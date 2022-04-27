Green Bay Packers NFL Draft 2022: Picks, Needs and Predictions

The Green Bay Packers will enter the draft with some interesting decisions to make. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning after a second consecutive offseason of doubt. There was a period of great speculation as to whether the four-time league MVP would demand a trade or even retire. Surprisingly, the Packers traded his partner-in-crime and star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rodgers’s time with the Packers and his elite level of play is finite, so the team will continue to push hard this year in the hope of a Super Bowl victory.
2022 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Picks
Thanks to the Davante Adams trade to Las Vegas, Green Bay now have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1st: 22th overall (from Las Vegas by way of the Davante Adams trade)
1st: 28th overall
2nd: 53rd overall (from Las Vegas by way of the Davante Adams trade)
2nd: 59th overall
3rd: 92nd overall
4th: 132nd overall
4th: 140th overall (compensatory pick)
5th: 171st overall
7th: 228th overall (from Houston by way of cornerback Ka’dar Hollman trade)
7th: 249th overall
7th: 258th overall (compensatory pick)
Green Bay Packers Team Needs
As with any NFL team, there’s always a need for many positions, whether for an immediate starter or more depth. The Packers have at least five big needs. In the draft Green Bay need to address, (1) wide receiver, (2) safety, (3) tight end, (4) offensive line and (5) linebackers.
Most rookies struggle in their first NFL season, especially early on. Fortunately for Green Bay, they have some top-tier veterans. Due to the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, the most obvious position the Packers have to address is at wide receiver. If they feel like backup quarterback Jordan Love is not in their future plans, the Packers could also trade him for more draft picks or another current player.
Mock draft: Predictions For All 11 Packers Picks
1st (22th overall): Chris Olave, wide receiver - Ohio State
1st (28th overall): Trevor Penning, offensive tackle - Northern Iowa
2nd - (53rd overall): Jaquan Brisker, safety - Penn State
2nd - (59th overall): Drake Jackson, edge - USC
3rd - (92nd overall): Darrian Beavers, linebacker - Cincinnati
4th - (132nd overall): Jelani Woods, tight end - Virginia
4th - (140th overall): JoJo Domann, linebacker - Nebraska
5th - (171st overall): Matt Araiza, punter - San Diego State
7th - (228th overall): Kyler McMichael, cornerback - North Carolina
7th - (249th overall): Reed Blankenship, safety - Middle Tennessee
7th - (258th overall): Eric Ezukanma, wide receiver - Texas Tech
On draft day, any projections are unlikely to match up to the team’s actual moves. Some players will fall lower, others will be taken earlier, not to mention the myriad of trades. On Thursday, anything can and will happen. Luckily for Green Bay, they have plenty of picks with which to improve their team.
Q. Will the Green Bay Packers win the Super Bowl?
Yes
No