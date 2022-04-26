2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Evan Neal is a technically sound offensive lineman coming out of Alabama. On top of that, Neal is also the most desired offensive lineman in the entire 2022 NFL Draft.

His versatility to play both tackle positions combined with his speed and strength is uncanny for his size. Neal has early first-round talent and can develop into an offensive lineman that you can build your team around.

Evan Neal Profile

Name Evan Neal Age 21 Height 6’ 7 ½” Weight 337 Position OT School Alabama

Evan Neal Combine/Pro Day Results

Arm Length (inches) 34” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) N/A Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) N/A Broad Jump (inches) N/A

Scouting Report

Evan Neal was a top-10 five-star recruit out of the powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida. His undeniable talent led him to be a first-year starter at Alabama. He started the entire season at right guard and ended with SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Neal moved to right tackle in his second year at Alabama and helped pave the way for Alabama’s National Championship season. In his final year at Alabama, he made the jump to left tackle. He continued to impress the entire country, earning Association Press Second-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-SEC honors.

Strengths

Evan Neal is a great offensive lineman with a great combination of size and speed. The SEC is known for producing defensive linemen, and Neal has proved during his time at Alabama that he can handle the best of the best.

His 6’7” and 330lb frame is unlike anyone else in the draft, and he can move like offensive linemen under 300lbs. His size also doesn’t makes bullrushes not much of a threat to him.

He is very quick out of his stance and possesses excellent body control. He can keep his feet driving on run blocks, quickly regain position against defensive line spin moves, and is twitchy with his side-to-side movement.

He plays with violent hands and has explosive hips that stun his opponents. He understands how to play the offensive lineman with his blocking technique, the patience to wait for a perfect strike against his opponent, and is very knowledgeable on how to block in different schemes.

Neal also played all over the offensive line at Alabama and will have the versatility to fill any position that he needs to in the NFL.

Weaknesses

Evan Neal's large frame may possess potential concerns in the NFL. For starters, he needs to be cogent in not gaining the weight he lost in college. Any unnecessary extra weight that he carries may bring injuries in his NFL career.

He also tends to lean his weight forward in run blocks and falls on the ground more times than he should. His reaction to getting off the line of scrimmage when the ball is snapped needs some work.

Against defensive stunts, involving multiple defenders and moving defensive fronts tended to give issues and made it harder for him to decide who to block.

Trait-Based Projection

Evan Neal is a unit on the offensive line and is arguably the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class. His size, combined with his speed and technique, makes him a valuable tackle for any team.

He would thrive as an anchor at the left-tackle position protecting the quarterback's backside. However, he possesses the versatility to play the right tackle position and dominate there.

