A total of 44 players were picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the complete list of players who were drafted.
If you missed the previous picks, here are all the ones from rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Let's get started with the picks from Round 6.
NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 185 to 228 from Round 6
Pick: 185.
Team: Los Angeles Chargers.
Position: LB.
Selection: Nick Niemann.
School: Iowa.
Takeaway: The Chargers were in dire need of bulking up their defense, and Niemann does just that. He adds competition for rotational snaps and special teams unit.
Pick: 186
Team: New York Jets
Position: S
Selection: Hamsah Nasirildeen
School: Florida State
Takeaway: Nasirildeen was announced as a linebacker but fits into Robert Saleh's safety to hybrid mode that he prefers in his defense.
Pick: 187
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: WR
Selection: Frank Darby
School: Arizona State
Takeaway: Darby gives off slithers of dynamic ability downfield and has some of the best ball-tracking skills.
Pick: 188
Team: New England Patriots
Position: S
Selection: Joshuah Bledsoe
School: Missouri
Takeaway: Belchicks prefer players who can play up front and in the secondary. Bledsoe is versatile enough to play sticky in coverage and inside the box.
Pick: 189
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: DT
Selection: Marlon Tuipulotu
School: USC
Takeaway: The Eagles need more depth in the defensive interior, and Tuipulotu was one of the PAC 12's best defenders last season. He also adds disruptive strength as a rotational one gapper.
Pick: 190
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: C
Selection: Trey Hill
School: Georgia
Takeaway: The Bengals' interior offensive line has severe deficiencies. While Hill isn't a dominant runner or passer, he is a viable backup.
Pick: 191
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: DE
Selection: Tarron Jackson
School: Coastal Carolina
Takeaway: Jackson has scheme versatility, a tweener, and can be utilized at the end or tackle.
Pick: 192
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: DT
Selection: Quinton Bohanna
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: Nose tackles aren't as valued as they once were, but this one could end up being Dallas' best value pick.
Pick: 193
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: G
Selection: Deonte Brown
School: Alabama
Takeaway: Carolina benefits from a meatier option in their interior line. Brown mows people down and instantly bolsters the run game inside.
Pick: 194
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: RB
Selection: Eli Mitchell
School: Louisana-Lafayette
Takeaway: Kyle Shanahan has created a competitive environment in his RB rotation. Mitchell is fast and offers splash playability. He needs to work on his return production, though.
Pick: 195
Team: Houston Texans
Position: DT
Selection: Roy Lopez
School: Arizona
Takeaway: Lopez could compete for a reserve role with his ability as a one-gap distributor.
Pick: 196
Team: New York Giants
Position: RB
Selection: Gary Brightwell
School: Arizona
Takeaway: NYG felt Saquon Barkley's departure over the last few seasons. So it was surprising they picked Brightwell, who lacks compelling playmaking talent and versatility. Still, he likely won scouts over with his combination of size and hard running style.
Pick: 197
Team: New England Patriots
Position: OT
Selection: William Sherman
School: Colorado
Takeaway: The Patriots have one of the best offensive line units in the NFL, but there is a notable drop-off in their depth. Sherman has knowledge at both right and left tackle but can do better inside. He contributes good value and versatility as a reserve.
Pick: 198
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: RB
Selection: Larry Rountree III
School: Missouri
Takeaway: The Chargers prefer Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to shoulder the weight, but there is some uncertainty behind them. Rookie Joshua Kelley showed some flashes but was inconsistent. Rountree could push him out for a roster spot in camp.
Pick: 199
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: DT
Selection: Jaylen Twyman
School: Pittsburgh
Takeaway: In 2019, Twyman had a 10.5 sack campaign as a primarily interior lineman. His pass-rush upside is attractive, but teams worried about his trajectory after he opted out in 2020, and he had a disappointing pro day.
Pick: 200
Team: New York Jets
Position: CB
Selection: Brandin Echols
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: Echols is small, has mediocre instincts and offers little outside the nickel as a secondary. But he is an exceptional athlete who can be sticky in man coverage. Having a special team's impact could be essential for his NFL future.
Pick: 201
Team: New York Giants
Position: CB
Selection: Rodarius Williams
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: The Giants' defense was at the bottom for completion percentage allowed last season. Williams updated his draft stock with a strong 2020 campaign and looked like a contender to bid for a rotational job in the Giants' secondary.
Pick: 202
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: RB
Selection: Chris Evans
School: Michigan
Takeaway: Evans has adequate skill in the passing game to obtain an edge over other candidates at Camp.
Pick: 203
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: WR
Selection: Marquez Stevenson
School: Houston
Takeaway: Stevenson isn't going to have a significant role as a wide receiver, but his explosiveness as a returner is ideal.
Pick: 204
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: WR
Selection: Shi Smith
School: South Carolina
Takeaway: Carolina's reserve wide receivers can afford some competition, and it could be Smith's blend of agility and toughness that sways the coaches at Camp.
Pick: 205
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: WR
Selection: Racey McMath
School: LSU
Takeaway: In the sixth round, teams look for players with traits that can contribute to special teams, and McMath possesses those qualities. There isn't much upside as a receiver, but he may be the best gunner in the class.
Pick: 206
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: OT
Selection: Landon Young
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: The Saints boast arguably the best tackle combo in the league, but it's good to have insurance. Young, as a reserve tackle, is an excellent value as an overall 206th pick.
Pick: 207
Team: New York Jets
Position: DT
Selection: Jonathan Marshall
School: Arkansas
Takeaway: The NYJ could grow Marshall into a rotational disruptor who could line up over center. He isn't much of a pass rusher but could assist their run defense.
Pick: 208
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: OT
Selection: Stone Forsythe
School: Florida
Takeaway: The Seahawks finally addressed their most vital needs with their third and final pick of the draft. Forsythe exceeds as a pass protector, but he'll need to become a more consistent run blocker if he wants to start.
Pick: 209
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: WR
Selection: Jalen Camp
School: Georgia Tech
Takeaway: The Jaguars find a classic-sized prospect in Camp with the hopes of stashing and developing him into a contributor down the line.
Pick: 210
Team: Arizona Falcons
Position: EDGE
Selection: Victor Dimukeje
School: Duke
Takeaway: Dimukeje can defeat blocks with his hands and skills to hoist him above other rotational contenders in camp.
Pick: 211
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: WR
Selection: Demetric Felton
School: UCLA
Takeaway: Felton will be competing with fellow rookie Anthony Schwartz for the gadget/return role in camp. While Schwartz offers world-class speed, don't sleep on Felton's playmaking skills as an RB, WR and returner.
Pick: 212
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: S
Selection: Damar Hamlin
School: Pittsburgh
Takeaway: Hamlin is one of the more productive defensive backs. His ball skills, agility and ferocity stand out.
Pick: 213
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: CB
Selection: Rachad Wildgoose
School: Wisconsin
Takeaway: Wildgoose is a versatile athlete who has experience inside and outside; he could be an excellent secondary depth and special teams contributor. His competitive nature could earn a closer look from coaches.
Pick: 214
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: G
Selection: Cole Van Lanen
School: Wisconsin
Takeaway: Van Lanen was a career tackle at Wisconsin, but the Packers value him inside. He has a strong running game, but he needs to work on his lower body to be a reliable pass protector.
Pick: 215
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: S
Selection: Brady Breeze
School: Oregon
Takeaway: The Titans have used their late picks to reinforce their special teams. After selecting the best gunner in this class, they followed up with one of the most prolific special teams coverage players over the last few seasons.
Pick: 216
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: EDGE
Selection: Quincy Roche
School: Miami
Takeaway: The Steelers have a penchant for finding productive defenders late on Day 3, and Roche is no exception. He lacks athletic traits, but he makes up for that in on-field production.
Pick: 217
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: RB
Selection: Khalil Herbert
School: Virginia Tech
Takeaway: The Bears were rumored to seek out RB competition within their committee. Herbert's powerful cutting capacity and vision are an ideal fit for Chicago's heavy zone-blocking scheme.
Pick: 218
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: QB
Selection: Sam Ehlinger
School: Texas
Takeaway: Ehlinger impressed many teams with his intangibles and toughness on the field, but his arm talent deficiencies could be challenging to overcome. He is a dual-threat ability and should find a home with another team looking to add a backup.
Pick: 219
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: WR
Selection: Seth Williams
School: Auburn
Takeaway: Williams could have difficulty adhering to a team that has invested heavily in his position. But if he displays the dominance he showed in college and reemerges in camp, he could make it tough on coaches to cut him.
Pick: 220
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: LB
Selection: Isaiah McDuffie
School: Boston College
Takeaway: Over the past couple of seasons, the Packers have had to draw into their linebacker depth more often than they'd have liked to. McDuffie has the agility to make special teams.
Pick: 221
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: WR
Selection: Dazz Newsome
School: North Carolina
Takeaway: Newsome displayed intriguing playmaking skills while in North Carolina's loaded passing offense. The Bears are adding decent competition for a reserve slot and returner role.
Pick: 222
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: LS
Selection: Thomas Fletcher
School: Alabama
Takeaway: Fletcher could replace the Panthers' current long snapper, JJ Jansen
Pick: 223
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: CB
Selection: Tay Gowan
School: UCF
Takeaway: Gowan has a chance at making the roster because he has a blend of size, athleticism and ball skills. His fate with the Cardinals will depend on his special team's performance in camp.
Pick: 224
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: S
Selection: JaCoby Stevens
School: LSU
Takeaway: Stevens is a tweener who has lined up at free safety and outside linebacker throughout his college career. He could join the active roster if he can impress the coaches with his toughness and impact in special teams.
Pick: 225
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: LS
Selection: Camaron Cheeseman
School: Michigan
Takeaway: Cheeseman joins a team without a long snapper, so he is a shoo-in.
Pick: 226
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: G
Selection: Trey Smith
School: Tenessee
Takeaway: Smith is one of the most ruthless finishers in the 2021 NFL draft. A four-year starter in the SEC, Smith dropped due to health concerns, but he contributes starter talent and could be a late-round steal for the Chiefs looking to reinforce their line.
Pick: 227
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: CB
Selection: Isreal Mukuamu
School: South Carolina
Takeaway: The Cowboys have selected a second CB measuring over 6' 3" to add to Dan Quinn's newly established defense. Mukuamu is battle-tested and said that he could match up with big targets, thanks to his height and athleticism.
Pick: 228
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: CB
Selection: Thomas Graham Jr.
School: Oregon
Takeaway: Graham isn't a powerful athlete, but he's ball-aware and makes smart plays. Graham might make the team and impress enough coaches to earn significant rookie snaps in defense.