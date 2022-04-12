2022 NFL Draft: Every NFC East team's biggest issue to address

It's fair to say that the NFC East could use improvements almost universally across the board from all four teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. Even the division's champions, the Dallas Cowboys, showed several weaknesses against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles are stronger on paper than in reality, while the Washington Commanders and New York Giants were injured messes this past season.

Needs are abundant across the entire division, one considered to be the worst of the NFL's eight. Let's look at the most urgent, the most pressing, and the most glaring need for the teams to address through the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys need improved OL play to be a true contender. 2022 NFL Draft gives them an opportunity to get that

#1 - Dallas Cowboys, OL

With the loss of LG Connor Williams, the Cowboys have very few positions of strength along the offensive front. That's a problem considering Dak Prescott's style of play.

Dallas' front-five was badly exposed during the team's heartbreaking loss to the 49ers this past January. They let up five sacks en route to an insurmountable early hole. That they were in a position to win in the closing moments of the game was nothing short of miraculous.

But that disappointing finish lends way to very uncomfortable questions if this roster can't be fixed this coming season. There's a lot of money invested in the team's skill positions. Something has to give.

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys need to select someone that can improve the protection of Dallas' high-priced playmakers.

Philadelphia has plenty of needs in the secondary that have to be fulfilled through 2022 NFL Draft

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles, S

Help along the front seven could go a long way towards improving the defense as a whole. Still, the secondary is the biggest weakness for the Eagles and thus, the biggest draft need.

Philadelphia was lit up by Tom Brady during the team's 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the few saving graces from that game, S Anthony Harris, is returning in 2022, but his partner Rodney McLeod is now in Indianapolis.

Lewis Cine, a safety from the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, is really the only logical first-round choice that wouldn't be considered a reach to replace him. The 2022 NFL Draft's best safety, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, will likely be off the board by the time the Eagles are on the clock.

The Washington Commanders need better man coverage defending the pass through 2022 NFL Draft

#3 - Washington Commanders, CB

The Washington Commanders (thank heavens we won't be calling them the Washington Football Team anymore) have a lot of planets aligning relative to their draft needs in 2022.

The cornerback position is one that is not up to snuff despite all the guaranteed money pumped into it. William Jackson III hasn't lived up to expectations while Benjamin St-Juste isn't quite yet convincing as a long-term first-team defender.

The Commanders are in luck. If Cincinnati CB 'Sauce' Gardner falls to No. 11, Washington will have won the lottery. If not, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Auburn's Roger McCreary should still be available in the early portion of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round.

The Giants must fill this long-time void on the OL in 2022 NFL Draft

#4 - NY Giants, OL

For years, New York Giants QBs have been at the mercy of poor OL personnel choices by the front office. It has resulted in poor performances under center for the better part of the past half decade.

Now, it is imperative that the Giants make the decision to forifty the front five offensively. In 2021, they made the mistake of adding to what was an already deep WR by selecting eventual underperforming rookie Kadarius Toney.

GMEN HQ's Matt Lombardo recently highlighted the RT position as one the team needs to specifically focus on to better protect Daniel Jones:

"No position on the roster is more vital to the success of quarterback Daniel Jones, and would be more likely to spark a turnaround to what has been a rudderless offense the past two seasons than right tackle. Likewise, right tackle might be the most glaring deficiency on the Giants' roster, as it’s currently constructed."

Alabama's Evan Neal is the most talented offensive player in the draft, but may have top-four talent. NC State's Ikem Ekwonu would be a dream selection at No. 5 if Evan Neal is already off the board.

