day 2 of the NFL Draft. Campbell is a lean corner with great speed and agility.

Pick: 34

Team: New York Jets

Position: WR

Selection: Elijah Moore

School: Ole Miss

Takeaway: The Jets have been languishing in offense for the past two years, and Moore is the run threat that might move them up the list. Moore had 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and 8 TDs in only eight games.

Pick: 35

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: RB

Selection: Javonte Williams

School: North Carolina

Takeaway: The Broncos have had their eye on Williams; they moved up five spots in the second round of the NFL Draft to get him. Williams is one of the most physical RB on the board. While he needs improvement as a receiver, he is ready to get touches in the run game.

Pick: 36

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: S

Selection: Jevon Holland

School: Oregon

Takeaway: Holland will fit right in with Brian Flores's defense. He is versatile and can play deep safety. He is a playmaker who boasts nine interceptions over two seasons. The Dolphins need better cover sideline to sideline, and Holland can do that and take down receivers quickly, especially since they had one of the worst catches per reception last season.

Pick: 37

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: C

Selection: Landon Dickerson

School: Alabama

Takeaway: Dickerson is a team leader with expertise in the guard and center positions. One downside is his ability to play at a pro-level after an ACL tear, but if he has strong hands bearing any health concerns, he will fit in well with the Eagles.

Pick: 38

Team: New England Patriots

Position: DT

Selection: Christian Barmore

School: Alabama

Takeaway: The Patriots trade up to pick 38 in the second round of the NFL Draft to tape onto Alabama. Baremore was one of the higher-rated players entering the second round and will penetrate an upgraded defense.

Pick: 39

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: OT

Selection: Teven Jenkins

School: Oklahoma State

Takeaway: Jenkins was an excellent selection by the Bears at the NFL Draft. He is tipped to start as a right tackle in week one. Jenkins was projected as a first-round pick, but the bears traded up to the 39th overall pick.

Pick: 40

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: S

Selection: Richie Grant

School: UCF

Takeaway: Grant is a versatile playmaker with ten career interceptions. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees knows how to utilize safety incredibly well.

Pick: 41

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: DT

Selection: Levi Onwuzurike

School: Washington

Takeaway: Onwuzurkie was considered a flash prospect because of his high-end moment on film.

Pick: 42

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: OT

Selection: Liam Eichenberg

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: A good run blocker, Eichenberg is a three-year starter at left tackle, but Miami will possibly move him to the correct tackle because of his inconsistent passing and average slide speed.

Pick: 43

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: S

Selection: Trevon Moehrig

School: TCU

Takeaway: Moehrig is an explosive safety with good coverage. He is an extraordinary and aggressive open-field tackler.

Pick: 44

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: CB

Selection: Kelvin Joseph

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: Dallas has been on the hunt for a player like Joseph who has speed (4.43 40-yard dash) and ball skills in secondary.

Pick: 45

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: OT

Selection: Walker Little

School: Stanford

Takeaway: The Jaguars selected Little as a long-term pick at the NFL Draft. They could potentially move him to right tackle if Jawaan Taylor doesn't pan out.

Pick: 46

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: OT

Selection: Jackson Carman

School: Clemson

Takeaway: The Bengals needed help on the offensive lineman, and they traded down to draft Carman. He gives the team some flexibility and could potentially kick out to tackle. He is ready to come in and compete for the starting guard position.

Pick: 47

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: CB

Selection: Asante Samuel Jr.

School: Florida state

Takeaway: The Chargers are low on cornerbacks and will significantly benefit from Samuel being able to stick it to receivers, a trait he got from his four-time pro-bowler father.

Pick: 48

Team: San Fransisco 49ers

Position: OG

Selection: Aaron Banks

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: The 49ers are making waves after drafting their future QB. At the NFL Draft, they selected a player that could bolster their offensive line. Banks is a giant, mauling spaceman that can help the 49ers return to their aggressive and physical attack style.

Pick: 49

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: WR

Selection: Rondale Moore

School: Purdue

Takeaway: Moore resembles the other WR in Atlanta, but he differentiates himself by being consistent and making big plays.

Pick: 50

Team: New York Giants

Position: OLB

Selection: Azeez Ojulari

School: Georgia

Takeaway: Ojulari could have been drafted lower if it wasn't for his arthritis that he got from a high school knee injury. But his versatility could find a home in the Giants' multiple defenses.

Pick: 51

Team: Washington

Position: OT

Selection: Samuel Cosmi

School: Texas

Takeaway: After trading Trent Williams, Cosmi could become the starting left tackle. He was a team captain and a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2020.

Pick: 52

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: LB

Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: Owusu-Koramoah is a playmaking LB in the second. He is a 3-dimensional player that can go all over the field.

Pick: 53

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: OT

Selection: Dillion Radunz

School: North Dakota state

Takeaway: Radunz was a left tackle at North Dakota state but will probably move to right tackle. He isn't an instant starter, so there will be some competition.

Pick: 54

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: DE

Selection: Dayo Odeyingbo

School: Vanderbilt

Takeaway: The Titans decided to focus on improving their defensive line at the NFL Draft. This is the second time the Colts have used their first two picks on a defensive lineman.

Pick: 55

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: TE

Selection: Pat Freiermuth

School: Penn State

Takeaway: Freiermuth is the second-best TE on the board, often being compared to Rob Gronkowski because of his ability to stretch the field and his size 6'5 251 pounds.

Pick: 56

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: WR

Selection: D'Wayne Eskridge

School: Western Michigan

Takeaway: Russell Wilson had the third-most sacks in 2020. Eskridge is a potential weapon for the QB. Even though he is small, he is quick on his feet.

Pick: 57

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: WR

Selection: Tutu Atwell

School: Louisville

Takeaway: Atwekk has elite quickness and the ability to stretch the defense.

Pick: 58

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: LB

Selection: Nick Bolton

School: Missouri

Takeaway: After losing top LB Damien Wilson, Bolton can step in and shoulder some of Wilson's snap. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for improving rookies and getting them game-ready.

Pick: 59

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: WR

Selection: Terrace Marshall Jr.

School: LSU

Takeaway: Carolina QB Sam Darnold needs a weapon after looking at Curtis Samuel. Marshal is a big target and is versatile at making plays at any receiver spot.

Pick: 60

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: LB

Selection: Pete Werner

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Werner marks the eighth player drafted from Ohio state since 2003. He is a great size for an LB and will compete for the starting job with Demario Davis.

Pick: 61

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: DE

Selection: Carlos Basham Jr.

School: Wake Forest

Takeaway: Basham recorded 20.5 sacks in his career and will be explosive as an interior pass rusher by DT Ed Oliver's side.

Pick: 62

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: C

Selection: Josh Myers

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Corey Linsley's leave gives Myers that chance to replace him or push someone out and play as a guard.

Pick: 63

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: C

Selection: Creed Humphry

School: Oklahoma

Takeaway: Super Bowl contenders are on a mission to upgrade their offensive line. Humphry is the seventh lineman added.

Pick: 64

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: QB

Selection: Kyle Trask

School: Florida

Takeaway: The reigning Super Bowl Champs grabbed a developmental QB who will be groomed to replace Brady.