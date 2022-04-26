Former NFL QB questions if Aaron Rodgers can elevate a rookie WR at this stage in his career 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers traded their best offensive weapon this off-season, Davante Adams. They also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency. The expectation is that Gree will give Aaron Rodgers some help by drafting a wide receiver with one of their first-round picks.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel went on GMFB and questioned whether or not Rodgers could still develop a rookie wide receiver. Cassel said:

“The clock is ticking for Aaron Rodgers. When you look at that wide receiver position for the Green Bay Packers, it’s Sammy Watkins, it's Randall Cobb, it’s Allen Lazard. They don't have a primary number one. That's what he's always been able to develop and have. But does he have the time to develop one of these guys over the next few seasons?”

In Cassel's opinion, time is clearly running out for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers finished the season 13-4 before losing in the divisional round on their homefield to the San Franciso 49ers. The 49ers have been a consistent thorn in the Packers' side in recent years.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need a WR in the draft

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Green Bay have two first-round picks after trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers currently hold picks 22 and 28 in the first-round, which could be a useful currency if the draft does not progress favourably.

According to Tony Pauline, the Packers could trade out of the first-round. With a deep wide receiver class, some of the top guys such as Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks and Drake London might not make it to pick no. 22. If most of the top guys at the receiver position are gone by pick no. 22, we could see them trade a pick and acquire a receiver later in the draft.

Tanner Phifer @TannerPhiferNFL @TonyPauline RUMORS: #Packers could trade out of the first round and look for a receiver later in the draft if a highly rated prospect at the position does not fall to them in the first round, per @PFN365 RUMORS: #Packers could trade out of the first round and look for a receiver later in the draft if a highly rated prospect at the position does not fall to them in the first round, per @PFN365 @TonyPauline

It seems clear that the Packers will select a receiver or two at some point in the draft. If they don't get the prospects they're hoping for, they could always sign a veteran free agent after the draft.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Aaron Rodgers still develop a rookie wide receiver? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell