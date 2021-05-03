We are officially at the finish line, and the 2021 NFL draft has ended with the 32 teams going into the new league season with doe-eyed players.

32 players were picked in the seventh and final round of the 2021 NFL draft. Below is the complete list of players who were drafted. In case you missed it, here are all the picks from rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Let's get started with the Round 7 picks then.

NFL Draft 2021 Results: Final Picks 229 to 259 from Round 7

Pick: 229

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: WR

Selection: Mike Strachan

School: Charleston (MV)

Takeaway: Chris Ballard doesn't shy away from small-school, tooly athletes in the draft. Strachan is impressive, with dynamic ball skills, but will need more time before he sees in-game reps. He's a long-term project who could spend the next year or so on a practice squad.

Pick: 230

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: C

Selection: Jimmy Morrissey

School: Pittsburgh

Takeaway: Morrissey is a four-year starter at center, consistent and should help his chances of landing a reserve job as a rookie.

Pick: 231

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: OT

Selection: Larnel Coleman

School: Massachusetts

Takeaway: Coleman is a defensive lineman growing into his position at tackle as he prepares to face NFL competition.

LARNEL COLEMAN coming to MIAMI!



📺 NFL Draft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/fl2JRHSjUn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 1, 2021

Pick: 232

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: DT

Selection: Phil Hoskins

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: Hoskins could suitably serve as a camp body with some upside to compete for a backup job because of his measurables and experience competing in the SEC.

Pick: 233

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: RB

Selection: Jake Funk

School: Maryland

Takeaway: Funk lacks college production and suffered multiple knee injuries that derailed his career. But his impressive athletic profile and big-play flashes on film make him worth a glance.

Pick: 234

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Edge

Selection: Patrick Johnson

School: Tulane

Takeaway: The Eagles continue to add figures to their defensive front, this time with Johnson, who had a productive career and an excellent pro-day.

Pick: 235

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: DE

Selection: Wyatt Hubert

School: Kansas State

Takeaway: Another pass-rush specialist added to improve one of the worst pass-rush groups in the NFL. Hubert is more of a clean-up artist who could find it difficult to separate himself from the others in his position in camp. However, his power and quickness should stand him in good stead.

Pick: 236

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: G

Selection: Jack Anderson

School: Texas Tech

Takeaway: Buffalo runs a decent amount of outside zone, where Anderson's strength lies. But his height and substantial limitations mean his roster chances are a longshot this year.

Pick: 237

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: CB

Selection: Kary Vincent Jr.

School: LSU

Takeaway: Vincent's deficiency in size and strength could make it an uphill slope to secure a roster spot with the Broncos

Pick: 238

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: G

Selection: Matt Farnick

School: Nebraska

Takeaway: The Cowboys added some late-round OL insurance that they'd assess in camp for a backup spot. Farniok has experience both inside and outside.

Pick: 239

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: DE

Selection: Jonathon Cooper

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Cooper dealt with some injuries in college, but his production and playing enthusiasm on the field are worth giving him a chance. He is one of the more muscular characters in the 2021 NFL draft.

Pick: 240

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: DE

Selection: Will Bradley-King

School: Baylor

Takeaway: Ron Rivera values height in his edge defenders, and Bradley-King matches that profile. His chase effort and football character could bring him a chance at a rotational role.

Pick: 241

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: SAF

Selection: Mark Webb

School: Georgia

Takeaway: A young defensive back, the former WR offers attractive developmental upside for a defense that values versatility. He can play in the slot and could affect special teams' coverage units.

Pick: 242

Team: New England Patriots

Position: WR

Selection: Tre Nixon

School: UCF

Takeaway: Nixon was a standout in the nation's most volatile passing attack. The Patriots are kicking the tires on a project that potentially supports their stretch defense.

Pick: 243

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: S

Selection: James Wiggins

School: Cincinnati

Takeaway: Wiggins is arguably the most athletic safety in the 2021 NFL draft, but constant injuries caused him to slide into the seventh round. He showed play-making skills in coverage when he was on the field and could end up as one of the better value picks.

Pick: 244

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: RB

Selection: Gerrid Doaks

School: Cincinnati

Takeaway: Doaks adds genuine competition to the Dolphins' RB room with his blend of dimension and strength as a runner. He's not gaudy, but he is well-rounded and can stay on the field.

Pick: 245

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: CB

Selection: Tre Norwood

School: Oklahoma

Takeaway: Mike Tomlin valued Norwood's experience at corner and safety. He flashed impressive ball skills, but the inconsistencies in coverage and as a tackler could cause coaches to second guess in camp.

Pick: 246

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: Edge

Selection: Shaka Toney

School: Penn State

Takeaway: Toney is a solid value pick after having substantial numbers as a pass rusher and following that up with a fabulous pro day. He needs polish, but he is capable enough to be put in a practice squad and train him into a rotational edge rusher.

Pick: 247

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: C

Selection: Michal Menet

School: Penn State

Takeaway: As a center, Menet held his own against blue-chip competition for three years as a starter. His technical prowess could be enough to surmount physical deficiencies and enable him to battle for a starting job down the road.

Pick: 248

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: G

Selection: Will Fries

School: Penn State

Takeaway: In the final round, Chris Ballard obtained a guy who has started games across the offensive line; the Colts could be his best fit. He'll likely be a practice squad player.

Pick: 249

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: WR

Selection: Ben Skowronek

School: Notre Dame

Takeaway: Skowronek possesses toughness and size to compete at all levels of the field, but his athletic limitations may hinder coaches on how they deploy him.

Pick: 250

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: DT

Selection: Khyiris Tonga

School: Brigham Young

Takeaway: The Bears found a bulky gap occupier with an above-average scale for his size. The Bears' coaches are likely to give him a legitimate chance in competing for a roster spot in 2021.

Pick: 251

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: CB

Selection: Chris Wilcox

School: Brigham Young

Takeaway: Wilcox attracted attention with his pro-day testing. His coverage fluidity and composition are underwhelming, so he'll need to make some waves to stand out in special teams.

Pick: 252

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: Edge

Selection: Chris Garrett

School: Concordia-St. Paul

Takeaway: Garrett caught the Rams' attention with his college production. His scope and speed are worth taking a chance on, though.

Pick: 253

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: DE

Selection: Marquis Spencer

School: Mississippi State

Takeaway: Spencer is abrasive and relies on his size and strength to create separation, but he needs extensive technical development, problematic for a five-year senior. His attributes are worth assessing in camp as a potential stash guy.

Pick: 254

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: P

Selection: Pressley Harvin III

School: Georgia Tech

Takeaway: The 2020 Ray Guy Award winner is the chief candidate to take over the Steelers' punting services, a team that was ranked in the lower half of the NFL in punt average last season.

Pick: 255

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: WR

Selection: Kawaan Baker

School: South Alabama

Takeaway: Baker is a large, unyielding receiver with above-average speed to battle against NFL defenders. However, he's fresh and will likely spend a few seasons in the practice squad.

Pick: 256

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: RB

Selection: Kylin Hill

School: Mississippi State

Takeaway: Hill was a prolific back in the SEC before opting out for most of the 2020 season. His skills are better for his draft slot.

Pick: 257

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: RB

Selection: Jermar Jefferson

School: Oregon State

Takeaway: The Lions are likely to employ a heavy running-back committee, and Jefferson could add some good competition for the third RB spot. He has big-play potential to appeal to coaches during camp.

Pick: 258

Team: Washington Football Team

Position: WR

Selection: Dax Milne

School: Brigham Young

Takeaway: Washington have taken a gamble on Zach Wilson's favorite 2020 target. Milne isn't athletic, but he's a dependable player from the slot and could win coaches over with his persistence as a chain mover.

Pick: 259

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: LB

Selection: Grant Stuard

School: Houston

Takeaway: Mr. last place has a high shot in earning a roster spot as a rookie. He plays with great energy and has play speed and tenacity to excel in special teams' coverage units early in his career.