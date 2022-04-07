2022 NFL Draft: 5 players most likely to be a bust

The 2022 NFL Draft is getting closer and closer, and there is so much talent on offer this year.

It's not a hallmark year for quarterbacks. But there are some seriously game-changing edge rushers who could immediately come in and make an impact in the NFL.

However, that being said, there are always going to be busts in every draft. Scouts make mistakes, coaches don’t gel with new players, and in some cases, talented players stop trying after getting their rookie contract.

This year will be no different. While it’s not yet clear who the busts from the 2022 NFL Draft will be, it’s something which a shot can be taken at predicting.

5. David Ojabo, DE (Michigan)

David Ojabo won't be able to play in 2022

This is an unfortunate placement as Ojabo will be behind the eight-ball irrespective of where he is drafted.

Tipped to be a productive edge rusher in the NFL, Ojabo was left heartbroken by a torn achilles suffered during his pro-day. This will keep him out for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Initially tipped to be selected inside the top-10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ojabo is now facing a reality where he could slip into the second round.

Teams aren’t always against drafting a player who won’t be of immediate use to them. However, there are concerns over his recovery and long-term damage that could see Ojabo be a bust from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tests confirmed that LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles, per a Michigan source. Doctors expect a full and complete recovery.



Rams’ RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles last summer and was back in about six months, and doctors expect Ojabo to be on the same timeline. Tests confirmed that LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles, per a Michigan source. Doctors expect a full and complete recovery.Rams’ RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles last summer and was back in about six months, and doctors expect Ojabo to be on the same timeline.

Ojabo lacked a motor to begin with, and a torn achilles will inevitably slow him down for a long period. Scouts were concerned about a lack of real elite speed coming off the edge, and he’s going to be even slower after his injury.

Teams could see Ojabo as a steal in the second-round, given his collegiate stats. However, the inconsistent motor is a huge problem, and a year without playing isn’t going to improve that. Teams may have to wait a while for Ojabo to get up to NFL speed.

4. Sam Howell, QB (North Carolina)

Sam Howell has been tipped as the third QB off the board in 2022 NFL Draft

As previously stated, the quarterback market in the 2022 NFL Draft is a thin one, with Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett beginning to distance themselves from their counterparts.

Sam Howell, though, is a player who is garnering attention ahead of night one of the 2022 NFL Draft. Teams are seeing him as a reach prospect who could surprise everyone.

The problem for Howell is that he doesn’t really excel at anything. He isn’t anywhere near Willis in terms of athletic ability, yet he comes from an RPO-offense with North Carolina.

Howell ran a 5.07 40-yard dash time which isn’t impressive at all. On top of that, he is wholly inconsistent with his deeper throws.

Turnovers can kill a quarterback, and Howell simply gave the ball away too many times at North Carolina. It is gradually getting worse after a promising freshman year for him.

The biggest concern for the 21-year-old is his reaction to pressure. It’s not unusual for a quarterback to panic in such situations. But Howell looks to rush almost as soon as he senses a defender rushing. Also, he doesn’t have the speed to make this work.

Who takes Howell in the 2022 NFL Draft is important, especially if he can find himself behind a strong offensive line. But we’re going to see a lot of plays broken down because of his panic when pressured, with the number of sacks likely to be alarmingly high.

3. Travon Walker, DE (Georgia)

Travon Walker was part of a domiannt Georgia defense

Travon Walker was perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the 2022 NFL Draft Combine, with his athletic display seeing him burst up the draft boards.

There is always a danger of a strong athlete being pushed into a position their talent doesn’t warrant. This usually ends up in a player being a bust.

The 2022 NFL Draft saw Walker immediately become the talk of the first-round rumor mill. Some even pointed towards the Detroit Lions taking him at No. 2 overall, if they don’t trade back.

Standing at 6ft 5in with 35-inch arms, Walker looks like a Defensive End that you would construct in a laboratory. His physique is monstrous, but his game-tape simply doesn’t match up to the hype his body has created.

He lacks any real pass-rushing moves, despite a mesmerizing 6.89 three-cone time. Also, he struggles to move around offensive linemen.

Walker doesn’t have the skilled hands to outmaneuver a lineman, and he relies too much on his length to make tackles against running plays.

Coaching a player like him will be vital, and he could be turned into a productive quarterback rushing presence if taught correctly. However, at this point, he just lacks that edge.

If he drops back down to a middle-pick in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, then you could say it’s a worthwhile, high-ceiling selection.

However, if the Lions make the move for him at #2, you’re running the risk of an expensive bust. The player may simply not have the talent to match his draft position.

Ben Linsey @PFF_Linsey



Kingsley Enagbare: 40%



Aidan Hutchinson: 33%

Nik Bonitto: 33%

Arnold Ebiketie: 32%

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 30%

George Karlaftis: 29%



Boye Mafe: 25%

David Ojabo: 23%



Jermaine Johnson II: 17%



Travon Walker: 11% 2021 @PFF pass-rush win rates (no screens, PA or designed rollouts):Kingsley Enagbare: 40%Aidan Hutchinson: 33%Nik Bonitto: 33%Arnold Ebiketie: 32%Kayvon Thibodeaux: 30%George Karlaftis: 29%Boye Mafe: 25%David Ojabo: 23%Jermaine Johnson II: 17%Travon Walker: 11% 2021 @PFF pass-rush win rates (no screens, PA or designed rollouts):Kingsley Enagbare: 40%Aidan Hutchinson: 33%Nik Bonitto: 33%Arnold Ebiketie: 32%Kayvon Thibodeaux: 30%George Karlaftis: 29%Boye Mafe: 25%David Ojabo: 23%Jermaine Johnson II: 17%Travon Walker: 11%

2. Derek Stingley Jr. CB (LSU)

Stingley just hasn't been able to stay fit

Derek Stingley Jr. is considered one of the most talented cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, although there are a lot of risks associated with selecting him.

If you were to just look at his ability in the position, you’d say it was unlikely that the LSU star would be a bust. But you need to look a little deeper with this one.

Injury problems are the main concern with the defender having torn a ligament in his left foot which ended his 2021 season prematurely.

He came through pro-day activities easily enough. But, over the past two seasons, he has played just 10 games for LSU and missed the 2022 NFL Draft Combine.

Stingley’s play in 2019 was exceptional as he recorded six interceptions and 15 pass deflections. Yet, injuries have stopped him progressing.

He hasn’t had a single interception since 2019, which even when you factor in his availability issues, is a huge red-flag for a cornerback.

Ankle injuries preceded his latest foot issue, and teams are understood to be wary of just how often Stingley will be able to get on the field in 2022.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE (Oregon)

Thibodeaux needs to prove to NFL teams that he loves football

Kayvon Thibodeaux may be the most outspoken player in the 2022 NFL Draft class, but he has talked himself out of a top-10 selection for sure.

His edge rushing ability is excellent. But it is very revealing that in little over a year, he has slipped from a favorite to be selected #1 overall to many experts believing he will be picked after #10.

The problem with Thibodeaux is his work ethic. Teams are concerned that he shares this trait with Jadeveon Clowney and doesn’t work hard on every single play.

He averaged just 6.3 sacks per season at Oregon and rarely jumps off the page when watching the game-tape. This once again supports the view that he takes too many plays off.

Whether or not this can be coached out of him remains to be seen. Some teams are even balking at Thibodeaux’s multiple other interests away from the game, including his own cryptocurrency.

It’s perhaps unfair to suggest that a player having multiple interests is something that could lead to them being an NFL bust, but teams look at these things in detail.

Thibodeaux has serious talent in his position. He wouldn’t have ever been ranked as the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft class if that wasn’t the case. However, if he is still selected high, you worry that the team will always be waiting for more, expecting more, just as was the case with Clowney.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat