2022 may be the final year of opportunity for Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been passing through the NFL news cycle for months now. It began early in the offseason when he was posting workout videos and practicing with Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. There seemed to be plenty of momentum for him to finally sign with a team. However, we are just weeks away from training camp and he remains a free agent.

Fans of his, and fans of the NFL in general, may now be wondering if Kaepernick will ever get another chance. With the current situation across the league, it seems like this possibility might run dry here in 2022.

Too many factors are working against Colin Kaepernick to make an NFL return

New England Patriots v San Francisco 49ers

Kaepernick isn't getting any younger. At 34 years old and turning 35 in November, his mortality is quickly starting to work against him. Generally, 34-year-old quarterbacks are not at the forefront of demand in the league. For reference, a player like Nick Foles is a backup at age 33 despite having been a Super Bowl MVP and never dropped out of the league. Meanwhile, Kaepernick hasn't even played since 2016.

Moreover, he struggled mightily during that 2016 season to the tune of a 1-10 record. The 49ers were underperforming that season and both sides agreed to move on as Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach.

So much time has passed since his last start that teams almost have to make an extra effort just to consider him at this point. NFL owners run businesses and those businesses have to win in order to succeed, and to win, a team needs a conditioned starting QB with a recent track record.

Teams have made it clear they would rather have younger backups in place, for the sheer sake of potential still being there. The veteran QB is already nearing the end of his career, which makes him an unlikely candidate.

With his chances in the NFL running out, the XFL might be his next best option, although pay might be a major barrier. However, he may eventually agree to join a different league if he sees the writing on the wall in the NFL.

It's easy to spend every offseason debating a potential return for the former 49er. However, with every passing year, new signal-callers are joining the NFL. At some point, there's no room for someone who hasn't played in so long.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far