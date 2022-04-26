“He can help other players become better” - Former NFL executive thinks Packers don’t need to reach on WR due to Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have quite the task ahead of them in the 2022 NFL season if they want to return the Lombardi Trophy to its rightful owners.

Despite the four-time NFL MVP deciding to return to Green Bay, the team traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Many believe the team needs to go all out to draft a top-tier wide receiver in the upcoming draft.

But former NFL executive Scott Pioli believes the best quarterbacks (such as Rodgers) will be able to raise the level of any receiver. Here's what Pioli had to say as a guest on Good Morning Football:

“When you have an elite NFL quarterback, let's talk about Brady, Brees, Manning. All are truly elite quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers is one (of them). They are part of the development of wide receivers. The list that we just showed, the second-round picks, those were good players that became very good and/or great receivers."

Pioli ended his statement by speaking on how the Packers' quarterback help develop young receivers.

"Part of the development of wide receivers comes down to not just coaching, it comes down to the quarterback helping those players develop. So when you have someone as elite as Aaron Rodgers, yes, he may want that first-round pick. Maybe he wants them to reach. But again, part of the reason he is great is because he can help other players become better."

Will the loss of Davante Adams hinder the Green Bay Packers in 2022?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average.

In the last few seasons, Davante Adams has been widely regarded as the best receiver in the league. The connection between Adams and Rodgers was the stuff of legends.

In just the last two seasons alone, Adams has accounted for 2,927 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. His production will be sorely missed and difficult for the Packers to replace.

To add insult to injury, the team also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, respectively.

If the 2022 Green Bay Packers are to make noise and advance further than their early 2021 playoff exit, it will heavily depend on how well Aaron Rodgers is able to develop the receivers that are on the roster.

Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC



Here is the breakdown of Marquez Valdes-Scantling's $30 million contract with the #Chiefs

As of now, the team is bringing back Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers, who accounted for a grand total of 13 touchdowns between them.

Will Green Bay draft a receiver (or two) in the upcoming NFL Draft? Stay tuned to find out.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28.

