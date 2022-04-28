How many rounds are on Day 1 of the NFL Draft? Full Draft Order for Day 1

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8 PM ET. The draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada over the course of three days. NFL fans and viewers can catch the draft on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

As the world strives to move past the pandemic, this draft will be the second consecutive year that players and fans will be in attendance to hear their names read out by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

While a total of seven rounds will take place over three days, much of the fanfare will focus on Day 1 where NFL teams will draft the best and most highly sought after college football players. Day one of the draft will only feature the first round.

2022 NFL Draft - Day 1 First Round Order

After decades of featuring the draft all day on a Saturday and Sunday, the NFL moved round one to primetime Thursday in 2010. Although the NFL draft is an inexact science, most of the focus on whether a team drafted well or poorly rests on the few high-profile picks they make in the first round.

Each franchise has 10 minutes to draft their player of choice or trade the pick to another team. Every decision could be the difference between lifting or sinking an NFL team.

The draft order for the first round is as follows:

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

2 - Detroit Lions

3 - Houston Texans

4 - New York Jets

5 - New York Giants

6 - Carolina Panthers

7 - New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8 - Atlanta Falcons

9 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10 - New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11 - Washington Commanders

12 - Minnesota Vikings

13 - Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14 - Baltimore Ravens

15 - Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16 - New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17 - Los Angeles Chargers

18 - Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19 - New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20 - Pittsburgh Steelers

21 - New England Patriots

22 - Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) - Arizona Cardinals

24 - Dallas Cowboys

25 - Buffalo Bills

26 - Tennessee Titans

27 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28 - Green Bay Packers

29 - Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30 - Kansas City Chiefs

31 - Cincinnati Bengals

32 - Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Ona day where anything can happen, be sure to tune in.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be tuning in for the NFL draft? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell