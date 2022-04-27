Green Bay Packers NFL Draft 2022: Picks, Needs and Predictions

The Green Bay Packers will enter the draft with some interesting decisions to make. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning after a second consecutive offseason of doubt. There was a period of great speculation as to whether the four-time league MVP would demand a trade or even retire. Surprisingly, the Packers traded his partner-in-crime and star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers’s time with the Packers and his elite level of play is finite, so the team will continue to push hard this year in the hope of a Super Bowl victory.

2022 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Picks

Thanks to the Davante Adams trade to Las Vegas, Green Bay now have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st: 22th overall (from Las Vegas by way of the Davante Adams trade)

1st: 28th overall

2nd: 53rd overall (from Las Vegas by way of the Davante Adams trade)

2nd: 59th overall

3rd: 92nd overall

4th: 132nd overall

4th: 140th overall (compensatory pick)

5th: 171st overall

7th: 228th overall (from Houston by way of cornerback Ka’dar Hollman trade)

7th: 249th overall

7th: 258th overall (compensatory pick)

Green Bay Packers Team Needs

As with any NFL team, there’s always a need for many positions, whether for an immediate starter or more depth. The Packers have at least five big needs. In the draft Green Bay need to address, (1) wide receiver, (2) safety, (3) tight end, (4) offensive line and (5) linebackers.

Most rookies struggle in their first NFL season, especially early on. Fortunately for Green Bay, they have some top-tier veterans. Due to the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, the most obvious position the Packers have to address is at wide receiver. If they feel like backup quarterback Jordan Love is not in their future plans, the Packers could also trade him for more draft picks or another current player.

Mock draft: Predictions For All 11 Packers Picks

1st (22th overall): Chris Olave, wide receiver - Ohio State

1st (28th overall): Trevor Penning, offensive tackle - Northern Iowa

2nd - (53rd overall): Jaquan Brisker, safety - Penn State

2nd - (59th overall): Drake Jackson, edge - USC

3rd - (92nd overall): Darrian Beavers, linebacker - Cincinnati

4th - (132nd overall): Jelani Woods, tight end - Virginia

4th - (140th overall): JoJo Domann, linebacker - Nebraska

5th - (171st overall): Matt Araiza, punter - San Diego State

7th - (228th overall): Kyler McMichael, cornerback - North Carolina

7th - (249th overall): Reed Blankenship, safety - Middle Tennessee

7th - (258th overall): Eric Ezukanma, wide receiver - Texas Tech

On draft day, any projections are unlikely to match up to the team’s actual moves. Some players will fall lower, others will be taken earlier, not to mention the myriad of trades. On Thursday, anything can and will happen. Luckily for Green Bay, they have plenty of picks with which to improve their team.

