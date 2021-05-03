A total of 44 players were picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the complete list of players who were drafted.

A total of 44 players were picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the complete list of players who were drafted.

NFL Draft 2021 Results: Picks 185 to 228 from Round 6

Pick: 185.

Team: Los Angeles Chargers.

Position: LB.

Selection: Nick Niemann.

School: Iowa.

Takeaway: The Chargers were in dire need of bulking up their defense, and Niemann does just that. He adds competition for rotational snaps and special teams unit.

Pick: 186

Team: New York Jets

Position: S

Selection: Hamsah Nasirildeen

School: Florida State

Takeaway: Nasirildeen was announced as a linebacker but fits into Robert Saleh's safety to hybrid mode that he prefers in his defense.







Pick: 187

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: WR

Selection: Frank Darby

School: Arizona State

Takeaway: Darby gives off slithers of dynamic ability downfield and has some of the best ball-tracking skills.











Pick: 188

Team: New England Patriots

Position: S

Selection: Joshuah Bledsoe

School: Missouri

Takeaway: Belchicks prefer players who can play up front and in the secondary. Bledsoe is versatile enough to play sticky in coverage and inside the box.

Pick: 189

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: DT

Selection: Marlon Tuipulotu

School: USC

Takeaway: The Eagles need more depth in the defensive interior, and Tuipulotu was one of the PAC 12's best defenders last season. He also adds disruptive strength as a rotational one gapper.

Pick: 190

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: C

Selection: Trey Hill

School: Georgia

Takeaway: The Bengals' interior offensive line has severe deficiencies. While Hill isn't a dominant runner or passer, he is a viable backup.

Pick: 191

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: DE

Selection: Tarron Jackson

School: Coastal Carolina

Takeaway: Jackson has scheme versatility, a tweener, and can be utilized at the end or tackle.

Pick: 192

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: DT

Selection: Quinton Bohanna

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: Nose tackles aren't as valued as they once were, but this one could end up being Dallas' best value pick.

Pick: 193

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: G

Selection: Deonte Brown

School: Alabama

Takeaway: Carolina benefits from a meatier option in their interior line. Brown mows people down and instantly bolsters the run game inside.

Pick: 194

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: RB

Selection: Eli Mitchell

School: Louisana-Lafayette

Takeaway: Kyle Shanahan has created a competitive environment in his RB rotation. Mitchell is fast and offers splash playability. He needs to work on his return production, though.

Pick: 195

Team: Houston Texans

Position: DT

Selection: Roy Lopez

School: Arizona

Takeaway: Lopez could compete for a reserve role with his ability as a one-gap distributor.

Pick: 196

Team: New York Giants

Position: RB

Selection: Gary Brightwell

School: Arizona

Takeaway: NYG felt Saquon Barkley's departure over the last few seasons. So it was surprising they picked Brightwell, who lacks compelling playmaking talent and versatility. Still, he likely won scouts over with his combination of size and hard running style.

Pick: 197

Team: New England Patriots

Position: OT

Selection: William Sherman

School: Colorado

Takeaway: The Patriots have one of the best offensive line units in the NFL, but there is a notable drop-off in their depth. Sherman has knowledge at both right and left tackle but can do better inside. He contributes good value and versatility as a reserve.

Pick: 198

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: RB

Selection: Larry Rountree III

School: Missouri

Takeaway: The Chargers prefer Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to shoulder the weight, but there is some uncertainty behind them. Rookie Joshua Kelley showed some flashes but was inconsistent. Rountree could push him out for a roster spot in camp.

Pick: 199

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: DT

Selection: Jaylen Twyman

School: Pittsburgh

Takeaway: In 2019, Twyman had a 10.5 sack campaign as a primarily interior lineman. His pass-rush upside is attractive, but teams worried about his trajectory after he opted out in 2020, and he had a disappointing pro day.

Pick: 200

Team: New York Jets

Position: CB

Selection: Brandin Echols

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: Echols is small, has mediocre instincts and offers little outside the nickel as a secondary. But he is an exceptional athlete who can be sticky in man coverage. Having a special team's impact could be essential for his NFL future.

Pick: 201

Team: New York Giants

Position: CB

Selection: Rodarius Williams

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: The Giants' defense was at the bottom for completion percentage allowed last season. Williams updated his draft stock with a strong 2020 campaign and looked like a contender to bid for a rotational job in the Giants' secondary.

Pick: 202

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: RB

Selection: Chris Evans

School: Michigan

Takeaway: Evans has adequate skill in the passing game to obtain an edge over other candidates at Camp.

Pick: 203

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: WR

Selection: Marquez Stevenson

School: Houston

Takeaway: Stevenson isn't going to have a significant role as a wide receiver, but his explosiveness as a returner is ideal.

Pick: 204

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: WR

Selection: Shi Smith

School: South Carolina

Takeaway: Carolina's reserve wide receivers can afford some competition, and it could be Smith's blend of agility and toughness that sways the coaches at Camp.

Pick: 205

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: WR

Selection: Racey McMath

School: LSU

Takeaway: In the sixth round, teams look for players with traits that can contribute to special teams, and McMath possesses those qualities. There isn't much upside as a receiver, but he may be the best gunner in the class.

Pick: 206

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: OT

Selection: Landon Young

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: The Saints boast arguably the best tackle combo in the league, but it's good to have insurance. Young, as a reserve tackle, is an excellent value as an overall 206th pick.

Pick: 207

Team: New York Jets

Position: DT

Selection: Jonathan Marshall

School: Arkansas

Takeaway: The NYJ could grow Marshall into a rotational disruptor who could line up over center. He isn't much of a pass rusher but could assist their run defense.

Pick: 208

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: OT

Selection: Stone Forsythe

School: Florida

Takeaway: The Seahawks finally addressed their most vital needs with their third and final pick of the draft. Forsythe exceeds as a pass protector, but he'll need to become a more consistent run blocker if he wants to start.

Pick: 209

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: WR

Selection: Jalen Camp

School: Georgia Tech

Takeaway: The Jaguars find a classic-sized prospect in Camp with the hopes of stashing and developing him into a contributor down the line.

Pick: 210

Team: Arizona Falcons

Position: EDGE

Selection: Victor Dimukeje

School: Duke

Takeaway: Dimukeje can defeat blocks with his hands and skills to hoist him above other rotational contenders in camp.

Pick: 211

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: WR

Selection: Demetric Felton

School: UCLA

Takeaway: Felton will be competing with fellow rookie Anthony Schwartz for the gadget/return role in camp. While Schwartz offers world-class speed, don't sleep on Felton's playmaking skills as an RB, WR and returner.

Pick: 212

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: S

Selection: Damar Hamlin

School: Pittsburgh

Takeaway: Hamlin is one of the more productive defensive backs. His ball skills, agility and ferocity stand out.

Pick: 213

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: CB

Selection: Rachad Wildgoose

School: Wisconsin

Takeaway: Wildgoose is a versatile athlete who has experience inside and outside; he could be an excellent secondary depth and special teams contributor. His competitive nature could earn a closer look from coaches.

Pick: 214

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: G

Selection: Cole Van Lanen

School: Wisconsin

Takeaway: Van Lanen was a career tackle at Wisconsin, but the Packers value him inside. He has a strong running game, but he needs to work on his lower body to be a reliable pass protector.

Pick: 215

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: S

Selection: Brady Breeze

School: Oregon

Takeaway: The Titans have used their late picks to reinforce their special teams. After selecting the best gunner in this class, they followed up with one of the most prolific special teams coverage players over the last few seasons.

Pick: 216

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: EDGE

Selection: Quincy Roche

School: Miami

Takeaway: The Steelers have a penchant for finding productive defenders late on Day 3, and Roche is no exception. He lacks athletic traits, but he makes up for that in on-field production.

Pick: 217

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: RB

Selection: Khalil Herbert

School: Virginia Tech

Takeaway: The Bears were rumored to seek out RB competition within their committee. Herbert's powerful cutting capacity and vision are an ideal fit for Chicago's heavy zone-blocking scheme.

Pick: 218

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: QB

Selection: Sam Ehlinger

School: Texas

Takeaway: Ehlinger impressed many teams with his intangibles and toughness on the field, but his arm talent deficiencies could be challenging to overcome. He is a dual-threat ability and should find a home with another team looking to add a backup.

Pick: 219

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: WR

Selection: Seth Williams

School: Auburn

Takeaway: Williams could have difficulty adhering to a team that has invested heavily in his position. But if he displays the dominance he showed in college and reemerges in camp, he could make it tough on coaches to cut him.

Pick: 220

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: LB

Selection: Isaiah McDuffie

School: Boston College

Takeaway: Over the past couple of seasons, the Packers have had to draw into their linebacker depth more often than they'd have liked to. McDuffie has the agility to make special teams.

Pick: 221

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: WR

Selection: Dazz Newsome

School: North Carolina

Takeaway: Newsome displayed intriguing playmaking skills while in North Carolina's loaded passing offense. The Bears are adding decent competition for a reserve slot and returner role.

Pick: 222

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: LS

Selection: Thomas Fletcher

School: Alabama

Takeaway: Fletcher could replace the Panthers' current long snapper, JJ Jansen

Pick: 223

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: CB

Selection: Tay Gowan

School: UCF

Takeaway: Gowan has a chance at making the roster because he has a blend of size, athleticism and ball skills. His fate with the Cardinals will depend on his special team's performance in camp.

Pick: 224

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: S

Selection: JaCoby Stevens

School: LSU

Takeaway: Stevens is a tweener who has lined up at free safety and outside linebacker throughout his college career. He could join the active roster if he can impress the coaches with his toughness and impact in special teams.

Pick: 225

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: LS

Selection: Camaron Cheeseman

School: Michigan

Takeaway: Cheeseman joins a team without a long snapper, so he is a shoo-in.

Pick: 226

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: G

Selection: Trey Smith

School: Tenessee

Takeaway: Smith is one of the most ruthless finishers in the 2021 NFL draft. A four-year starter in the SEC, Smith dropped due to health concerns, but he contributes starter talent and could be a late-round steal for the Chiefs looking to reinforce their line.

Pick: 227

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: CB

Selection: Isreal Mukuamu

School: South Carolina

Takeaway: The Cowboys have selected a second CB measuring over 6' 3" to add to Dan Quinn's newly established defense. Mukuamu is battle-tested and said that he could match up with big targets, thanks to his height and athleticism.

Pick: 228

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: CB

Selection: Thomas Graham Jr.

School: Oregon

Takeaway: Graham isn't a powerful athlete, but he's ball-aware and makes smart plays. Graham might make the team and impress enough coaches to earn significant rookie snaps in defense.