2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Dameon Pierce was a four-star running back coming out of high school. He was in rotation for his first two years at Florida, gathering 729 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but did not have much of an impact.

He comes in with a low workload compared to other running backs but is highly effective when he does touch the ball. Interestingly, although Pierce split time in the backfield, he led all running backs in college last season with a 92.0 overall PFF grade. The score itself mainly was propped up by a fantastic performance consistently showcased by Pierce, posting above a 70 running back grade in 11 of 13 games.

Dameon Pierce Profile

Name Dameon Pierce Age 22 Height 5’10” Weight 215 Position RB School Florida

Dameon Pierce Combine Results

Arm Length (inches) 30 ¾” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.59 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 34.5 Broad Jump (inches) 119

Scouting Report

Pierce's third year at Florida was when he took over the starting job and rushed for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

In his final year, Pierce only started one game but still managed to have a highly productive year, rushing for 574 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also demonstrated himself as a threat in the passing game, where he caught 19 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns in his senior year (he averaged 11.4 yards every time he caught the ball).

Despite Pierce’s production as a Gator, he was underutilized and did not play as much as he should have.

Strengths

Dameon Pierce is an excellent running back who possesses a compact frame, good speed, and the power to burst through the line of scrimmage. He is a grinder in the weight room and has highly explosive hips that help give him with a quick burst and the power to fight for extra yards.

He also possesses excellent balance and strength, making it very difficult to tackle him. When he is handed the ball, he quickly processes blocking assignments and does not hesitate, which allows him to run through the correct holes hard and fast. Dameon can also sneak out of the backfield and be a threat in the passing game.

Weaknesses

Due to his size, Dameon Pierce has average quickness in changing direction and struggles with making intricate cuts. Although he is more of a power-style running back, his film shows that he runs smoother on outside zone plays than running up the middle.

He also does not possess breakaway speed in the open field. Another area in which he needs improvement is his pass blocking. Pierce tends to throw his body into the block instead of using his hands.

Trait-Based Projection

Dameon Pierce possesses the traits to thrive in multiple types of running schemes. He has good speed, quickness, and power, allowing him to run in the outside zone or power run schemes.

He is more natural as a runner in outside zone run schemes but has more traits to be a better running back in a power run scheme. Either way, Pierce would be an excellent option for short-yardage and goal-line situations and pose a threat in the passing game.

