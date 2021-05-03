We are officially at the finish line, and the 2021 NFL draft has ended with the 32 teams going into the new league season with doe-eyed players.
32 players were picked in the seventh and final round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the complete list of players who were drafted. In case you missed it, here are all the picks from rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
Let's get started with the Round 7 picks then.
NFL Draft 2021 Results: Final Picks 229 to 259 from Round 7
Pick: 229
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: WR
Selection: Mike Strachan
School: Charleston (MV)
Takeaway: Chris Ballard doesn't shy away from small-school, tooly athletes in the draft. Strachan is impressive, with dynamic ball skills, but will need more time before he sees in-game reps. He's a long-term project who could spend the next year or so on a practice squad.
Pick: 230
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: C
Selection: Jimmy Morrissey
School: Pittsburgh
Takeaway: Morrissey is a four-year starter at center, consistent and should help his chances of landing a reserve job as a rookie.
Pick: 231
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: OT
Selection: Larnel Coleman
School: Massachusetts
Takeaway: Coleman is a defensive lineman growing into his position at tackle as he prepares to face NFL competition.
Pick: 232
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: DT
Selection: Phil Hoskins
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: Hoskins could suitably serve as a camp body with some upside to compete for a backup job because of his measurables and experience competing in the SEC.
Pick: 233
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: RB
Selection: Jake Funk
School: Maryland
Takeaway: Funk lacks college production and suffered multiple knee injuries that derailed his career. But his impressive athletic profile and big-play flashes on film make him worth a glance.
Pick: 234
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: Edge
Selection: Patrick Johnson
School: Tulane
Takeaway: The Eagles continue to add figures to their defensive front, this time with Johnson, who had a productive career and an excellent pro-day.
Pick: 235
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: DE
Selection: Wyatt Hubert
School: Kansas State
Takeaway: Another pass-rush specialist added to improve one of the worst pass-rush groups in the NFL. Hubert is more of a clean-up artist who could find it difficult to separate himself from the others in his position in camp. However, his power and quickness should stand him in good stead.
Pick: 236
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: G
Selection: Jack Anderson
School: Texas Tech
Takeaway: Buffalo runs a decent amount of outside zone, where Anderson's strength lies. But his height and substantial limitations mean his roster chances are a longshot this year.
Pick: 237
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: CB
Selection: Kary Vincent Jr.
School: LSU
Takeaway: Vincent's deficiency in size and strength could make it an uphill slope to secure a roster spot with the Broncos
Pick: 238
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: G
Selection: Matt Farnick
School: Nebraska
Takeaway: The Cowboys added some late-round OL insurance that they'd assess in camp for a backup spot. Farniok has experience both inside and outside.
Pick: 239
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: DE
Selection: Jonathon Cooper
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Cooper dealt with some injuries in college, but his production and playing enthusiasm on the field are worth giving him a chance. He is one of the more muscular characters in the 2021 NFL draft.
Pick: 240
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: DE
Selection: Will Bradley-King
School: Baylor
Takeaway: Ron Rivera values height in his edge defenders, and Bradley-King matches that profile. His chase effort and football character could bring him a chance at a rotational role.
Pick: 241
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: SAF
Selection: Mark Webb
School: Georgia
Takeaway: A young defensive back, the former WR offers attractive developmental upside for a defense that values versatility. He can play in the slot and could affect special teams' coverage units.
Pick: 242
Team: New England Patriots
Position: WR
Selection: Tre Nixon
School: UCF
Takeaway: Nixon was a standout in the nation's most volatile passing attack. The Patriots are kicking the tires on a project that potentially supports their stretch defense.
Pick: 243
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: S
Selection: James Wiggins
School: Cincinnati
Takeaway: Wiggins is arguably the most athletic safety in the 2021 NFL draft, but constant injuries caused him to slide into the seventh round. He showed play-making skills in coverage when he was on the field and could end up as one of the better value picks.
Pick: 244
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: RB
Selection: Gerrid Doaks
School: Cincinnati
Takeaway: Doaks adds genuine competition to the Dolphins' RB room with his blend of dimension and strength as a runner. He's not gaudy, but he is well-rounded and can stay on the field.
Pick: 245
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: CB
Selection: Tre Norwood
School: Oklahoma
Takeaway: Mike Tomlin valued Norwood's experience at corner and safety. He flashed impressive ball skills, but the inconsistencies in coverage and as a tackler could cause coaches to second guess in camp.
Pick: 246
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: Edge
Selection: Shaka Toney
School: Penn State
Takeaway: Toney is a solid value pick after having substantial numbers as a pass rusher and following that up with a fabulous pro day. He needs polish, but he is capable enough to be put in a practice squad and train him into a rotational edge rusher.
Pick: 247
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: C
Selection: Michal Menet
School: Penn State
Takeaway: As a center, Menet held his own against blue-chip competition for three years as a starter. His technical prowess could be enough to surmount physical deficiencies and enable him to battle for a starting job down the road.
Pick: 248
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: G
Selection: Will Fries
School: Penn State
Takeaway: In the final round, Chris Ballard obtained a guy who has started games across the offensive line; the Colts could be his best fit. He'll likely be a practice squad player.
Pick: 249
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: WR
Selection: Ben Skowronek
School: Notre Dame
Takeaway: Skowronek possesses toughness and size to compete at all levels of the field, but his athletic limitations may hinder coaches on how they deploy him.
Pick: 250
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: DT
Selection: Khyiris Tonga
School: Brigham Young
Takeaway: The Bears found a bulky gap occupier with an above-average scale for his size. The Bears' coaches are likely to give him a legitimate chance in competing for a roster spot in 2021.
Pick: 251
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: CB
Selection: Chris Wilcox
School: Brigham Young
Takeaway: Wilcox attracted attention with his pro-day testing. His coverage fluidity and composition are underwhelming, so he'll need to make some waves to stand out in special teams.
Pick: 252
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: Edge
Selection: Chris Garrett
School: Concordia-St. Paul
Takeaway: Garrett caught the Rams' attention with his college production. His scope and speed are worth taking a chance on, though.
Pick: 253
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: DE
Selection: Marquis Spencer
School: Mississippi State
Takeaway: Spencer is abrasive and relies on his size and strength to create separation, but he needs extensive technical development, problematic for a five-year senior. His attributes are worth assessing in camp as a potential stash guy.
Pick: 254
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: P
Selection: Pressley Harvin III
School: Georgia Tech
Takeaway: The 2020 Ray Guy Award winner is the chief candidate to take over the Steelers' punting services, a team that was ranked in the lower half of the NFL in punt average last season.
Pick: 255
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: WR
Selection: Kawaan Baker
School: South Alabama
Takeaway: Baker is a large, unyielding receiver with above-average speed to battle against NFL defenders. However, he's fresh and will likely spend a few seasons in the practice squad.
Pick: 256
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: RB
Selection: Kylin Hill
School: Mississippi State
Takeaway: Hill was a prolific back in the SEC before opting out for most of the 2020 season. His skills are better for his draft slot.
Pick: 257
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: RB
Selection: Jermar Jefferson
School: Oregon State
Takeaway: The Lions are likely to employ a heavy running-back committee, and Jefferson could add some good competition for the third RB spot. He has big-play potential to appeal to coaches during camp.
Pick: 258
Team: Washington Football Team
Position: WR
Selection: Dax Milne
School: Brigham Young
Takeaway: Washington have taken a gamble on Zach Wilson's favorite 2020 target. Milne isn't athletic, but he's a dependable player from the slot and could win coaches over with his persistence as a chain mover.
Pick: 259
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: LB
Selection: Grant Stuard
School: Houston
Takeaway: Mr. last place has a high shot in earning a roster spot as a rookie. He plays with great energy and has play speed and tenacity to excel in special teams' coverage units early in his career.