2021 NFL Training Camp: 5 biggest position battles we could see

Before NFL teams battle against each other on the gridiron, the players must compete against each other in training camp to make the starting lineup. As OTAs get underway across the league, many big battles are about to begin.

There are only 53 roster spots each game day and only eleven players take the field for each play, so competition is fierce among every NFL squad. This pre-season will see high-profile names challenging for a spot at the top of the depth chart.

Here are five of the biggest position battles we may see during this year's training camps.

#1 - Andy Dalton v Justin Fields

Chicago Bears head coach Todd Haley has stated that veteran NFL quarterback Andy Dalton will be their Week 1 starter. But that hasn't stopped Bears fans from calling for rookie Justin Fields to be given an opportunity to start immediately.

The 33-year-old Dalton struggled last season in Dallas when he replaced Dak Prescott and looks like a player on the decline.

Meanwhile, the 11th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Justin Fields, is projected by ESPN to be one of the most productive rookie quarterbacks in 2021.

Fields provides the Bears offense with explosive playmaking ability, something the experienced Andy Dalton lacks. Many NFL experts expect Fields to surpass Dalton during training camp and be the Week 1 starter in the windy city.

#2 - Jameis Winston v Taysum Hill

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

Now that legendary Saints quarterback Drew Brees has retired, New Orleans is looking for a new starting QB in 2021. It's set to be a battle between Brees' former backups, Taysum Hill and Jameis Winston.

Hill was the number two quarterback on the depth chart last season. He started four games when Brees was injured mid-season and led the Saints to a 3-1 record. The versatile play-caller is a dynamic runner and receiver but his passing skills are not at the same level.

Many NFL pundits predict that Jameis Winston will be the starter come Week 1 due to his superior passing abilities. Winston has more experience as a starter after five years in Tampa Bay. The quarterback's highlight in a Saints uniform was in a playoff game against Tampa when he threw a 56-yard touchdown early in the first half.

#3 - Drew Lock v Teddy Bridgewater

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

To say that the Denver Broncos have struggled at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired would be an understatement. From Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch to Case Keenum and Joe Flacco, Denver hasn't found Manning's successor.

This season looks set to be a battle between current starter Drew Lock and NFL veteran Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos traded a sixth-round pick in this year's draft to the Panthers for Bridgewater, but that doesn't mean he is going to be the Week 1 starter.

2020 statistics

Bridgewater: 15 starts | 4-11 record | 69.1 completion percentage | 3,733 yards | 15 passing touchdowns | 11 interceptions

Lock: 13 starts | 4-9 record | 57.3 completion percentage | 2,933 yards | 16 passing touchdowns | 15 interceptions

Bridgewater had better statistics last season, but Lock is younger and has a higher upside. It will be an interesting battle in the mile high city.

#4 - Evan Engram v Kyle Rudolph

The New York Giants had a busy NFL offseason signing several high-profile free agents. One of those was veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The former Minnesota Vikings star is set to compete for the starting job with Evan Engram.

Engram made the Pro Bowl last season, but he did drop 11 passes in 2020. He is more athletic than Rudolph but has yet to show game-changing ability.

This could prove to be a sneaky, close competition to keep an eye on during training camp.

#5 - Greedy Williams v Greg Newsome II

2021 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a star studded squad heading into the 2021 NFL season. As training camp approaches, there's a looming battle for a starting spot in the Browns secondary.

Who will partner Denzel Ward in Cleveland's secondary this season?

It’s a first-round draft pick trying versus a player returning from injury.

Former cornerback starter Greedy Williams missed the entire 2020 season with a serious right shoulder injury. He returns to OTAs to find a hungry, young player gunning for his spot.

The Browns picked rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th pick in this year's NFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 190-pound CB wasn't selected in the first round to simply watch from the sidelines.

Williams will have to be at his best to hold on to his starting role with the Browns in 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande