2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson is a scary, fast, and natural route runner coming out of Ohio State. Wilson can make the big-time plays in the slot and out wide. He has first-round talent and is capable of developing into an NFL defense’s nightmare.

Garrett Wilson Profile

Name Garrett Wilson Age 21 Height 6’0” Weight 192 Position WR School Ohio State

Garrett Wilson Combine/Pro Day Results

Wing Span (inches) 77 ½” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.38 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.36 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 36 Broad Jump (inches) 123

Scouting Report

Garrett Wilson was a five-tar wide receiver coming out of high school. In his first year as a True Freshman, Garrett was an essential backup for the Buckeyes. He even made a significant impact in the National Championship Semi-Final game against Clemson.

In 2020, he took over the starting slot receiver position and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors, helping lead his team to the National Championship game.

Wilson set himself apart from the competition in his last season, earning Second-Team Associated Press All-American honors and Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. He had 70 receptions, 1,058 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns, along with four rushing attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Strengths

Garrett Wilson is a great wide receiver with scary speed and arguably the best route-running ability in the entire draft. He can make defensive backs look lost in man coverage with his innate body control.

He quickly changes direction and has elite cuts in routes to give his quarterbacks adequate space to get him the ball. Even in 50-50 ball situations, Garrett has proved time and time again that he can make tough catches with his insane catch radius, hang-time in the air, and strong hands.

He is also a great ball carrier due to his body control and speed. During his time at Ohio State, he made a massive impact as a run-after-catch type of receiver and was able to juke plenty of would-be tacklers. Garrett was a good punt returner at Ohio State and could be just as lethal on special teams in the NFL as well.

Weaknesses

Garrett Wilson has a smaller frame and below-average strength, which may be an issue in the NFL. When pressed by man coverage, he struggles with getting free on linear vertical route releases. He has also tended to get too creative with his route-running, which has caused timing issues with the quarterback not being able to get the ball out quickly.

He is not a finished product coming out of Ohio State and will most likely become a project for whatever NFL team that decides to draft him. He needs to work on perfecting his natural and shifty route-running into a more consistent and efficient route-running that benefits the quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lastly, he needs to work on his strength to become more physical with the defenders, or he will end up being overpowered by taller and stronger defensive backs.

Trait-Based Projection

Garrett Wilson needs a lot of work before becoming a solid and go-to wideout in his NFL career. He possesses excellent speed and raw route-running ability that will need to be developed more.

In his first couple of seasons, he will most likely be implemented at the slot position and be a great shifty threat for any NFL team. Once he becomes more robust and an experienced route runner, Wilson then has a chance to work his way up the depth chart to WR1 and play more of a role as a wideout.

